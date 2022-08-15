Read full article on original website
Watch: Adele Tells the Story Behind the Lyrics to “Chasing Pavements,” “Easy on Me” and More
Adele used her Elle cover story as a chance to spill a few secrets about the lyrics to some of her biggest hits. Taking a look back at material ranging from her first album, 19, to her latest, 30, the singer began her “Life in Lyrics” segment by explaining how her “lyrics have probably changed a bit over time in terms of my vocabulary growing, considering that I started out when I was 19.”
Jenna Jameson Denies Having HIV As She Continues to Battle Mystery Illness
While JennaJameson's months-long illness is yet to be diagnosed, the former adult film star has definitively ruled out HIV.
10 Things We Learned from Episode 2 of the New Rolling Stones Doc ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’
As part of their 60th-anniversary celebration, the Rolling Stones have shared a new documentary series, My Life as a Rolling Stone. The four-part Epix series focuses on one member of the band per episode – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts – as well as the entire band’s timeless influence on rock n’ roll and their enduring appeal.
CMT
Maren Morris Reveals New Collaboration With Zedd After Hitting Career Milestone With “The Middle”
Maren Morris and German DJ-producer Zedd’s 2018 collaboration “The Middle” previously went 6x platinum. On the heels of accumulating one billion audio and video on-demand streams, the dynamic duo is looking to dominate once again. The genre-bending artist took to social media early Monday [Aug. 15] morning...
Billboard
BLACKPINK’s Lisa & Girls’ Generation Make Their Mark on Latest Hot Trending Songs Chart
Thai rapper/singer Lisa of BLACKPINK holds the top two positions on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, with “Lalisa” and “Money,” respectively, on the Aug. 20-dated ranking. “Lalisa,” released in September 2021, returns to No. 1 for a second week on top with...
Elle
Angelina Jolie Went Grocery Shopping in a Dreamy White Wrap Dress
After dropping her oldest daughter Zahara off at Spelman College in Atlanta, Angelina Jolie is back in Los Angeles and grocery shopping in a chic look. The actress was photographed wearing a sleeveless white wrap dress while out grabbing food in Los Feliz with her 14-year-old son Knox. She accessorized with a white bag, scandals, and a tan sweater.
Drake Breaks The Beatles’ Record for Most Top Five Hits on Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Drake has hawked down another record previously held by legendary English rock band The Beatles. On Monday (Aug. 15), Billboard announced DJ Khaled's Drake and Lil Baby collab "Staying Alive" entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 5, marking Drizzy's 30th top five entry on the Hot 100. With the newest entry, the Honestly, Nevermind rapper surpasses the record of 29 he previously co-held with The Beatles. The group had held the record for 55 years, last charting a hit with 1970's "The Long and Winding Road/For You Blue," which reigned atop the chart for two weeks. The latest hit gives Drake an extension on records he already holds for the most 10s, top 20s, top 40s and overall Hot 100 entries.
Complex
Jessie Reyez Drops New Single “Mutual Friend,” Announces Next Album ‘Yessie’
When Jessie Reyez first entered the scene, she won people over with her breathtaking vocals and down-to-earth persona. Today, the four-time Juno-winning singer-songwriter reveals the music video for her new single “Mutual Friend.” On the record, Reyez chronicles a traumatic and heart-wrenching past relationship. The song is a testament to closure and entering a new chapter of power and strength.
Elle
The Evolutionary Theory of Tatiana Maslany
The Emmy-winning Orphan Black star was initially reticent about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as She-Hulk. But nature dictated she challenge herself.
Elle
Kim Kardashian Makes 'After Boat Hair' Look So Chic In Make-Up Free Selfie
If you've not been on Instagram (or TikTok, for that matter) within the last 24 hours, you may be none the wiser to Kim Kardashian's Idaho lake weekend that she has taken with her daughter, North West. Of course, as one does, Kim documented the days' adventures on her IG story, including a super impressive video of her wakeboarding.
Smithonian
Solange Knowles Is Composing Her First Ballet Score
Finally, Solange Knowles is dropping new music. It just happens to be an original score for the New York City Ballet. The ballet company announced on Monday that Knowles, the genre-bending R&B-oriented singer, is composing an original score for a yet untitled work by choreographer Gianna Reisen, which will premiere on September 28 at the ballet company’s 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala. The score will be Knowles’ first musical venture since her critically acclaimed 2019 album, When I Get Home. The musician is the first Black woman, and second woman of color, following Colombian musician Lido Pimienta, to score for the company, per Entertainment Weekly’s Lester Fabian Brathwaite.
Elle
Selena Gomez Sources Clarify Her Relationship Status With Tyga and Andrea Iervolino Amid Dating Rumors
Selena Gomez, who's been publicly single for years, herself knows and has addressed how her just being photographed with a costar or guy friend is enough to stir up dating rumors. In the last month, it's happened twice to her, with some outlets speculating she may be dating Andrea Iervolino due to photos of them being close on her Italian vacation surfacing or Tyga because they partied together late this week. Now, sources close to Gomez have weighed in on her real relationship status with both men.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Coldplay, Jon Brion and Hermanos Gutiérrez feat. Dan Auerbach
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
NME
Watch Coldplay cover two All Saints songs with Shaznay Lewis during Wembley Stadium show
Coldplay has enlisted Shaznay Lewis to cover two All Saints songs during the band’s recent show at Wembley Stadium. Watch snippets from the performance below. Performing the covers at their fourth of six Wembley shows in London last night (August 17), Coldplay brought out the All Saints member towards the latter end of their sold-out set, sharing the stage with Lewis for covers of the songs ‘Pure Shores’ and ‘Never Ever’. Watch that below:
Goo Goo Dolls Circle Round Disenchanted Times on 13th Album ‘Chaos in Bloom’
When the world hands you a pandemic, make your way into the woods. Once the world slowly began reopening, the Goo Goo Dolls remotely regrouped inside a 19th-century church-turned-studio in Woodstock, New York. Armed with a library of vintage gear and instruments, the band, along with co-writer and collaborator, producer Gregg Wattenberg, began fleshing out songs, and frontman John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac started writing during the pandemic for their 13th album Chaos in Bloom.
Elle
Foot Model Sundal Roy On What It Takes To Have Photo-Worthy Toes
We're no strangers to putting our feet through the ringer for a great pair of platforms, but when having impeccable feet is a part of your job, it's a whole different ballgame. Just ask English model Sundal Roy. She's been in the foot modelling business for more than ten years, appearing in editorials for the likes of shoe designer Camilla Elphick and home of Shoe Heaven, Harrods.
Bella Poarch Delivers Darkly Hued Pop With a Winning Sneer on ‘Dolls’
Hearing the phrase “debut release from a TikTok star” doesn’t often inspire confidence in what’s about to follow, but Bella Poarch, who posted a lip-syncing clip of herself in the summer of 2020 that remains TikTok’s most-viewed video to this day, has gone her own way for her debut EP, Dolls. Poarch’s debut single, the Danny Elfman-in-emoji flip-off “Build a Bitch,” laid the groundwork for the 25-year-old’s aesthetic; it combines insouciant, pop-culture-referencing lyrics with a lip-sync-ready chorus and kiddie-music detailing, and it drives home its point with a sneer before quickly moving on. The six-song Dolls, which was produced largely by...
Elle
Ashley Olsen Is Spotted With Boyfriend Louis Eisner During Rare Public Outing In Italy
We rarely see Ashley Olsen out and about, never mind with her boyfriend Louis Eisner, but imagine our glee when we saw photos of the couple during their recent sunny escape to Italy. While on the Italian island of Pantelleria, the Olsen twin and Eisner - who are believed to...
11 Songs That Will Hit You In The Feels, No Doubt About It
One of my favorite things to do when it comes to music is making different playlists on Spotify. I find it so fun to go back to old songs, find new ones, and categorize them into my different playlists. We all have that one playlist that we resort to when we are really feeling some type of way — also known as a "feels" playlist. If you have one of these playlists or feel ~inspired~ to make one, here are 11 songs that are a must to add.
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
