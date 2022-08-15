Read full article on original website
New Iberia shooting suspect arrested; victim in stable condition
Lafayette man accused of kidnapping child he knows
Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges of Aggravated Flight, Child Desertion, Simple Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery.
83-year-old Louisiana man accused of pointing gun at dog during neighbor dispute
Deputies arrived at the scene and "the complainant advised that the neighbor pointed a gun at her and her dog during a dispute," according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
Opelousas police respond to late-night shooting
Police responded to a late-night call around 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Perry Lane in relation to shots being fired.
Woman struck and killed while looking for lost item on Interstate, police say
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed Tuesday night when she got out of a car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another car, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a car slowed and stopped on South I-110 to allow Najia Doucette, 24, to get out and look for a lost item around 11:09 p.m. Tuesday.
Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
WDSU
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
Lafayette Police officer recovering after being dragged by vehicle
According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), an Officer was hit and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Louisiana man arrested while allegedly going close to 50 mph over speed limit, possessing 150 grams of magic mushrooms
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joshua Alexander Skal, 32, of Baton Rouge, is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop was initiated by an I.C.E. deputy on Wednesday, August 17. The deputy proceeded to speak with the Baton Rouge man. “During that process, […]
Police: Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting off of Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Three teens were injured in a shooting along Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning, police say. Officials said the three were shot around 12:30 a.m. on the 5600 block of Madison Avenue near Greenwell Springs Road. Their injuries were all reported to be non-life-threatening. It's unclear how or...
Parts stolen from semi-trailer trucks at Port Allen business, suspect sought
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to identify a suspect tied to an alleged theft at a Port Allen business. According to WBRSO, the theft happened at a trucking business on Commercial Drive Aug. 6. The suspect allegedly stole...
Man shot at church after funeral service, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office reports
A Baton Rouge man is in custody for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one man wounded after a funeral outside a Plaquemine church Friday. One man was wounded in the shooting. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body. Anthony Ross Janes, 18, was arrested...
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
A Lafayette Police officer is currently hospitalized after he was run over and dragged nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop over the weekend.
Zachary man cited on alleged deer hunting violation; LDWF seizes deer meat, antlers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led state wildlife agents to cite a Zachary man accused of hunting deer during a closed season in East Baton Rouge Parish last Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the man as 32-year-old Darious M. Johnson. The agency...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Ricky Washington & Tevin Jenkins
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating two wanted fugitives. There are multiple ways to leave on tip.
Victim Identified in Deadly Crash on Crowley Eunice Highway (UPDATED)
(UPDATED STORY): 9:25 AM: 40-year-old Latashi Eddy of Crowley has been identified as the woman who died in the two-vehicle crash earlier this morning on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Investigators say Eddy was driving a car north on LA 13 when her vehicle crossed the...
VPSO Lieutenant booked with DWI after crash
State Police say the crash was minor and there were no injuries reported, but the deputy was impaired.
BRPD says victim killed outside Plank Road convenience store was shot dead during argument
Baton Rouge police said Monday that a man killed in the parking lot of a Plank Road convenience store was shot multiple times during an argument with another man. Jeremy Williams, 35, of Arcadia Street, was shot just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police said. The coroner's office was called to the scene.
