ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

4 people rescued from boat in Mobile Saturday: Mobile Fire-Rescue

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTTUP_0hHldMlp00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed four people were rescued off of a boat right off the causeway Saturday night.

Officials said firefighters went out and waited until Alabama State troopers got to the scene. The state troopers were able to help bring the four people to the shore.

Rain damages Highway 45 near Chunchula, closing lane

It is unknown at this time what caused the four to become stranded.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire. Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house. Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house. They did say there...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Critically missing person in Mobile: Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chunchula, AL
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Mobile, AL
Accidents
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Officials looking to improve traffic flow in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a stretch of Highway 31 in Spanish Fort that seems to be getting busier, especially on weekday mornings. “The volume of traffic is still too much,” said Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman James Gordon. Alabama Department of Transportation officials are considering taking advantage of an existing paved area to […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf coast native hired as Escambia Co. emergency coordinator

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Scottlin Williams, a Gulf Coast native, has been hired as the Escambia County Emergency Management as its newest emergency coordinator. Williams is taking the position of Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager.  Before ECEM, Williams served for two years as […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Locals react to electric scooters leaving Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile confirmed Saturday, that GOTCHA and its local operators have been removing the electric scooters from city streets. WKRG News 5 spoke to quite a few people downtown, asking how they felt now that the scooters are gone. Some said those on the scooters caused problems, and they’re […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. deputies looking for missing teen, baby

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing teen and baby, who were last seen Thursday, Aug. 11.   Breanna White, 16, and Zachariah White, one. The pair were last seen near the 700 block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Fire at historic Berryhill Elementary school in Milton

Milton, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that engulfed the Historic Berryhill Elementary school. Firefighters were called to the site off Berryhill and Mary Streets Sunday, Aug. 14. Firefighting crews from Milton, Pace, Baghdad and Avalon were called to help put out the fire, which happened before 11 p.m. The […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

FBI Mobile involved in arrest at Mobile cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate

(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.

UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Hammerhead shark spotted along Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hammerhead shark was spotted near the shores of Orange Beach Monday, Aug. 15.  Residents could be seen jumping out of the water as the shark swam closer to shore. Hammerheads are sometimes found in Alabama Coastal waters, with scalloped Hammerheads being the most common.   These sharks are grey in […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG

Numerous storms with heavy rain and frequent light through the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms will continue this evening setting us up for a wet a stormy rest of your work week. A stalled frontal boundary sitting over the Gulf Coast will set the stage for a very unsettled few days ahead. Several batches of storms will develop over Mississippi and slid into Alabama and Northwest Florida. We will keep a 40-50% rain chance around through the night with lows in the lower 70s.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy