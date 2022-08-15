ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Bristol Press

Bristol police report two arrests in connection with street takeover in June

BRISTOL – Police on Wednesday said they made two arrests in connection with the street takeover reported in June, with more arrests expected. Those charged included Loya Lewis, 19, and Kylie Morrison, 21, of Chicopee, Massachusetts. They are each free from custody and are expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Sept. 6.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Credit union in Hamden robbed

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Hamden credit union on Wednesday. Authorities said the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue was robbed around 12:45 p.m. The female suspect passed a note to the teller that demanded money, said police. Nobody was hurt...
HAMDEN, CT
PIX11

TikTok trend encourages car thefts in CT: police

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A TikTok trend has led to a spike in car thefts, as the viral videos are showing thieves how to break into Kias and Hyundais using only a USB cord. This trend has led to an uptick in burglaries not just in Connecticut but across the nation, according to police. In […]
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Hamden police investigate bank robbery

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured during the robbery. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Manchester woman sentenced for embezzling money from Bristol business

BRISTOL - A Manchester woman has received probation for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a local motorcycle business. Kerri Kowalski, 41, was sentenced on Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. The sentence she received includes no prison time. Instead, the 41-year-old was sentenced to five years of probation...
MANCHESTER, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury police: Waterbury man found with more than 30 grams of crack cocaine

DANBURY — Detectives said they seized more than 30 grams of crack cocaine from a Waterbury man on Tuesday. The police department had been investigating the man — identified as Gerald Blake Rockhead, 43, of Waterbury — for months while looking into illegal drug sales throughout the city. Detectives had received complaints from citizens about drug deals in the area, according to Sgt. John Krupinsky.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

New Haven police seize guns at multiple locations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Department continues its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets. Four guns were seized in multiple locations across the city on Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. It was a joint effort between the department’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man hospitalized after Carlisle Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Carlisle Street, between Liberty and Cedar streets, just before midnight Tuesday. Soon after, police said a 33-year-old New Haven man arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man accused of slitting girlfriend's throat, killing her, going to trial

BRISTOL - A city man accused of slitting his girlfriend’s throat with a large filet knife is fighting the charges against him. Kevin Bard, 56, made the formal decision on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, to go to trial on charges of murder, first-degree criminal trespassing, violation of a standing criminal protective order and three counts of violation of a protective order.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford doctor fined $15,000 for operating on wrong eye, panel rules

The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden police make arrest in social lounge parking lot shooting

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in a social lounge parking lot shooting that happened in Hamden back in February. Police said they charged 30-year-old Montrell Brewer of New Haven with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
HAMDEN, CT

