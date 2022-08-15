ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Zoom fixes security flaw that let attackers hijack your Mac

Zoom users with Macs can rest a little easier. Ars Technica reports Zoom has updated its Mac software to patch a vulnerability that let would-be intruders take control of systems. The video calling software's auto-updater software not only had root-level access, but had a signature verification system that you could fool simply by giving your package a familiar file name. A hacker could force your app to downgrade or otherwise enable exploits.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

ColorOS 13 brings Android 13, pixelated screenshots, and design changes to Oppo phones

Oppo has revealed its upcoming ColorOS 13 update that brings the best parts of Android 13 to phones from the company along with Oppo’s own unique design and features. There aren’t any game-changing upgrades here, and this is a reworking of the software you’ve seen launch as part of Android 13. Oppo has changed a few key elements of its own ColorOS look, and we now know everything about the software after a launch event.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Openai#Android#Generator#Smart Phone#Ios
Phone Arena

Telegram goes big on emoji in latest update, adds ability to gift Premium tier

After introducing its Premium service two months ago, Telegram announced another major update for its messaging app that puts emoji right and center. A new open emoji platform has just made its way to Telegram, specifically designed to allow anyone to upload custom packs with unique art styles and characters for Telegram Premium users.
INTERNET
Creative Bloq

This genius optical illusion print ad deserves a prize

While it's argued that print ads are slowly on the decline, every now and then we still get to see graphic design genius in print ad form. And while scrolling through the depth of Reddit, not only did I find a stunning ad, but it also doubles up as an optical illusion – what's not to love?
DESIGN
CNET

Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now

Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Engadget

Winamp's revival includes platforms for musicians and fans

Winamp's plans to regain relevance include much more than finally updating its audio software. The company has opened invitations to a creator service that gives musicians tools to distribute, promote and (of course) profit from their work. While most details won't emerge in earnest until features begin unlocking in September, this is slated to include fan subscription support debuting in November. Your favorite artist could offer special content at different tiers — it appears to be a Patreon-style platform for music.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Hey Google, How Do I Take a Screenshot on an Android Device?

Taking a screenshot on your Android device sounds like a simple task. You just hit a few buttons and the screen is saved to your phone. However, Android devices are not as uniform as iPhone, so methods can differ depending on the device manufacturer and OS version you're running. Phones...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Google will unplug its IoT Core service in August 2023

Hellooo, Crunchy McCrunchface! (What we’re calling the readers of the Daily Crunch is still a work in progress.) Super psyched to share something double-plus-awesome with you: The culmination of months of work by Zack is finally live — we’ve launched TheTruthSpy spyware lookup tool, where you can see if your phone has been compromised in various spyware hacks. Dust off that IMEI and find out if you’ve been 1337 hax0red.
BUSINESS
Apartment Therapy

Google Maps Now Lets You See What Your House Looked Like Years Ago

Google, in celebration of Street View’s 15th anniversary, has updated its tool with an exciting new feature: time travel. Since 2007, the mapping technology has allowed users to explore the world through street-level photography. Now, users can browse the same places but at different intervals in the past — specifically, the times when the Street View car had passed through the area.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Walmart+ members will soon get Paramount+ streaming as part of their subscription

Walmart will add a perk to its membership program in September that would make it a more veritable rival to Amazon Prime. The retail giant has struck a deal with Paramount Global to add its streaming service to Walmart+ starting in September. Walmart+ members, who are currently paying $12.95 a month or $98 a year for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35 across the US, will also get a Paramount+ Essential subscription for free. Walmart's membership prices will remain the same, it's just that the service will now come with an answer to Amazon's Prime Video.
BUSINESS
nationalinterest.org

Welcome to the Future: Augmented Reality Market Is Booming

Last year, Real grabbed 75 percent of the consumer AR market. The market for augmented reality (AR) devices, until recently, was dominated mostly by the enterprise. But the consumer market is beginning to show up for it. That’s according to a new report from Strategy Analytics, “Has Consumer AR Finally Arrived? Market Triples From 2020-2021.”
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy