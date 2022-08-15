Read full article on original website
Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler presented by New York Comedy Festival at Gramercy Theatre in New York Nov 12, 2022 – presale passcode
The Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler presented by New York Comedy Festival presale code that we’ve had so many requests for is up and ready for our members! This is a great chance for you to get Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler presented by New York Comedy Festival performance tickets before the public.
Sabrina Carpenter’s show in New York, NY – pre-sale password
The Sabrina Carpenter pre-sale password that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is available now! Anyone with this pre-sale info will have a great opportunity to order presale tickets before anyone else. You won’t want to miss Sabrina Carpenter’s show in New York do you? Tickets will...
Guster at Carnegie Hall in New York Nov 25, 2022 – presale password
The most up-to-date Guster presale passcode is now on our site: With this Guster pre-sale password you’ll have an opportunity to purchase tickets before the public. It seems like this might be your best opportunity ever to see Guster live in New York!. Guster show details:. Presale. Start: Wed,...
Trippie Redd: Trip on Campus Tours event in Bridgeport, CT Oct 08, 2022 – presale code
The Trippie Redd: Trip on Campus Tour presale password that we’ve had so many requests for is available now! For a short time during this presale YOU WILL have a fantastic opportunity to buy tickets before anyone else!. You don’t want to miss Trippie Redd: Trip on Campus Tour’s...
Wilder vs Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn Oct 15, 2022 – pre-sale code
The Wilder vs Helenius pre-sale password everyone has been looking for is finally here! For a very limited time you can purchase great tickets before the public. You might not get another chance to see Wilder vs Helenius’s match in Brooklyn, NY!. Wilder vs Helenius fight information:. Presale. Start:...
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
Annie in Red Bank, NJ Mar 05, 2023 – presale passcode
The Annie presale password has been posted: This is your best chance to get Annie musical tickets before the public. You might not get another chance to see Annie’s musical in Red Bank. Here are the Annie musical details:. Onsale to General Public. Start: Fri, 08/19/22 10:00 AM EDT.
Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour in Windsor, ON Oct 23, 2022 – presale code
A Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour pre-sale password is available below to our members! Anyone with this presale info will have a great opportunity to order presale tickets before the public. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to go and see Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour’s performance in Windsor,...
Monster Jam at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport Nov 11, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Monster Jam presale password! During this special pre-sale you have got a good chance to purchase show tickets before they go on sale!!!. You don’t want to miss Monster Jam’s show in Bridgeport do you? Tickets should sell out fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can order your tickets before they sell-out!
Livingston Taylor & Karla Bonoff: “Home for the Holidays” at The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Dec 10, 2022 – presale password
The new Livingston Taylor & Karla Bonoff: “Home for the Holidays” presale password is now available to our members! This is a great chance for you to order Livingston Taylor & Karla Bonoff: “Home for the Holidays” event tickets before anyone else. You might not get...
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
westchestermagazine.com
A Harry Potter Experience Adds Magic to Westchester This Fall
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience brings the wizarding world to Westchester County starting in October. Calling all Potterheads! If you spent your childhood immersed in the magical adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, then you won’t want to miss this. Coming to Westchester County this fall, Harry Potter:...
Thrillist
Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
NBC New York
Mystery Billionaire Saves Renowned Central Park Restaurant From Closure: Reports
A well-known Central Park restaurant was supposedly set to close its doors for good, but has been saved by a mystery billionaire, according to reports. A secret donor has swooped in with a $6 million offer to save the beloved Loeb Boathouse, which was slated to close in October. Operator Dean Poll previously said he had no choice but to shut down because of the skyrocketing costs of labor and goods, with all 163 employees at the restaurant set to be laid off.
Empire City Casino hosts first summer concert following pandemic hiatus
Grammy winning rhythm and blues band the Commodores took to the stage to much of delight of fans who attended the outdoor show.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
newyorkled.com
Flatbush Back-To-School Giveaway At Kings Theatre
In partnership with: Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Flatbush Avenue BID, Church Avenue Bid, Target, Metroplus Health, Empire Bluecross Blueshield Healthplus, Honeydew Drop, Cookies Department Store, McDonald’s & Council Member Rita Joseph. August 16, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre is thrilled to host the second annual...
dctheaterarts.org
NYC Broadway Week returns in September with 2-for-1 ticket offers
Ticket sales for the general public begin on Tuesday, August 16, for the return of NYC Broadway Week, produced by NYC & Company in collaboration with the Broadway League and running from September 6–25, 2022. Since it began in 2011, the twice-a-year program has invited theatergoers to explore a multitude of Broadway productions with a limited number of 2-for-1 tickets to participating shows, made available for select seats at the discretion of each, with a two-ticket minimum purchase for the discount.
pix11.com
The Bronx Open is in full swing this week – and tickets are free
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tennis has taken the Bronx by storm. The Bronx Open, a Professional Women’s 60K USTA Challenger Tournament, is in full swing this week. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went to the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning on Wednesday to check out all the action.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Caribbean Carnival Week activities begin September 1
The New York-based West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) has released the roster for Caribbean Carnival Week, starting Thursday, September 1. WIADCA, which is the organizer of the annual Carnival Parade on Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway, says the activities will begin with the ‘Vibes w/Voicey Concert.’. “Carnival Monday,...
