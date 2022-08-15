4 people rescued from boat in Mobile Saturday: Mobile Fire-Rescue

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed four people were rescued off of a boat right off the causeway Saturday night.

Officials said firefighters went out and waited until Alabama State troopers got to the scene. The state troopers were able to help bring the four people to the shore.

It is unknown at this time what caused the four to become stranded.

