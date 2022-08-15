Read full article on original website
I tried ice-cream cakes from 3 popular chains, and the best was also way cheaper than the rest
I'm a pro baker who picked up premade ice cream cakes from chains Dairy Queen, Cold Stone Creamery, and Baskin-Robbins to see which had the best.
I tried 9 chocolate ice creams and one was so good it was unfair to the others
I have something I need to get off my chest before this week’s taste test: I don’t love chocolate ice cream. It’s not like I’d spit it out like a floret of soggy broccoli or slice of mealy tomato, but it’s simply not my preference when it comes to the beloved frozen treat that is currently a Skladany household summertime staple. Vanilla ice cream (which I’ve already ranked here) is my go-to and I’ll gladly consume it with chocolate toppings and fillings like hot fudge, candy bar pieces and crushed Oreos. But chocolate ice cream solo? Meh. I’ve found most mainstream varieties to be one-noted and bitter, much like a Real Housewife or an ex-boyfriend. Sorry, not sorry.
Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now
If you love beer, you're in the right place—at the right time. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States alone, there are more craft beer varieties, styles, and flavors than ever. And, every day, experimentation and innovation are taking beer in new directions. To keep track of what's brewing, we're taste-testing and calling out […]
Dunkin' Just Announced A New Fall Menu Lineup–Pumpkin Spice Lovers Rejoice!
Starbucks isn’t the only coffee shop that knows how to create a delicious fall menu! Dunkin’ Donuts die-hards will be happy to hear that the chain recently unveiled their latest food and drink additions, and pumpkin lovers and coffee fanatics alike are going to be in heaven. There’s...
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Help wanted: $78,000 a year to taste candy while sitting on your couch
Duties include leading candy board meetings, being the head taste tester and all things fun; several thousand people have already applied
Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled
Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
Girl Scouts add a new raspberry cookie to the lineup
The Girl Scouts are adding a new, raspberry-flavored cookie to the lineup.
Oreo bringing back fan-favorite fall flavor for first time in 5 years
You know it’s about to be fall when you start seeing two particular words. Pumpkin. Spice. Your calendar might still say summer, but Oreo is already getting a jump on the yearly sweater-weather flavor obsession.
How to Make a Cappuccino
A good cappuccino is a smooth blend of creamy milk and strong espresso, topped with a tall layer of milk foam. This recipe will show you how to achieve the perfect cappuccino at home using an espresso machine. Cappuccinos are typically served in small cups, as they have considerably less...
Starbucks' Fall Flavors Are Coming Early To Grocery Stores
Even though much of America is sweating its way through the summertime, fall festivities are right around the corner. Hayrides, sweaters, hearty bowls of soup, and pumpkin spice lattes are the quintessential signs of the season's arrival. The pumpkin spiced latte in particular has become synonymous with Starbucks. Even though...
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
I'm a former Starbucks barista. Here are 5 drinks that are so overrated and what to order instead.
Skip your basic Pink Drink and Pumpkin Spice Lattes — here are underrated Starbucks drinks you should order from the popular coffee chain instead.
I'm an avid traveler who shops for 2 at Trader Joe's. Here are 16 things I love to buy.
My husband and I often hit the road on a budget. From cheap fruit to trail mix, here are our favorite things to get at the chain for trips.
Aldi’s New Latte & Frappe Mix Makes It Easy To Whip Up Frozen Coffee at Home
Cold coffee is the summertime treat we can’t live without. It’s refreshing and packed with caffeine — what’s not to love? But going out in the heat and spending money on your favorite iced or frozen latte can get a little exhausting, so Aldi has a solution. The grocery store chain already sells a popular pre-made iced coffee drink, and now they are also selling a Latte & Frappe Mix!
Dunkin' unveils new fall menu lineup as more brands lean on all things pumpkin
The coffee and donut giant officially revealed its new fall menu as top brands leverage the upcoming season to drive customer traffic. Beginning August 17, the fall bakery line-up will include the return of Dunkin’s glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Munchkin Donut Holes, and a Pumpkin Muffin. Dunkin’s Pumpkin...
Capri Sun recall: Thousands of juice pouches may contain cleaning solution
Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.The company said it's recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The "Best When Used By" date on the packages is June 25, 2023.Kraft Heinz said the diluted cleaning solution is used on its food processing equipment. The company said it discovered that the solution had accidentally mixed with the juice after getting consumer complaints about the juice's taste.Kraft Heinz, which is co-headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, said in a statement Friday it is working with retailers to remove the product from circulation. Consumers who bought the affected Capri Sun should not consume it and should return it to the story where it was purchased to receive a refund.
Cometeer’s frozen coffee capsules are the key to easy, tasty java
From picking the right beans to having the right equipment, making that perfect cup of coffee at home can be challenging at times. Enter Cometeer, a coffee subscription that has simplified the entire coffee making spectacle down to just one simple step: letting it melt. So, is Cometeer the answer to all your at home coffee needs? I traded out my French press and tripled my weekly caffeine intake to find out.
King's Hawaiian Announces Recall of Some of its Buns
The large Lyons Magnus recall--a recall that includes Premier Protein, Oatly, Organic Valley, and other milk, oat milk, and coffee products--is even more far-reaching than previously reported. King's Hawaiian announced a recall of three of its pretzel products on August 12. Those foods use an ingredient from Lyons Magnus. The...
Kraft Heinz recalls Capri Sun juice pouches due to cleaning product contamination
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,700 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry-flavored drinks due to contamination with a cleaning product.The company has gotten several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product.A diluted cleaning solution used on food processing equipment may have been inadvertently put into a production line, the company said.The drinks affected have a "Best Buy" date of June 25, 2023, according to the company.For product information and UPC codes on the recalled products, visit this link.Anyone who bought the juice pouches can return it to the store for a refund.
