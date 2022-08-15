Read full article on original website
Nvidia's RTX 4070 Will Allegedly Boost to 2.8 GHz
2.8 GHz is now the expected frequency ceiling for Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 mid-range GPU, with a base clock estimation of 2310MHz.
ZDNet
Get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for $200
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Modern smartphones let us listen to audiobooks, stream TV shows, check our email, and more. However, some activities simply require a proper computer. But when those times aren't enough to warrant carrying even an extra four pounds of machinery, the solution is an ultralight notebook. And if you're shopping for a laptop, you may as well get one with an excellent screen to display your content beautifully.
ZDNet
Windows 11 22H2 update to arrive in September with these new features
Microsoft has yet to announce the official release date for Windows 11 22H2, the next feature update, but two reports indicate it will happen on September 20. Microsoft was expected to release Windows 11 22H2 in September or October but, according to Windows Central, it will drop on September 20, shipping as build 22621, which is currently in testing. Per The Verge, that date falls one week after that month's Patch Tuesday.
ZDNet
Running out of laptop storage? Try these three solutions
Laptops are miracles of modern miniaturization. Unfortunately, that trend toward making things smaller applies to the system drive, too. Even cheap laptops these days have solid-state drives, and because SSDs cost significantly more than conventional hard drives (and take up more precious real estate inside the laptop case), there's a powerful incentive on the part of PC makers to cut the price tag by offering options with smaller SSDs.
notebookcheck.net
Reportedly finalized specs for RDNA 3 GPUs emerge online: AMD is allegedly pushing the boards hard as "Nvidia is going crazy with power"
As we move closer to the launch of next-gen GPUs from AMD and Nvidia, leakers keep revising the purported specifications of the upcoming graphics boards. For instance, hardware leaker kopite7kimi made some changes to his estimated specs of the Nvidia’s RTX 40 cards over the past few weeks. Now, leaker SkyJuice has posted the final configurations of AMD’s RDNA 3 GPUs.
ZDNet
Can someone tell if I block their number?
Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale
The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
ZDNet
Elon Musk drops details about Tesla's humanoid robot
Tesla is set to unveil a new humanoid robot, called Optimus, in late September. There's been a lot of speculation surrounding Tesla's strategy in entering the robotics market, and a recent post by boss Elon Musk sheds some new light. In the post, published in the China's Cyberspace Administration's official...
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Hackers prove it doesn’t take much to hijack a dead satellite
Space satellite orbiting the earth. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. Deposit PhotosThe decommissioned satellite was used to broadcast movies and a conference.
CNET
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
The Verge
How to save battery life on your Android phone
Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
ZDNet
Microsoft starts pushing Windows 11 widget notifications on the taskbar
Microsoft is rolling out notifications for its Weather, Finance, Sports and Breaking News alert widgets in Windows 11 starting this week. Windows 11 users will see these as live animations to their widgets on the taskbar. (Thanks to The Verge for the heads up.) Microsoft disclosed its plan to turn...
technewstoday.com
How to Update Wi-Fi Driver?
The best way to keep your device drivers up to date is to allow them update automatically. When the Wi-Fi interface is not working or running slow, updating the Wi-Fi drivers can do wonders for you. On Windows, you can perform Wi-Fi driver updates through the device manager. Or, you...
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
AMD vs Nvidia GPU price war is about to get nasty (and that’s good news for us)
Nvidia’s RTX 3000 graphics cards may see further price reductions as August rumbles onwards, or that’s the latest gossip from the grapevine. As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) noticed, this theory was aired by a Chinese source (ZOL (opens in new tab), via MyDrivers (opens in new tab)), and the belief is that Nvidia’s price cutting is going to continue – and indeed that in a couple of weeks, we’ll witness deeper discounts to shift Ampere stock.
notebookcheck.net
New CPU architecture vulnerabilities: Intel 10th gen to 12th gen chips affected by AEPIC, SQUIP exploits loophole in all AMD Zen CPUs with SMT
Researchers have independently discovered new security vulnerabilities affecting Intel and AMD processors. A non-side channel vulnerability named ÆPIC affects Intel 10th gen to 12th gen processors while a side-channel security issue called SQUIP affects all AMD Zen 1 to Zen 3 processors that rely on SMT. These vulnerabilities have not been exploited in the wild so far, but both CPU makers have suggested appropriate mitigation measures.
