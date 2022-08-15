Read full article on original website
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
Oregon, U.S. agriculture agencies lift Deschutes County quarantine imposed due to avian influenza outbreaks
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request by the Oregon Department of Agriculture to lift a regional quarantine in Deschutes County, imposed due to recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza among backyard chickens and ducks. The post Oregon, U.S. agriculture agencies lift Deschutes County quarantine imposed due to avian influenza outbreaks appeared first on KTVZ.
U.S. Treasury: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal funding for small businesses
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Friday that the State of Oregon will receive up to $83.5 million in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
iheart.com
Beagles Coming To Oregon Humane Society
Oregon Humane Society is preparing to receive 60 to 80 beagles from a historic operation to remove approximately 4,000 from a mass-breeding facility that sold the dogs to laboratories. The dogs will be coming to Oregon via OHS’ Second Chance program. The Humane Society of the United States is...
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
kqennewsradio.com
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT
Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
Now that Biden has signed the $280 billion CHIPS Act, can Oregon catch a tech windfall?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The greater Portland area — including Hillsboro, Southwest Washington, Corvallis and beyond — is known as the "Silicon Forest" for a reason. Common sense dictates, then, that a big chunk of tax money is going to spur growth in this region due to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS Act.
opb.org
Feds cut water off to Klamath farmers for remainder of season
Federal officials announced on Thursday that water will be cut off to farmers in the Klamath Basin for the rest of the irrigation season. The announcement from the federal Bureau of Reclamation was addressed to three irrigation districts in the farming communities along the Oregon-California border. It marks the end of available water that can be diverted from Upper Klamath Lake, the large body of water that feeds farms and several National Wildlife Refuges along the state line.
Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho
My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
centraloregondaily.com
207 unhoused people died in Oregon this year; 1st-ever count of its kind
The geographic region that encompasses Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Grant, Harney Klamath, Lake, and Wheeler counties reported 17 deaths. There were 69 deaths among those ages 55-64, the largest number of that demographic. The highest number of deaths came in January — 48. The fewest — 25— came in February....
KDRV
Rogue Pack wolves have 13th cattle kill since start of July
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife today is recording the Rogue Pack wolves' 13th cattle kill in less than two months. Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has posted confirmed wolf depredations in Klamath County, noting that federal U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services agents found the most recently attacked steer injured near the Fort Klamath area where, "The animal was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. It was estimated that the injuries to the steer occurred 8-12 hours prior to the investigation."
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Lawmakers Call for NW Natural Investigation, Kids-For-Cash Scandal, and Northern Lights in Oregon
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! A friendly reminder...
3 chipmakers are eyeing blockbuster Oregon projects – but land shortage, regulation and taxes may get in the way, task force says
A task force of top business and political leaders issued their long-awaited report Wednesday on the future of the state’s chip industry, warning that Oregon risks missing out on billions of dollars in private spending and thousands of new jobs unless it makes immediate changes to improve the state’s appeal.
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases, hospitalizations and other data show continued decline in virus impact
Oregon saw continued declines in identified COVID-19 cases over the past week, with the daily average falling below 900 new cases. While reported cases can be unreliable indicators of how widespread the virus is, other measures also indicate the current surge’s peak has passed. Wastewater monitoring in about 40...
Watch: What to expect in Oregon related to COVID-19 and school starting
Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education held a COVID-19 media availability on Wednesday. Watch a replay of the press conference below. Dean Sidelinger, the health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, provided an update on the state of Oregon’s pandemic response and talk about COVID-19 vaccines and routine childhood immunizations.
pdxmonthly.com
Is Oregon Ready for the Coming Psilocybin-Fueled Mushroom Tourism Boom?
Nce upon a Dutch heyday, Amsterdam cornered the market on law-abiding-but-weed-loving tourists. Now the days of the Netherlands’ monopoly on the legal shroom trip industry are numbered, too. Next year, Oregon becomes the first state in the nation where it will be legal for adults to take psilocybin—the active...
KATU.com
Lawsuit alleging abuses in Oregon's foster care system gains class action status
SALEM, Ore. — A lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon's Department of Human Services, Child welfare Division, was granted class action status by a federal judge Aug. 17. The lawsuit, filed in April of 2019, was brought by Disability Rights Oregon, a New York-based nonprofit, A Better...
KTVZ
Central Oregon Equine Outreach takes in, cares for 4 badly neglected ponies from Willamette Valley
Central Oregon Equine Rescue is providing some major veterinary care for four ponies from the Willamette Valley that used to lead a pampered life, until their owners got seriously ill in recent years. You can learn more on their Facebook page, including how to help them with the costs of what they'll need.
