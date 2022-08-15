Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WKRC
West Clermont Schools start the year with new principals, schools resource officer
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The West Clermont School District welcomed back about 8,400 students today for the 2022-2023 school year. The district added two new principals at the middle school and high school. In addition, they added a new school resource officer who will be responsible for the district’s elementary schools.
WKRC
Two best friends in Middletown City Schools take on fourth grade together
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Two best friends took on the first day of school just like they do everything else: together. Local 12 tagged along on Dana Shores' and Selah Edwards' first day of fourth grade at Miller Ridge Elementary in Middletown. Dana and Selah have been best friends since birth.
State teachers union claims Ohio teachers are under paid
DAYTON — Dozens of districts across out area are opening their doors to students this week for the new school year and now the largest teacher union in the state is claiming that the teachers in Ohio schools are underpaid. Education leaders are worried that if pay is perceived...
Cincinnati Public Schools criticized for college prep program enrollment
A program designed to give high school students a better shot at college isn't being used to its full potential by Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS), according to State Auditor Keith Faber.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Mason City Schools implement safety measures as students return to school Monday
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) -On Monday, students at the Mason City Schools will return to school and may see more safety measures implemented in the classrooms. Mason City Schools are making safety a top priority now more than ever due to the recent school shootings, according to Superintendent Jonathon Cooper. “At...
Fox 19
August ritual of classroom return marred by mass shootings, rampant anxiety
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many local schools are returning for the first day of classes this week, and with it comes a new level concern in the context of recent mass shooting events. Anxiety among students like 12-year-old Elinor Jackson, an incoming 7th-grader at Walnut Hills High School, is on the...
Fox 19
Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
Skylar Richardson seeks to have conviction sealed
An attorney for Brooke Skylar Richardson, who is now 23 years old has requested a hearing to expunge the abuse of a corpse charge she was convicted of in 2019.
RELATED PEOPLE
WKRC
Your Future Health: TriHealth hosting Community Health Day Friday
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public is invited to a free event this week to learn more about personal health. The TriHealth Community Health Day at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA is Friday, Aug. 19. It's a day of free screenings, information, school supplies and health checks. You can get your blood pressure checked, find out your body composition and even get fitness prescriptions to help you get back or stay on track.
Fox 19
UC first-year students move into their new homes
CLIFTON (WXIX) - As the new school year quickly approaches with many firsts and goodbyes, first-year students at the University of Cincinnati moved into their dorm rooms on Sunday. Among the thousands of students to move into UC, 10 of those students are apart of the Marian Spencer Scholarship program.
Mom remembers teen who died less than a week before the start of his senior year
Reuben Hinsdale, 17, died in what Independence police are calling an "incident with a motor vehicle," saying he somehow fell from one on Independence Station Road on Saturday.
Former Cincinnati priest's rape victim shares his story of recovery and hope
Paul Neyer, raped by a Catholic music minister more than 30 years ago, said he wants to help other victims. His rapist, Geoff Drew, became a priest. Drew is serving a 7 year prison sentence for rape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
'We are burning out': Cincinnati Police leaders advocate for officer retention bonuses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With rising inflation and low recruitment numbers, leaders in the Cincinnati Police Department are asking for a bonus to keep officers coming back to work. Breaking down the numbers, Cincinnati FOP President Dan Hils says the department sits at 951 officers -- more than 100 short of the usual total.
thexunewswire.com
Symmes Apartments in Fairfield Ohio
Residents love the comfortable and convenient lifestyle of our spacious apartments and townhomes in Fairfield. Our homes feature new wood kitchen cabinets, bright lights, modern hardware, and updated fixtures. Comfort amenities include: central air & heat, dishwashers ,energy efficient windows, and a large dining area! There’s tremendous closet space to store all your stuff! The bathroom cabinets compliment the kitchen’s with a new shower enclosure, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Most apartments have balconies with full height sliding glass doors (except for the lower level). Townhomes have semi-private patios.
miamivalleytoday.com
Whoooo are you?
Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
moversmakers.org
Collins’ tragedy prompts health fund
A family tragedy has inspired Funk legend Bootsy Collins and his wife, Patti, to start a new initiative with Mercy Health. The Cincinnati native and his wife have established Kyle’s Fund, inspired by the loss of the Collins’ nephew, Kyle Willis, in 2011, at the age of 24.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm
In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
Crews respond to crash at Riverview and Salem
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a truck and a car crashed at the intersection of Riverview Avenue and Salem Avenue.
livability.com
Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style
Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
Comments / 0