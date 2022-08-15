ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Shunned by the West, Vladimir Putin turns to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un as an ally

By Tristan Bove
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235vkX_0hHlg8bX00

Russia’s relationship with North Korea is taking on renewed importance in the face of “hostile military forces.”

Friends are running thin for Vladimir Putin, and the Russian president is now seeking to solidify ties with another pariah of the West, state media reports.

Putin and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un have been drawn increasingly close to each other ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, and their two countries are now poised to strengthen their relationship in the face of rival “hostile military forces.”

The two leaders reportedly exchanged messages with each other on Monday, Aug. 15—a holiday observed in both North and South Korea celebrating the 1945 date when the Korean peninsula was liberated from 35 years of imperial Japanese rule—according to KCNA, North Korea’s state-sponsored media channel.

Both messages suggested that the two countries are aligned on important geopolitical issues, and will strengthen diplomatic ties with each other in the near future.

In Putin’s message to Kim, the Russian president wrote that North Korea and Russia should strengthen their relationship and diplomatic ties, signaling that the two countries will expand on “comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations” to help support shared interests on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia.

And in Kim’s message to Putin, the North Korean leader lauded the long history of strong North Korea–Russia relations, suggesting that the relationship was set to take on more importance in the face of renewed global threats.

“The strategic and tactical cooperation, support, and solidarity between the two countries have put on a new high stage in the common front for frustrating the hostile forces’ military threat and provocation, and high-handed and arbitrary practices,” Kim wrote, according to KCNA.

The state media outlet did not specify whom the “hostile forces” referred to, although KCNA has on multiple occasions attributed the same phrase to the U.S. and its allies attempting to persuade North Korea to enter a military denuclearization agreement.

Kim has become an increasingly close ally to Putin ever since the first summit between the two leaders took place in 2019, when each pledged to boost diplomatic ties between their respective nations. The relationship has taken on a higher importance this year, as Kim has stood by Putin despite most of the world shunning the Russian president after Putin’s widely condemned invasion of Ukraine.

In previous statements by Kim reported by KCNA, the North Korean leader described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the “just cause of defending the dignity and security of their country.”

North Korea was one of only 24 Russian-allied states to reject the UN’s movement to remove Russia from the international Human Rights Council last April, a resolution that eventually passed in response to accusations of war crimes and mass killings leveled at the Russian army in Ukraine.

Last month, North Korea recognized the independence of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, a breakaway state occupied by Russian forces and Russia-backed separatist leaders. The incident caused Ukraine’s foreign ministry to announce the country would be breaking off diplomatic relations with North Korea.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 65

Ronald Lorenzen
2d ago

hold on one minute something's wrong with this picture where's Trump he should be sitting right in the middle of the two holding their hands

Reply(5)
33
Oldsoldiertr6565 y
2d ago

Puty is running out of troops and equipment. Had Nato acted earlier this might have been prevented. I think we need an unbiased committee establish and weigh pros and cons of NATO and stop doing the heavy lifting there.

Reply(7)
19
?Guest?
2d ago

rocket man is not to be trusted. he will help Russia for an exchange for missiles then turn around and use them on Russia after he fires on the US

Reply(3)
9
Related
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Awarding Ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on June 12 in Moscow. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is “lost in the fog of war.”
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Vladimir Putin
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South Korea#Ukraine War#Russian#Supreme#Japanese#Kcna#North Korean
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular.For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.Sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance say the games will climax in a “decapitation” exercise where they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the leader, Kim Jong Un....
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
TMZ.com

Steven Seagal Ripped by Org Helping Ukrainians, Says Hollywood Should Cut Ties

Steven Seagal's pro-Russia publicity stunt isn't sitting well with orgs dedicated to helping Ukraine ... not in the slightest. A rep for NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit that spreads awareness of the war while providing aid to Ukrainians, tells TMZ ... the fact Seagal showed up at a Russian prison site -- where upwards of 50 innocent lives were taken at Putin's behest -- is despicable, especially since it served as nothing more than a photo-op.
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

Fortune

193K+
Followers
8K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy