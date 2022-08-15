Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bristol Press
Bristol police report two arrests in connection with street takeover in June
BRISTOL – Police on Wednesday said they made two arrests in connection with the street takeover reported in June, with more arrests expected. Those charged included Loya Lewis, 19, and Kylie Morrison, 21, of Chicopee, Massachusetts. They are each free from custody and are expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Sept. 6.
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
Eyewitness News
Credit union in Hamden robbed
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Hamden credit union on Wednesday. Authorities said the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue was robbed around 12:45 p.m. The female suspect passed a note to the teller that demanded money, said police. Nobody was hurt...
TikTok trend encourages car thefts in CT: police
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A TikTok trend has led to a spike in car thefts, as the viral videos are showing thieves how to break into Kias and Hyundais using only a USB cord. This trend has led to an uptick in burglaries not just in Connecticut but across the nation, according to police. In […]
Hamden police investigate bank robbery
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured during the robbery. Police […]
No, A Serial Killer Is Not Terrorizing Middletown, Police Reassure Public
Police are reassuring the public that a serial killer is not on the loose in the Hudson Valley, despite social media posts to the contrary. In Orange County, the Middletown Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 16, to address bogus posts warning of a “serial killer or abductor” who is supposedly targeting women in Middletown.
Bristol Press
Manchester woman sentenced for embezzling money from Bristol business
BRISTOL - A Manchester woman has received probation for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a local motorcycle business. Kerri Kowalski, 41, was sentenced on Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. The sentence she received includes no prison time. Instead, the 41-year-old was sentenced to five years of probation...
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury man found with more than 30 grams of crack cocaine
DANBURY — Detectives said they seized more than 30 grams of crack cocaine from a Waterbury man on Tuesday. The police department had been investigating the man — identified as Gerald Blake Rockhead, 43, of Waterbury — for months while looking into illegal drug sales throughout the city. Detectives had received complaints from citizens about drug deals in the area, according to Sgt. John Krupinsky.
Man Pulls Out Gun During Soccer Game In Stamford, Police Say
A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun at a crowded Fairfield County park following a dispute at a soccer game. The incident took place in Stamford around 9:15 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lione Park on the city's West Side. Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin said...
WTNH.com
New Haven police seize guns at multiple locations
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Department continues its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets. Four guns were seized in multiple locations across the city on Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. It was a joint effort between the department’s...
Man hospitalized after Carlisle Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Carlisle Street, between Liberty and Cedar streets, just before midnight Tuesday. Soon after, police said a 33-year-old New Haven man arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with […]
Ex-Top Cop Gets $500 Fine, No Prison Time
A state judge ordered ex-New Haven Police Lt. Rahgue Tennant to pay a $500 fine — and gave him no time in prison or on probation — after he was found guilty of recklessly causing physical harm to his then-wife by throwing a Lysol can at her head.
Bristol Press
Bristol man accused of slitting girlfriend's throat, killing her, going to trial
BRISTOL - A city man accused of slitting his girlfriend’s throat with a large filet knife is fighting the charges against him. Kevin Bard, 56, made the formal decision on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, to go to trial on charges of murder, first-degree criminal trespassing, violation of a standing criminal protective order and three counts of violation of a protective order.
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
Connecticut State Troopers looking for suspect in connection with larceny
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with larceny in Moodus, Connecticut.
Register Citizen
West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules
The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
Eyewitness News
Hamden police make arrest in social lounge parking lot shooting
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in a social lounge parking lot shooting that happened in Hamden back in February. Police said they charged 30-year-old Montrell Brewer of New Haven with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
New Haven Independent
Developer Once Connected To Downtown Ansonia Properties Sentenced To Federal Prison
HARTFORD — A Stamford resident who once promised to redevelop long-vacant properties in downtown Ansonia was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison on Tuesday. Moustapha Diakhate, 46, was arrested for allegedly receiving more than $4 million in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government....
Friend of Bridgeport accident victim: 'He was like a brother to me.'
Friends and loved ones say they are stunned by the death of a Bridgeport man in a car wreck Monday in Trumbull.
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
