Colorado Springs, CO

Remembering and honoring the life of Deputy Andrew Peery

By Anissa Connell, Ariel Flatt, Benjamin Lloyd
 3 days ago
Family, friends and community members honored the life of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery today in a memorial service from New Life Church in Colorado Springs.

News5 is streaming the procession from the church to the Sheriff's Office immediately following the service.

Deputy Peery was killed on Sunday, August 7 while responding to a shooting on Ponderosa Drive in Security.

Sheriff Bill Elder told reporters that two deputies and an officer with the Fountain Police Department arrived at the scene and were immediately met with gunfire.

The officers returned fire and Peery was struck in the exchange. Peery was struck by at least one round, and the officers returned fire with at least one round.

While on the scene, officers located 26-year-old Alex Paz dead at the scene. Her ex-husband, Jon Paz, was later found dead inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to investigators. The deaths of Deputy Peery and Alex Paz are being investigated as homicides committed by the deceased suspect.

Andrew Peery is survived by his wife Meghan and two children.

MEMORIAL SERVICE:

Several members gathered on Monday to remember Deputy Peery at New Life Church for his memorial service.

While at the service, several people spoke about the memories they shared with Deputy Peery. Family members spoke of Deputy Peery's life while fellow officers talked about the memories that will last a lifetime.

“He was a better man than me, he was a better soldier than me, he was a better man than me, and he was a better brother than me and I loved him dearly,” said Deputy Peery's brother, Matt Peery, as he held back tears.

"Today we say goodbye to a husband, a father, a brother, and a friend. We say goodbye to a man who touched so many lives. We say goodbye, but we will never forget the tremendous impact Andrew had on all of us,” said Sheriff Elder.

Chief of Police for the Colorado Springs Police Department, Adrian Vasquez said of Deputy Peery, “Andrew lost his life doing what we ask our law enforcement officers to do every day. To face danger, to confront evil, to help those in need, to place the safety of our citizens before their own.”

LIFE OF SERVICE:

Deputy Peery was a family man. A husband and father, a son, and a friend to many. Then there is the family of law enforcement.

Sergeant Jason Garret with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to remember Peery, ”I worked with him day in and day out for two years on SWAT and as such can testify he was passionate, brave, led well, followed well, and put everything he had and more into being a proficient operator. He was also roundly loved by all who knew and worked with him. He was the best of us.”

Peery worked at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for six years .

Before his time in Colorado, Peery worked for the Bakersfield California Police Department.

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry announced on social media, “It is with sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you of the tragic and untimely passing of former Bakersfield Police Department Officer Andrew Peery. It is important that we remember the contributions he made to the Police Department and the impact he had on the citizens of Bakersfield and Kern County.”

Twenty years ago, Matthew Baden served alongside Peery in the Army. He said, “He was an exemplary soldier who always strived to serve his country with honor and continued to serve his community in Colorado Springs.”

People from the community who have never met Deputy Perry also felt compelled to share their condolences. "I just have a strong bond with law enforcement agencies. It really hits me hard when officers lose their lives in the line of duty,” said Linda Bachmeier.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

For those who would like to help, donations can be made to Deputy Peery's family through Chase Bank under the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund with Andrew Peery in the memo line.

Donations can be mailed to this address:

Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund
Attn: Robert Johnson, CPA Bradshaw & Associates PLLC
1980 Dominion Way, Suite 100 Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Officials say there are no other official accounts or fundraisers.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV.

