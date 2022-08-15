Read full article on original website
Related
Section III girls lacrosse star named to U.S. national team
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Carlie Desimone has earned a spot on the 2022 USA Select U18 women’s lacrosse team. The squad will compete against international competition during the Brogden Cup from Oct. 14-16 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. Desimone was selected following a national combine at USA Lacrosse headquarters last week.
Section III volleyball coaches poll: Which of your players has highest volleyball IQ?
Cicero, N.Y. — Athletic talent is just part of the equation when it comes to succeeding in high school sports. The brain game often separates the good players from the excellent ones. At Syracuse.com’s boys and girls Section III volleyball media day last week, coaches were polled as to who on their team displayed the highest volleyball IQ.
Section III boys soccer players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (45 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 43 Section III boys soccer teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for soccer begins Monday, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
Section III cross country runners take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (53 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 64 Section III boys and girls cross country teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice begins Monday, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A USA East Coast coach offers a scouting report on Syracuse’s Benny Williams (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – In this week’s Mike’s Mailbox, we start off with a question about Benny Williams. The Syracuse sophomore recently participated with a collection of college players for USA East Coast, which put together three games during a tour of Spain.
Section III cross country runners poll: Which opposing runner has best kick?
Cicero, N.Y. — Some 60 boys and girls teams sent players to take part in the first-ever syracuse.com cross country media day on Tuesday. We asked one player from each team this question: Who is the opposing runner with the best kick?. Syracuse.com is ramping up its coverage of...
New Syracuse lacrosse team announces nickname (hint: it’s shiny, soft and crawls)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Meet the mighty Syracuse Sparklemuffins. That’s the nickname of the Syracuse franchise in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Sparklemuffins are a species of peacock spider native to Australia which performs a leg-waving mating dance. The moniker was the result of fan voting that determined the...
Section III girls soccer coaches poll: Which players have highest soccer IQ?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with girls soccer players who use their instincts, knowledge of the game and understanding of their coach’s game plans to lead their teams to victory. We spoke to 33 coaches from across the section, and here are the players they say...
RELATED PEOPLE
Section III girls soccer players poll: Which opposing player do you most fear with ball?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is home to plenty of great soccer players. We polled 24 girls players from all around the section to see who they think are the most dangerous players with the ball at their feet ahead of the 2022 season.
He gave a six-figure sum to launch Syracuse’s collective: ‘NIL has systematically changed college sports’
Syracuse, N.Y. — For Vinny Lobdell, investing in a collective to help Syracuse athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness seems like essential use of his charitable clout. Lobdell, 42, has made a six-figure commitment to the 315 Foundation, the new collective constructed to enable Syracuse University coaches...
Section III football players poll: Which opposing player would you least like to face in UFC ring?
Cicero, N.Y. — Toughness as a prerequisite is a given when you step onto a high school football field. But even among the most grizzled battlers, toughness comes in various shades. And a handful of Section III players cause a little more wincing than the rest of their rugged peers.
CNY Inspirations: Accountability
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Your first accountability is to God but the next is to yourself. To be better you must commit yourself to accountability and support your own goals. Even though...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet the new faces of the Syracuse football coaching staff
Dino Babers’ coaching and support staff has undergone a makeover this year to get better results after three-straight losing seasons. Here’s a look at some of the new faces in the program:. Robert Anae. Position: Offensive Coordinator. Age: 63. Hometown: Laie, Hawaii. Alma mater: BYU (B.S. ‘86, played...
Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana perform in Syracuse (concert set list, photos)
Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers played a lifetime of hits at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday night. Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana played to an estimated 14,000 people at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, getting the crowd to dance to hits like “Serpentine Fire,” “September,” “Evil Ways” and “Smooth.” EWF featured original bassist Verdine White and longtime members Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, all aged 71, and Santana was led by 75-year-old guitar legend Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman.
Come inside the mansion built for the ‘richest man in Syracuse’ (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Jimmy Phelps opens SummerFAST with Weedsport win
WEEDSPORT — Jimmy Phelps broke multiple winless streaks and locked himself into the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week with a victory Monday in the initial SummerFAST series event at Weedsport Speedway. The inaugural Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST — four straight days of racing — opened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheartoswego.com
Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022
Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
sujuiceonline.com
This will be ‘the year’ for Syracuse football, Eric Dungey says
Syracuse has not been to a bowl game since 2018 when Eric Dungey was under center. Since he graduated from SU, the Orange has struggled, winning just 11 games in the past three seasons. But Dungey is predicting that streak will be coming to an end in 2022, he said...
Sneak peek at Toss & Fire’s specialty pizzas debuting at the 2022 NY State Fair (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — State Fair-goers each year relish in discovering new variations of traditional favorites: The annual 800-pound butter sculpture, the latest deep-fried mess of a dessert and a fresh over-the-top cocktail from Beak & Skiff Orchards. Since 2019, Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza has joined those creating something unique for each year’s fair.
ACC Atlantic Division winner prediction, odds featuring Syracuse and our best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The ACC Atlantic division was very competitive in the 2021 season, and that shouldn’t change this fall. Clemson should be much improved from...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0