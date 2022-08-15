Effective: 2022-08-15 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Webb County in south central Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ranchitos Las Lomas, or 22 miles northeast of Laredo, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Webb County. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 800 and 808. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

WEBB COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO