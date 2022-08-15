ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

tmpresale.com

Avail at Irving Plaza in New York Oct 22, 2022 – presale code

The Avail pre-sale password everyone has been looking for is here! While the Avail presale is underway you’ll have a fantastic opportunity to acquire great seats before the public!. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to go and see Avail’s performance in New York!!. Here are the Avail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tmpresale.com

Sabrina Carpenter’s show in New York, NY – pre-sale password

The Sabrina Carpenter pre-sale password that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is available now! Anyone with this pre-sale info will have a great opportunity to order presale tickets before anyone else. You won’t want to miss Sabrina Carpenter’s show in New York do you? Tickets will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
tmpresale.com

Annie in Red Bank, NJ Mar 05, 2023 – presale passcode

The Annie presale password has been posted: This is your best chance to get Annie musical tickets before the public. You might not get another chance to see Annie’s musical in Red Bank. Here are the Annie musical details:. Onsale to General Public. Start: Fri, 08/19/22 10:00 AM EDT.
RED BANK, NJ
InsideHook

Don’t Miss This 10-Course Tasting Menu at a Brooklyn Drive-In

If the idea of taking a golf cart around a Brooklyn drive-in to sample the wares of 10 of the hottest restaurants in New York sounds at all appealing to you, it’s probably best to head here immediately as tickets for the Resy Drive-Thru New York went on sale to American Express Gold Card Members on Monday and previous iterations of the event in Miami and Los Angeles sold out in minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC News

Solange Knowles becomes the first Black woman to compose music for NYC Ballet

Singer and songwriter Solange Knowles can soon add ballet composer to her impressive list of accomplishments. The New York City Ballet announced Monday that Knowles, 36, is composing music for its Fall Fashion Gala, making her the first Black woman to have composed a score for a production. The event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will debut Sept. 28 at Lincoln Center in New York City. It will honor actor Sarah Jessica Parker, the ballet’s vice chair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!

The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkled.com

Flatbush Back-To-School Giveaway At Kings Theatre

In partnership with: Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Flatbush Avenue BID, Church Avenue Bid, Target, Metroplus Health, Empire Bluecross Blueshield Healthplus, Honeydew Drop, Cookies Department Store, McDonald’s & Council Member Rita Joseph. August 16, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre is thrilled to host the second annual...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

White Castle Expands in New York City with New Restaurant on Coney Island

Coney Island Castle opened Aug. 14 and is White Castle’s first beachfront location in New York City. COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, a family-owned business for 101 years, is making sure New Yorkers get another opportunity to enjoy that one-of-a-kind slider experience. The beloved fast-food hamburger chain, known as the home of The Original Slider®, opened a brand-new Castle on historic Coney Island yesterday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

