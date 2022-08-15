Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Todd Bridges Talks Settling His ‘Big Brother’ Feud With Cynthia Bailey on ‘Celebrity Beef’
What better way to settle a disagreement from a reality show competition than to go on another show? At least that’s the way Celebrity Beef host Joel McHale sees it as he welcomes former Celebrity Big Brother castmates Todd Bridges and Cynthia Bailey to his E! series’ kitchen in the August 16 episode.
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowjackets’ Casts Simone Kessell as Adult Lottie in Season 2
All of our questions about Lottie are about to be answered… maybe. Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) has been cast as Adult Lottie Matthews for Yellowjackets Season 2. Plus, Courtney Eaton, who plays teen Lottie, has been upped to series regular. This news comes as the first season ended with the tease of adult Lottie showing up and the teen version, along with Van (Liv Hewson) and Misty (Samantha Hanratty), leaving a bear heart as a sacrifice. “What we wanted to do is really sow the seeds of the encroaching factionalization of these women in the woods,” with that moment, co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco told TV Insider.
tvinsider.com
‘The White Lotus’ Heads to Sicily for Season 2 as HBO Unveils First Look (PHOTOS)
The White Lotus is trading in the lush beaches of Hawaii for the sweeping landscapes of Sicily in a first look at Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated comedy. The anthology series is set to come back in October, according to HBO which unveiled several sneak peek images of the star-studded cast. While Season 2 is opting for a new location and White Lotus resort with fresh faces, the photos also tease the return of fan-favorite, Jennifer Coolidge‘s Tanya McQuoid.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prepare to Get Emotional Over Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas' Cutest Moments Over the Years
Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson are family forever. The Legend of Zorro star was married to Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith for almost 20 years before the couple split in 2015, but that doesn't mean the relationship between him and his stepdaughter ended. In fact, the divorce only seemed to fortify their unique bond, with Banderas even raving over Johnson's acting skills in a 2015 interview with E! News ahead of Fifty Shades of Grey's release.
People
Zoë Kravitz 'Really Grateful' That Filming With Channing Tatum 'Brought Him Into My Life'
Zoë Kravitz is reflecting on a meaningful time in both her professional and personal lives. The 33-year-old actress is the cover star for WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue, and opened up in her accompanying interview about working with boyfriend Channing Tatum for her directorial debut, the upcoming thriller Pussy Island.
Jonathan Scott Talks About Becoming an ‘Insta-Dad’ to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s 2 Kids: ‘One Big Happy Family’
All in the family! Shortly after Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel fell in love, he was thrust into a brand-new world — parenthood. “Family's very important for us and we've got two kids,” the Property Brothers star, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, August 3, referring to Deschanel’s two children. “They come over all the time with the nephews, […]
Zoë Kravitz Reveals Why She Was Initially "Drawn" to Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Watch: Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC. Just like magic, Zoë Kravitz felt a connection to Channing Tatum before they even met. When casting for her directorial debut thriller film Pussy Island, the Batman star knew that role of Slater King, a tech mogul, should be played by "someone who hadn't played a dark character before." The role in question eventually went to Kravitz's now-boyfriend, who the actress admitted was her "first choice."
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’: Will Jesse Metcalfe Return as Trace in Final Season?
As Abby’s (Meghan Ory) finding new love on Chesapeake Shores, we can’t help but wonder about her last love and the chances of seeing Jesse Metcalfe as Trace again, especially with the Hallmark Channel drama in its final season. “I don’t want to tease anybody. We don’t see...
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Florence Pugh, 26, reveals she and Zach Braff, 47, split up earlier this year
Florence Pugh has announced she and boyfriend Zach Braff have split up after three years together. The actress, 26, confirmed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she and the Scrubs star went their separate ways earlier this year. The pair worked to keep their relationship out of the public...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ EP Explains Change He Made Involving Mayim Bialik
Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies has been opening up about his role on the long-running game show and revealed one of the first changes he made when he stepped into the position. Davies took over at the show earlier this year following the departure of Mike Richards. Speaking on the...
Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Lists Home With Hollywood Past for $11.9 Million
After first putting it up for lease more than a year ago, Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki has put his historic Los Angeles home up for sale. He’s asking for $11.9 million, which is a significant increase from the $9.2 million he paid for the abode in 2015. The home was previously owned by Jason Statham and before him, Ben Stiller. If the property sells at the current list price, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the celebrity-favored neighborhood, Outpost Estates, located in the eastern Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Winona Ryder, Felicity Huffman, Russell Brand, and Madelaine Petsch reside in the neighborhood.
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Fans Shocked to See ‘Seinfeld’ Star Patrick Warburton in Hometown Dates Preview (VIDEO)
Is Seinfeld alum Patrick Warburton related to one of the contestants on the current season of ABC‘s The Bachelorette? That’s what Bachelor Nation was wondering after the Family Guy voice actor appeared in the preview for next week’s hometown dates episode. The contestant in question is tech...
Katie Holmes Reveals Her "Very Talented" Daughter, Suri, Sings in Her New Film
Suri Cruise is stepping into the spotlight. In a July 26 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed her daughter, Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, sings in the actor's new film, "Alone Together." "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said, sharing...
tvinsider.com
‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones Announce Divorce
Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, who met and married on the second season of Netflix reality dating series Love Is Blind earlier this year, are divorcing. The pair revealed the news in a joint statement on social media on Wednesday, August 17, writing that “our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay.”
tvinsider.com
‘The View’ Edges Out ‘Dr. Phil,’ ‘Live’ to Top Daytime Talk Show Ratings
The View is the talk of daytime according to recent ratings reports as ABC‘s talk show tops the 2021-2022 season. According to Variety, the series is the most-watched daytime talk show across network and syndication, ranking at number one. Its 1.7 rating beat out all other network and syndicated talk shows, tying with Dr. Phil in households and averaging an audience of 2.4111 million viewers for the season, based on numbers from Nielsen.
tvinsider.com
‘Sprung’: Garret Dillahunt & Martha Plimpton on Why ‘Raising Hope’ Fans Will Like Their New Series
A 26-year prison sentence over marijuana and the COVID pandemic might not sound like the right backdrop for a sitcom. Still, Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) found them to be the perfect elements to bring together for his new program, Sprung. The Amazon Freevee comedy tells the tale of former inmate Jack (Garret Dillahunt) who gets released from his state co-ed prison early and is determined to use his newfound time for good while leading a band of misfits trying to survive in today’s world.
tvinsider.com
Ask Matt: Is ‘Saul’ the End of the Road for ‘Breaking Bad’?
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
