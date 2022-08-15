Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a monthBeth TorresBronx, NY
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New JerseyTravel MavenWoodbridge Township, NJ
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Conan O'Brien, Wanda Sykes, and Tracy Morgan among the headliner at the New York Comedy Festival
The diverse lineup includes headliners like John Mulaney, Wanda Sykes, and Jo Koy.
Bruce Springsteen, Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner to speak at NYC event
Bruce Springsteen is joining Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner for an in-depth conversation Tuesday, Sept. 13 at New York City’s 92nd Street Y. The one-night-only event begins at 7 p.m. EST. The duo will discuss Wenner’s new memoir “Like A Rolling Stone,” which brings readers “inside the music, the...
Empire City Casino hosts first summer concert following pandemic hiatus
Grammy winning rhythm and blues band the Commodores took to the stage to much of delight of fans who attended the outdoor show.
TAKE 5 $17K Winning Ticket Sold In The Bronx
BRONX, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
Is there a Greek Festival in 2022 on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since 1971 on Staten Island, with the crisp fall air came the Greek Festival in Bulls Head. But this year, it will not return to Holy Trinity Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, said its pastor, the Rev. Nick Petropoulakos. “We’re still in construction with the...
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
Richmond County Fair 2022: What to expect in food
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hot dog enthusiasts, chicken wing lovers and pie mongers: gird your loins! Organizers of the Richmond County Fair anticipate a food and drink-centric 42nd annual affair, notably in the competitive eating department. The 2022 chapter of the borough’s largest outdoor event — and Historic Richmond...
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
Palermo Pizzeria’s specialty pies are making it a popular spot for Staten Islanders | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Under morphing colored lights set into a recessed ceiling, life plays out at Palermo Pizzeria in Richmond Valley. Dario D’Aubert twirls dough for signature pies. He creates one with sausage crumbles cooked from a raw state with onion and pepper slivers baked into the crust. A pan pie sans cheese supporting a hefty ladling of marinara sauce drew raves from guests in the dining room on a recent afternoon when The Dish streamed live from the restaurant.
