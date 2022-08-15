Read full article on original website
Active homicide investigation underway in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lycoming County Coroner told Eyewitness News a homicide investigation began in Lycoming County around 2:00 a.m. on August 17. Officials said they were dispatched to the 600 block of Hepburn Street for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Investigators said they arrived on the […]
Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...
Arrest in shooting at basketball court in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a suspect is locked up after police say he left a man paralyzed because of a game. Back in June, Pocono Township police say Esthan Estrada from East Stroudsburg shot the victim at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court. Officers say Estrada...
Boyfriend sentenced for 2018 deadly crash
SCRANTON, Pa. — At least 13 years behind bars; that's the punishment for the man charged with homicide in the crash that killed his girlfriend in Scranton. A judge sentenced John Jenkins. His girlfriend Tammy Fox died in 2018 after her car collided with a tree. According to troopers,...
Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager
Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
Male driver points firearm at family traveling on Interstate 80 in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say a man traveling on Interstate 80 near Danville pointed a firearm at a family as he passed by. The white male was heading west on Interstate 80 in Valley Township when the incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm toward the family of five as they traveled in a Chevrolet Cruze. Two young children were in the vehicle at the time. Police say the unknown suspect was driving an older black Honda CR-V. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and is believed to be in his 30s. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number 22-1039501.
25-year-old woman killed in afternoon crash
A 25-year-old Lancaster woman has died as the result of a crash Wednesday afternoon. Vanessa Henner was killed in a crash at 4:34 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred as Henner was driving northbound on Route 72 in a...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
PSP announce upcoming DUI checkpoints, roving patrol in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police announced that on Thursday, August 18, Troopers will be conducting DUI checkpoints and DUI roving patrols on various roads in Luzerne County. As the county experiences a high number of DUI-related offenses and crashes, Troopers are looking to prevent drinking and driving. In...
Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
Man charged with arson after wildfire
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say set three fires that turned into a wildfire in Luzerne County. According to Newport Township Police Department, in May James Haven, 35, of Nanticoke, was interviewed regarding an investigation into wildfires that happened on Reclamation Land in Newport Township on April 24. Investigators […]
Man gunned down in Williamsport apartments
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is dead, and a gunman is on the loose after a deadly shooting overnight in Williamsport. Police were called to the Victoria Gardens apartments in the 600 block of Hepburn Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The Lycoming County coroner said Ziar Young, 20, died...
Fundraiser planned for tragedy victims in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Along the sidewalk at the site of Saturday's tragedy, as well as elsewhere in the greater Berwick area, we are continuing to see community support show up for the victims. Taps Sportsbar is closed now, but on Saturday night, it didn't take long for the...
Nescopeck fire clean up process begins
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As state police continue their investigation into a fire that killed 10 people in Nescopeck on Friday, August 5, crews have begun removing the debris from the fire. Eyewitness News stood where 10 people lost their lives, neighbors saying that even though the debris is gone. It will stay in […]
Times News
One dead in Chestnuthill Twp. fire
State police in Hazleton said one person has died as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Police said one person died inside the home. According to reports...
Pennsylvania grandmother stands her ground when a mother black bear appears in her yard
A Pennsylvania grandmother stood her ground as her granddaughter scrambled for safety after a black bear approached in their backyard.
PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County auto shop
GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating an overnight burglary in Girardville. Troopers say a suspect broke a plastic window in the back of Krick's Automotive on Easy Mahanoy Avenue sometime between 6:30 PM on Monday and 9 AM on Tuesday. The suspect is said to have...
Two accused of smashing vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery, Pa. — A man and woman of Montgomery are accused of smashing the windshield, mirrors, and taillights of a parked vehicle. State police at Montoursville say Dominic Scott Martin, 20, and Summer Rain Deitrich, 19, vandalized the vehicle the morning of June 17. The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta, was parked on Broad Street in Montgomery. Damaged to the vehicle totaled just over $594. A third individual who was...
Counseling services available following Berwick and Nescopeck tragedies
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — The Nescopeck and Berwick communities are grieving after a fatal fire killed 10, and a fundraiser to help those victims turned into a mass casualty incident when a man drove his car through the crowd. The communities are taking steps to heal and counseling...
Man wanted for questioning in lobster thefts: police
Police in Luzerne County are asking for the public’s help. Authorities in Forty Fort are looking for assistance in identifying a man for questioning with regards to the theft of lobsters from a local supermarket. The Times Leader reports how the lobsters were stolen from Schiff’s Market last Friday...
