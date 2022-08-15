Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Kyle Busch “A Hypocrite” For Telling Ty Gibbs Not To Flip People Off On The Track Anymore
Back when Dale Jr. was still racing, those two fought like cats and dogs, and one time at an incident at Phoenix during a practice session in 2014, Dale Jr. accidentally got in Kyle’s way as they came onto pit road. Apparently, Kyle was none too pleased about it,...
NASCAR's most controversial driver has been turned into a verb, and it is clear other drivers are tired of the carnage
No matter where Ross Chastain goes, trouble is not too far behind, and it is clear other drivers are tired of it.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rule Change News
NASCAR announced on Wednesday afternoon some updated rule changes for the remainder of the 2022 Cup Series season. FOX reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted out the updated official rule changes for the Cup Series championship push. "NASCAR updated rules for the wrap, quarter windows and the windshield tearoffs as part of...
Final prediction on Kyle Busch’s landing spot in 2023
Kyle Busch's landing spot for the 2023 season is bound to come out soon and it's time to make a final prediction. Who will Busch be driving for next season?
Golf Channel
Finally! Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist weds Tour caddie two years after original date
Congratulations are in order for three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist!. After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – the 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner formally married PGA Tour caddie and Scotsman Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 10.
Kevin Harvick Has a Humorous Reason Why He Won’t Be Racing in His 50s
Kevin Harvick is moving up the list of drivers with the most wins after turning 40. Don't expect him to do likewise after turning 50. The post Kevin Harvick Has a Humorous Reason Why He Won’t Be Racing in His 50s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on FedEx Cup Playoffs system: "It's absolutely ludicrous"
Jon Rahm has voiced his concern over the staggered start in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, a tournament that crowns the FedEx Cup champion who receives a whopping $18 million first prize. As it stands, the leader of the FedEx Cup after this week's second Playoffs event at the...
Autoweek.com
Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley
Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
thecomeback.com
Rickie Fowler discusses LIV Golf interest
In the battle between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, many of the world’s top golfers have made it clear which side they are on. One golfer who appears to be playing his cards close to his chest is Rickie Fowler. While Fowler has made some big...
Details Emerge From Tiger Woods' Meeting With PGA Tour Golfers
On Tuesday night, Tiger Woods reportedly led a players only meeting with some of the top golfers on the PGA Tour. According to a report from ESPN, Woods met with a select number of golfers to "discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf
Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
NASCAR Rules Update: Wraps and Windshields (August 2022)
New NASCAR rules regarding the race car wrap and windows. In late July, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified after Pocono Raceway. Hamlin won the event while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate finished 2nd. Details were released shortly after noting that a piece of tape was the reason for...
Daniel Suarez Has a Warning for Kimi Raikkonen at Watkins Glen
Kimi Raikkonen will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut on the road course at Watkins Glen. The post Daniel Suarez Has a Warning for Kimi Raikkonen at Watkins Glen appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
NASCAR working to address recent spate of Next Gen fires
NASCAR is continuing to work on finding a solution to the rash of fires that have occurred in Next Gen cars in recent weeks. Chris Buescher’s RFK Racing Ford caught fire before his first pit stop at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he stayed in the car and returned to finish 10th. On that occasion the fire resulted from on-track body-to-body contact with Bubba Wallace, which crushed rocker box pieces on the No. 17 Ford and culminated in the door foam igniting. Team Penske driver Joey Logano ended his day at Indianapolis with his Ford on fire from what appeared to be the same issue.
Lydia Ko: Marriage won’t impact golf schedule
Golf star Lydia Ko said she doesn’t expect her life to change very much when she adds another title to
gmauthority.com
Nascar Chevy Teams Fade In Latter Stage Of Richmond August 2022: Video
The Nascar Chevy teams had a strong showing during qualifying for the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway that took place on August 15th, but couldn’t seal the deal when the checkered flag waved. Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 started on the front row alongside Kyle Larson’s...
Top 10 drivers on the NASCAR wins list after Kevin Harvick’s win
After winning at Richmond Raceway on Sunday afternoon, Kevin Harvick is now in a ninth place tie on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list. A week and a half ago, Kevin Harvick was still seeking his first NASCAR Cup Series win in nearly two years. But in a span of just eight days, he found victory lane twice, winning at Michigan International Speedway and then at Richmond Raceway.
Kevin Harvick’s Resurgence Doesn’t Make Much Sense Given the Overall State of Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick's resurgence is a little strange, given how the other Stewart-Haas Racing drivers have performed recently. The post Kevin Harvick’s Resurgence Doesn’t Make Much Sense Given the Overall State of Stewart-Haas Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0