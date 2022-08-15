Read full article on original website
Jeffery Lance Barbee
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Born February 26, 1980, Jeffery is the son of Bonnie Moore Sims and Archie Barbee Jr. Growing up, he assisted his father in the logwoods. Following high school, his brother, Bill Faust, convinced him to begin a career in pipelining. He was known on the job as “the best hoe hand around.” Jeffery took a seven year break from pipelining and went to work overseas. He was the first one in East Texas to dive to extreme depths as a commercial diver. Currently, Jeffery was working with his brother, Gilbert Bearden, who got him a job as a truck driver. Every job he worked, he was privileged to be able to be with his brothers. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, football, and spending time with family and friends. Jeffery was crazy about his wife and children.
VFW Post 8904 Hosting Veterans Breakfast on Aug. 27
August 17, 2022 - Members of VFW Post 8904 will be having breakfast at Trails End Grocery and RV, 5437 FM 3172, Shelbyville (Huxley) on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 8am. If you are a local veteran, you are invited to join us for some good camaraderie and fellowship. Breakfast is on us. More information call Post QM Larry Hume 936-332-0349.
Tenaha ISD Announces 'A' Rating from TEA
August 18, 2022 - The Texas Education Agency released the 2021-2022 State Accountability Ratings on Monday. This release is the first official rating since the COVID pandemic. According to TEA, " The ratings are based on performance on state standardized tests; graduation rates; and college, career, and military readiness outcomes. The ratings examine student achievement, school progress, and whether districts and campuses are closing achievement gaps among various student groups." The ratings are based on an A-F system, indicating the district and individual campus performance in these areas.
Shelbyville Varsity Scrimmage Versus Beckville Rescheduled, Football Schedules
August 16, 2022 - Shelbyville Dragon's scrimmage this week versus Beckville will be in Shelbyville at 5 pm on Thursday, August 18th. To view the full 2022 Varsity Football Schedule, click here. To view the 2022 JH/JV Football Schedule, click here.
Tenaha Plays West Sabine in First Game of Football Season; 2022 Football Schedule
August 16, 2022 - Tenaha plays West Sabine at home in the beginning week of the 2022 Football season on August 26 at 7pm. The varsity team will travel to Winona on Thursday, August 18 for a 6pm 3-team scrimmage - Tenaha, Winona, and Emory Rains. To view the 2022...
