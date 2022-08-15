ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Section III girls lacrosse star named to U.S. national team

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Carlie Desimone has earned a spot on the 2022 USA Select U18 women’s lacrosse team. The squad will compete against international competition during the Brogden Cup from Oct. 14-16 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. Desimone was selected following a national combine at USA Lacrosse headquarters last week.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
Cicero, NY
Sports
City
North Syracuse, NY
North Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Accountability

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Your first accountability is to God but the next is to yourself. To be better you must commit yourself to accountability and support your own goals. Even though...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Media Day
Syracuse.com

Meet the new faces of the Syracuse football coaching staff

Dino Babers’ coaching and support staff has undergone a makeover this year to get better results after three-straight losing seasons. Here’s a look at some of the new faces in the program:. Robert Anae. Position: Offensive Coordinator. Age: 63. Hometown: Laie, Hawaii. Alma mater: BYU (B.S. ‘86, played...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana perform in Syracuse (concert set list, photos)

Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers played a lifetime of hits at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday night. Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana played to an estimated 14,000 people at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, getting the crowd to dance to hits like “Serpentine Fire,” “September,” “Evil Ways” and “Smooth.” EWF featured original bassist Verdine White and longtime members Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, all aged 71, and Santana was led by 75-year-old guitar legend Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Jimmy Phelps opens SummerFAST with Weedsport win

WEEDSPORT — Jimmy Phelps broke multiple winless streaks and locked himself into the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week with a victory Monday in the initial SummerFAST series event at Weedsport Speedway. The inaugural Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST — four straight days of racing — opened...
WEEDSPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
iheartoswego.com

Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022

Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
SCRIBA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy