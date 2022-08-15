Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach takes “Service Above Self” to heart and goes to work in the new Rotary year which started July 1st. President Pam O’Donnell set her committees to work with a clean-up at the City Marina with Coastal Connections, do the clubs part in keeping the Community Fridge in Fellsmere supplied, making the rain garden at Citrus Elementary ready for the new school year, helping with backpacks for Fellsmere Elementary, provide the “Brain Game” books to Healthy Start Coalition and getting money to Youth Sailing Foundation for 10 of the 120 students’ scholarships and TCCH money to help with their nutritional program at Dodgertown Elementary where the club has started a butterfly garden.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO