All of our questions about Lottie are about to be answered… maybe. Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) has been cast as Adult Lottie Matthews for Yellowjackets Season 2. Plus, Courtney Eaton, who plays teen Lottie, has been upped to series regular. This news comes as the first season ended with the tease of adult Lottie showing up and the teen version, along with Van (Liv Hewson) and Misty (Samantha Hanratty), leaving a bear heart as a sacrifice. “What we wanted to do is really sow the seeds of the encroaching factionalization of these women in the woods,” with that moment, co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco told TV Insider.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO