Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Black Business Expo, clear the shelters
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS EXPO. A popular expo returns where you can spend the weekend shopping local. The Black Owned Business Expo is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 and your help is needed. You can volunteer for the event to make sure vendors and attendees are having a good time.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Roller City Adult Skate, play auditions
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Adults – your kids might be headed to a new grade, but you can now go old school. Tonight is Adult Skate Night at Roller City skating rink in Springdale. There are prizes, fun, and more. Plus, there are no kids allowed from 7-9 p.m. which means there’s no judgment from the kids and you can just roll on!
nwahomepage.com
NWA Jazz Society talks upcoming concert
The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society has long been dedicated to presenting, preserving, promoting, and celebrating jazz music in all of its forms. Watch as we catch up with founder and executive director Robert Ginsburg to tell us about an upcoming concert as well as give us a performance.
nwahomepage.com
Ice Cream Social returns!
The Washington County Historical Society is hosting a delicious and cool event to celebrate the summer. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason sit down with Debbie Groom of the ice cream social committee and Maylon Rice from the WCHS to talk about the upcoming ice cream social, returning after three years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fayettevilleflyer.com
Things you can do for free during Fayetteville Roots Festival
Fayetteville Roots Festival is coming up next week, and even if you don’t have tickets to the mainstage shows at Fayetteville Town Center or at George’s Majestic Lounge, there are still plenty of opportunities around town to enjoy the event. Mainstage headliners this year include The Wood Brothers,...
nwahomepage.com
Accessible housing shortage in NWA
More housing is needed in Northwest Arkansas for individuals who have a criminal background and little to no credit history. ORT On-Demand service triples in popularity for riders. KNWA Today: Washington County Historical Society …. Arkansas helicopter rescue team training. Beaver Lake Fire Department halts efforts to raise …. Investigation...
Bentonville to host City Hall ‘Shred-It Day’ in October
The City of Bentonville is hosting “City Hall Shred-it Day” on Friday, October 7.
Arkansas “Clear the Shelters” weekend event looks to find homes for furry friends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwahomepage.com
NWA Space continues to make strides
With the goal of building a space center and observatory here in Northwest Arkansas, NWA Space is making strides in STEM outreach and education. Watch as we visit with Dr. Katherine Auld to learn more about what NWA Space is up to and get the details on an event they have coming up.
Incubus postpones concert at Walmart AMP
Incubus postpones its show for August 16 at the Walmart AMP.
theprp.com
Incubus Postpone Another Live Show, Brandon Boyd Offers Explanation (Updated)
In a video shared overnight via his Instagram stories, Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd revealed that the show postponements were due to him having thrown out his back. He offered the following about that:. “Hello everybody, I wanted to take a moment to update you guys as to what was going...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas church hosts "Blessing of the Backpacks" ahead of new school year
ROGERS, Ark. — Students had their backpacks blessed at a church in Northwest Arkansas Sunday. The Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church hosted the "Blessing of the Backpacks" the day before school started in Rogers. Students and staff brought their backpacks and other school materials to the event so church...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwahomepage.com
Girls on the Run aims to inspire women through running
Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas is on a mission to inspire girls through running. Watch as we have a few members of the team join the show to tell us about several opportunities for you to get involved with the organization.
Brother-and-sister duo reel in a giant catch
ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
Bella Vista named a top Airbnb fall destination
As Labor Day weekend approaches, Airbnb released a list of some of its top fall destinations, with a Natural State city named one of the most popular spots for a long weekend trip.
cityhs.net
Hot Springs National Park One of Only Two Such Parks in U.S. To Be in ‘Path of Totality’ for Eclipse
Hot Springs National Park, nestled in the heart of Arkansas, is one of only two national parks in America that will be in the “path of totality” for the April 2024 total eclipse of the sun. “That’s pretty cool,” said Bill Solleder, marketing director for Visit Hot Springs....
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
5 Things to Enjoy in Arkansas before Labor Day
1. Camp on the cool shores of the White River at Bulls Shoals/White Rivers State Park. Fill the days with hiking, paddling, some of the best fishing in the state, or even a little mountain biking. Find out more about the river, the lake, the dam, and the history of the area at the state-of-the-art visitor’s center. In the evening, enjoy the cool air that comes off the cold river making it bearable even in the heat of summer. The cold water is what makes the area a trout fisherman’s paradise and a camper’s summer haven.
Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue
The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...
Ride requests increases for Ozark Regional Transit following launch of on-demand service
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) has seen demand for its on-demand service triple since launching earlier this year on the Via platform. Ride requests have risen from about 500 per week in late February to 1,500 in the last week of July, according to...
Comments / 0