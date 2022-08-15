ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oregon, U.S. agriculture agencies lift Deschutes County quarantine imposed due to avian influenza outbreaks

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request by the Oregon Department of Agriculture to lift a regional quarantine in Deschutes County, imposed due to recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza among backyard chickens and ducks. The post Oregon, U.S. agriculture agencies lift Deschutes County quarantine imposed due to avian influenza outbreaks appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
iheart.com

Beagles Coming To Oregon Humane Society

Oregon Humane Society is preparing to receive 60 to 80 beagles from a historic operation to remove approximately 4,000 from a mass-breeding facility that sold the dogs to laboratories. The dogs will be coming to Oregon via OHS’ Second Chance program. The Humane Society of the United States is...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KOIN 6 News

Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT

Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Feds cut water off to Klamath farmers for remainder of season

Federal officials announced on Thursday that water will be cut off to farmers in the Klamath Basin for the rest of the irrigation season. The announcement from the federal Bureau of Reclamation was addressed to three irrigation districts in the farming communities along the Oregon-California border. It marks the end of available water that can be diverted from Upper Klamath Lake, the large body of water that feeds farms and several National Wildlife Refuges along the state line.
OREGON STATE
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho

My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
IDAHO STATE
centraloregondaily.com

207 unhoused people died in Oregon this year; 1st-ever count of its kind

The geographic region that encompasses Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Grant, Harney Klamath, Lake, and Wheeler counties reported 17 deaths. There were 69 deaths among those ages 55-64, the largest number of that demographic. The highest number of deaths came in January — 48. The fewest — 25— came in February....
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Rogue Pack wolves have 13th cattle kill since start of July

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife today is recording the Rogue Pack wolves' 13th cattle kill in less than two months. Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has posted confirmed wolf depredations in Klamath County, noting that federal U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services agents found the most recently attacked steer injured near the Fort Klamath area where, "The animal was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. It was estimated that the injuries to the steer occurred 8-12 hours prior to the investigation."
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Is Oregon Ready for the Coming Psilocybin-Fueled Mushroom Tourism Boom?

Nce upon a Dutch heyday, Amsterdam cornered the market on law-abiding-but-weed-loving tourists. Now the days of the Netherlands’ monopoly on the legal shroom trip industry are numbered, too. Next year, Oregon becomes the first state in the nation where it will be legal for adults to take psilocybin—the active...
OREGON STATE

