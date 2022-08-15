Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for McMullen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM CDT. Target Area: McMullen The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County. For the Nueces River...including Tilden...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 22.1 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 07/01/1942. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Nueces River Tilden 14.0 12.2 Thu 8 am 18.2 21.4 22.1 21.7 20.8
Tornado Warning issued for Webb by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Webb County in south central Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ranchitos Las Lomas, or 22 miles northeast of Laredo, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Webb County. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 800 and 808. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
