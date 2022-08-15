ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

WESH

Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, FL
cw34.com

Robert Willis (Democrat for Governor): The Interview

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist aren't the only Democrats running for their party's nomination in the Governor's Race. CBS12 News sat down with teacher Robert Willis in Brevard County, in Cocoa. Here is our full un-edited interview with Willis.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Former Vero Beach mayor hit by distracted driver

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former mayor of Vero Beach was injured after a truck hit her on Monday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department says Laura Moss, 69, was leaving Chelsea's Gourmet, a restaurant off of Cardinal Drive, when a distracted driver turned into her. Officers say...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian AT&T store to host car wash with a cause

The AT&T store in Sebastian will be hosting a car wash on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We are holding a Carwash at the AT&T in Sebastian on U.S. 1 to support The American Heart Association,” David Clark, AT&T District Manager, told Sebastian Daily.
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry Named FPCA President

Tallahassee - Tuesday August 16, 2022: Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry is the "newly designated " President of The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), according to a news release from the organization. "I am honored to lead the Florida Police Chiefs Association for the next year as we meet...
FELLSMERE, FL
veronews.com

Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach has been busy this summer

Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach takes “Service Above Self” to heart and goes to work in the new Rotary year which started July 1st. President Pam O’Donnell set her committees to work with a clean-up at the City Marina with Coastal Connections, do the clubs part in keeping the Community Fridge in Fellsmere supplied, making the rain garden at Citrus Elementary ready for the new school year, helping with backpacks for Fellsmere Elementary, provide the “Brain Game” books to Healthy Start Coalition and getting money to Youth Sailing Foundation for 10 of the 120 students’ scholarships and TCCH money to help with their nutritional program at Dodgertown Elementary where the club has started a butterfly garden.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
FLORIDA STATE
wfit.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Rising costs driving debate on the future of Cocoa's septic-to-sewer project

COCOA, Fla. — After multiple meetings, the City of Cocoa remains at an impasse regarding a project recommended in a Brevard County-funded study. During its regular city council meeting on Aug. 9, the five-member council voted down two proposals connected to plans to convert the septic tanks at 92 homes along the Indian River Lagoon (IRL) to become part of the city’s sewer system.
veronews.com

Central Beach charmer ‘located where you want to be’

Vero Beach native Dr. Allyson Blandford, D.V.M., was thrilled when her husband, Dr. Alexander Blandford, an ophthalmologist who specializes in oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgery, joined the Center for Advanced Eye Care. It meant she would be close to her family again. “My whole family lives in Vero. My grandmother...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Fatal crash near 45th Street in Indian River County

A 25-year-old Vero Beach man died in a crash Wednesday near 45th Street in Indian River County. The Florida Highway Patrol told Sebastian Daily that the traffic accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and 45th Street. Troopers say that a van, driven by a 63-year-old Vero Beach...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

