Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star-Tribune. August 16, 2022. Editorial: The high cost of state’s alcohol abuse. Minnesotans are running up a tab with a serious financial impact on all of us. Minnesota has a drinking problem. A recent study from the state Department of Health (MDH), published in the American Journal of...
Russian brought to Oregon, faces trial in ransomware attacks
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Russian who allegedly laundered more than $400,000 from ransomware attacks in the United States and abroad was extradited from the Netherlands to face trial in federal court in Portland, authorities said Wednesday. Denis Dubnikov, 29, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department...
Maryland woman indicted on capital charge in Alabama killing
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a blood-splattered home earlier this year, court records show. Diana Lynne Rogers, 40, of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if...
3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted on federal charges
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A federal indictment accuses current and former Kentucky State Police troopers of using excessive force during an arrest and conspiring to cover it up, authorities said. A grand jury in London indicted Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte, 28; Michael L. Howell, 32; and former Trooper...
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported...
Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel. August 16, 2022. Editorial: Board of Ed must make vague ‘parental rights’ law clear. With Florida having opened the school year facing an unprecedented teacher shortage, the Board of Education meets today for the purpose of driving teachers out of Florida. Of course, that...
Parts of Minnesota dealing with flash flooding
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Torrential rain continued to pound parts of Minnesota early Thursday following flash flooding that halted traffic in at least one community north of Minneapolis. The City of Cambridge was hit hard when slow-moving thunderstorms dropped 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of...
Deputy arrested on charges of domestic assault in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Kennebec County sheriff's deputy accused of assaulting his wife is facing a number of charges, police said Wednesday. The deputy, 29, who has been suspended without pay, did not enter a plea in his initial court appearance on Wednesday. He was arrested Monday evening...
