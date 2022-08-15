Read full article on original website
Fairgoers Get Their First Cow Experiences At Iowa State Fair
Iowa is a leader when it comes to agriculture, but believe it or not, there are some people here that have never seen a cow in person. Each day thousands of people make their way across the Iowa State Fair where they are able to get a glimpse into our state’s agricultural environment. As people make their way through the Cattle Barn, they are greeted with the opportunity to milk a cow the old fashion way.
‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair
Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has something for everyone. On Tuesday a BBQ Cooking Contest was held on the Grand Avenue Concourse. Steven Heaberlin of Indianola is a retired farmer who took up slow-cooking meat. “I like the lay the meat flat come down the bones on it took the meat off […]
10 Things That Shock Folks During Their First Year in Iowa
I've lived in the Midwest my whole life. I've bounced around thanks to my career, but I've never left the region. I've also had a couple of stints here in the Hawkeye State. One thing I've been able to do in my job is bring new people to the state for work.
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
2022 Iowa State Fair attendance on pace to exceed 2021 attendance
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021. The fair announced about 88,000 people were at the fair on Monday, which is actually down from the Monday of the fair last year. However, other days this week...
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
Altoona-based draft horse team to take on Iowa State Fair competition
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Governor Reynolds signs two proclamations at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed two proclamations on Monday at the Iowa State Fair. One proclamation designated this week as "Iowa Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves Week" and also, designated Monday as "USS Iowa Submarine Day." The Iowa is a Submarine that is scheduled...
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
Iowa State Fair Staple Event Breaks Another Record
Another record has been broken at the Iowa State Fair. Each year, The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, and Office of the Governor of Iowa team up to help the community by hosting its annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. This special steer show is held...
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
Massive baked potato 'The Finisher' crowned People's Choice Best New Food at the 2022 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The people have spoken: The Finisher is officially 2022’s Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. While there were 53 new foods at the fair this year, only three made it to the final round to compete for the Best New Food title. The Finisher (The Rib Shack) faced tough competition from the "OMG" Chicken Sandwich (Chicken City) and Pork Picnic in a Cup (Iowa Pork Tent).
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Only Four Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait
For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
Meet Bessie, The Oldest Living Person In Iowa
Bessie Hendricks was born November 7, 1907, and is not only the oldest person living in Iowa, she is also currently the oldest known living person in the United States, according to Gerontology. She is a supercentenarian which is a person who has reached the age of 110. She was born on a farm southeast of Auburn, Iowa.
Steve Haeberlin from Warren County is the Cookout King of Iowa
After the wood fired flames extinguished along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse on the best smelling day of the Fair, Steve Heaberlin of Warren County was crowned the 2022 Iowa Farm Bureau ‘Cookout Champion’ of the 58th annual cookout contest at the Iowa State Fair. Heaberlin’s coffee-rubbed smoked beef ribs were voted as the championship-winning dish among dozens of qualifiers from around the state at the Farm Bureau Day tradition.
Iowa Little League Team Takes On The Little League World Series Today
It's been one heck of a run for the Little League team from various parts of Southeast, Iowa. After beating Missouri last week they now get to represent the state of Iowa in the little league World Series. There are only 20 teams worldwide who get the opportunity to take...
Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]
Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 4th congressional district opposes carbon pipelines
DES MOINES — Ryan Melton, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 4th congressional district, is opposed to construction of pipelines that capture carbon from Iowa ethanol plants. “The big concern is that three companies are asking the Iowa Utilities Board here in Des Moines to allow them to use...
