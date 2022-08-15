1. Camp on the cool shores of the White River at Bulls Shoals/White Rivers State Park. Fill the days with hiking, paddling, some of the best fishing in the state, or even a little mountain biking. Find out more about the river, the lake, the dam, and the history of the area at the state-of-the-art visitor’s center. In the evening, enjoy the cool air that comes off the cold river making it bearable even in the heat of summer. The cold water is what makes the area a trout fisherman’s paradise and a camper’s summer haven.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO