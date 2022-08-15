ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Black Business Expo, clear the shelters

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS EXPO. A popular expo returns where you can spend the weekend shopping local. The Black Owned Business Expo is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 and your help is needed. You can volunteer for the event to make sure vendors and attendees are having a good time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Roller City Adult Skate, play auditions

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Adults – your kids might be headed to a new grade, but you can now go old school. Tonight is Adult Skate Night at Roller City skating rink in Springdale. There are prizes, fun, and more. Plus, there are no kids allowed from 7-9 p.m. which means there’s no judgment from the kids and you can just roll on!
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

NWA Jazz Society talks upcoming concert

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society has long been dedicated to presenting, preserving, promoting, and celebrating jazz music in all of its forms. Watch as we catch up with founder and executive director Robert Ginsburg to tell us about an upcoming concert as well as give us a performance.
MUSIC
nwahomepage.com

Ice Cream Social returns!

The Washington County Historical Society is hosting a delicious and cool event to celebrate the summer. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason sit down with Debbie Groom of the ice cream social committee and Maylon Rice from the WCHS to talk about the upcoming ice cream social, returning after three years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
City
Bentonville, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Things you can do for free during Fayetteville Roots Festival

Fayetteville Roots Festival is coming up next week, and even if you don’t have tickets to the mainstage shows at Fayetteville Town Center or at George’s Majestic Lounge, there are still plenty of opportunities around town to enjoy the event. Mainstage headliners this year include The Wood Brothers,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Accessible housing shortage in NWA

More housing is needed in Northwest Arkansas for individuals who have a criminal background and little to no credit history. ORT On-Demand service triples in popularity for riders. KNWA Today: Washington County Historical Society …. Arkansas helicopter rescue team training. Beaver Lake Fire Department halts efforts to raise …. Investigation...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

NWA Space continues to make strides

With the goal of building a space center and observatory here in Northwest Arkansas, NWA Space is making strides in STEM outreach and education. Watch as we visit with Dr. Katherine Auld to learn more about what NWA Space is up to and get the details on an event they have coming up.
nwahomepage.com

Girls on the Run aims to inspire women through running

Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas is on a mission to inspire girls through running. Watch as we have a few members of the team join the show to tell us about several opportunities for you to get involved with the organization.
THV11

Brother-and-sister duo reel in a giant catch

ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
GENTRY, AR
Arkansas Outside

5 Things to Enjoy in Arkansas before Labor Day

1. Camp on the cool shores of the White River at Bulls Shoals/White Rivers State Park. Fill the days with hiking, paddling, some of the best fishing in the state, or even a little mountain biking. Find out more about the river, the lake, the dam, and the history of the area at the state-of-the-art visitor’s center. In the evening, enjoy the cool air that comes off the cold river making it bearable even in the heat of summer. The cold water is what makes the area a trout fisherman’s paradise and a camper’s summer haven.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue

The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

