Public Advocate’s Petition to Reduce Tidewater’s Rates Granted
On August 10, 2022, the Public Service Commission granted the Division of the Public Advocate's ("DPA") petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities, Inc.'s ("Tidewater") rates to a just and reasonable level pending further review. "No regulated utility...
Historical Affairs programs in September 2022
(DOVER, Del. — Aug. 16, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring seven special programs during the month of September 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/08/01/hca-programs-sept-2022/.
Governor Carney Announces High Ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Standard & Poor
DelDOT Maintains Strong Credit Position, Delaware’s AAA Rating Also Reaffirmed. WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday announced that Moody’s Investors Service has assigned an Aa1 rating to the Delaware Transportation Authority Series 2022 transportation system senior revenue bonds and Standard & Poor’s assigned its ‘AA+’ long-term rating to Delaware Transportation for the 2022 revenue bonds series. Both rating agencies affirmed credit ratings of Aa1 (Moody’s) and AA+ (S&P) for the Authority’s transportation system senior revenue bonds series outstanding, both agencies issued a stable outlook for the transportation system revenue bonds. Moody’s has also reaffirmed the State’s AAA rating, the highest rating available for any state.
