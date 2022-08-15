Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo Marketing
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate marketEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
WESH
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
cw34.com
Robert Willis (Democrat for Governor): The Interview
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist aren't the only Democrats running for their party's nomination in the Governor's Race. CBS12 News sat down with teacher Robert Willis in Brevard County, in Cocoa. Here is our full un-edited interview with Willis.
cw34.com
Former Vero Beach mayor hit by distracted driver
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former mayor of Vero Beach was injured after a truck hit her on Monday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department says Laura Moss, 69, was leaving Chelsea's Gourmet, a restaurant off of Cardinal Drive, when a distracted driver turned into her. Officers say...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian AT&T store to host car wash with a cause
The AT&T store in Sebastian will be hosting a car wash on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We are holding a Carwash at the AT&T in Sebastian on U.S. 1 to support The American Heart Association,” David Clark, AT&T District Manager, told Sebastian Daily.
sebastiandaily.com
Florida Department of Transportation to conduct public meeting about widening CR-510
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will conduct a public meeting about Roadway Reconstruction and Widening CR 510 from CR 512 to 87th Street in Indian River County and the City of Sebastian. The public meeting will be offered virtually and in person. Virtual attendees can ask questions and/or comment...
wqcs.org
Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry Named FPCA President
Tallahassee - Tuesday August 16, 2022: Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry is the "newly designated " President of The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), according to a news release from the organization. "I am honored to lead the Florida Police Chiefs Association for the next year as we meet...
wqcs.org
"Stroll to the Polls" Saturday with The Fort Pierce Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity
Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 16, 2022: The Fort Pierce Chapter of a national fraternity is once again leading its ‘Stroll to the Polls’ this Saturday. It’s a non-partisan effort to turn out the vote. The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity has a long history of community service....
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Resident Beth York Finishes Second Runner-Up at Ms. Petite USA Pageant in Wisconsin
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite. Beth will compete for Ms. Petite USA next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviews Beth in an exclusive one-on-one interview. ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite....
WATCH: School resource officers in this district will carry AR-15s
Another district in Florida said it is making sure school resource officers, or SROs, are armed at all times to prevent a mass shooting.
WPBF News 25
'Respect, integrity, honesty': Fort Pierce veteran empowering children through golf nonprofit
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Playing golf can be a lot of fun, but a Treasure Coast nonprofit organization is showing kids it's more than just a game. Building Opportunities Through Golf is working to empower children with skills, sportsmanship, and tools instilled by the sport. A Moment of Joy:...
One Florida School District Has AR-15's On Campus To Meet Would-Be Shooters
Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says they haven't had to use the guns because there hasn't been a threat on campus since the safes were brought on campus.
veronews.com
Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach has been busy this summer
Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach takes “Service Above Self” to heart and goes to work in the new Rotary year which started July 1st. President Pam O’Donnell set her committees to work with a clean-up at the City Marina with Coastal Connections, do the clubs part in keeping the Community Fridge in Fellsmere supplied, making the rain garden at Citrus Elementary ready for the new school year, helping with backpacks for Fellsmere Elementary, provide the “Brain Game” books to Healthy Start Coalition and getting money to Youth Sailing Foundation for 10 of the 120 students’ scholarships and TCCH money to help with their nutritional program at Dodgertown Elementary where the club has started a butterfly garden.
veronews.com
Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
wfit.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
WPBF News 25
Suspect arrested for impersonating an Indian River County officer; victims sought
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities need the public's help locating victims who have been approached by a suspect who impersonated himself as a law enforcement officer. Eric Irizarry, of Vero Beach, made the Indian River County Sheriff's Office aware that he pulled over vehicles. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
mynews13.com
Rising costs driving debate on the future of Cocoa's septic-to-sewer project
COCOA, Fla. — After multiple meetings, the City of Cocoa remains at an impasse regarding a project recommended in a Brevard County-funded study. During its regular city council meeting on Aug. 9, the five-member council voted down two proposals connected to plans to convert the septic tanks at 92 homes along the Indian River Lagoon (IRL) to become part of the city’s sewer system.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Parks and Recreation to Host Free Gopher Tortoises Educational Series
Indian River County Parks and Recreation Director Beth Powell and her team will be presenting a free educational series that focuses on gopher tortoises. These learning sessions will be held in person over the next two months and are open to anyone who wants to learn more about our tortoises and how they can help them in our area.
veronews.com
Central Beach charmer ‘located where you want to be’
Vero Beach native Dr. Allyson Blandford, D.V.M., was thrilled when her husband, Dr. Alexander Blandford, an ophthalmologist who specializes in oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgery, joined the Center for Advanced Eye Care. It meant she would be close to her family again. “My whole family lives in Vero. My grandmother...
sebastiandaily.com
Fatal crash near 45th Street in Indian River County
A 25-year-old Vero Beach man died in a crash Wednesday near 45th Street in Indian River County. The Florida Highway Patrol told Sebastian Daily that the traffic accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and 45th Street. Troopers say that a van, driven by a 63-year-old Vero Beach...
click orlando
Titusville gets ready for heavy traffic ahead of Artemis launch day
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – NASA’s first attempt to launch the Artemis I mission will take place in less than two weeks and Titusville police provided a traffic advisory for people planning to travel in the area. Crews are targeting Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. for the launch from...
