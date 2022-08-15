Federal officials announced on Thursday that water will be cut off to farmers in the Klamath Basin for the rest of the irrigation season. The announcement from the federal Bureau of Reclamation was addressed to three irrigation districts in the farming communities along the Oregon-California border. It marks the end of available water that can be diverted from Upper Klamath Lake, the large body of water that feeds farms and several National Wildlife Refuges along the state line.

OREGON STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO