Waterbury Man, 28, Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Driver Critical

One man was killed and another is critical in a single-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A 28-year-old Connecticut was killed in a single-vehicle crash that left the driver in critical condition.

The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:15 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 in Waterbury, in the area of 909 East Main St.

When police responded to the report of a collision they located a vehicle that struck a wall in a private parking lot, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 26-year-old resident of Waterbury, was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is considered to be in critical condition, Bessette said.

The front passenger of the vehicle, identified as a 28-year-old Waterbury, resident, was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel, Bessette said.

The crash is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information should contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

