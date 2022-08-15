ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: C.A. ‘Art’ Vanderklis, 1937-2022

Corstiaan “Art” Vanderklis was born on July 4, 1937, in Gouda, Holland, and left this earth on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Art lived in the Netherlands under German occupation during WWII, until he was 9 years old, when he immigrated to the U.S. with his family. They arrived first in Piercy, CA and remained until Art was in high school, at which time they moved and settled in Humboldt County. Art attended Arcata High School, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Wilkerson, who he married and remained faithful to for over 65 years.
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) Gone Down: Eureka’s Chamber of Commerce building is rubble

We will always cherish the memories of all the commerce that occurred within its walls, but the day has arrived when we must bid fond farewell to Eureka’s old Chamber of Commerce building on Broadway. Crews had just about flattened the former property when LoCO happened by this morning. RIP, friend.
kymkemp.com

Charlie Lamb: Deputy Sheriff, Great Husband, Involved Father

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Charlie Lamb has fought harder than any warrior to beat Lymphoma for the...
lookout.co

Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Fortuna Vets’ Hall Burglarized; Cash, Military Memorabilia Among Items Stolen, Says FPD

On August 17, 2022 Fortuna Officers received a report of a past tense burglary at The Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall in the 1400 block of Main Street, Fortuna CA. In the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) gained access to the building and Canteen associated with Walker Bailey American Legion Post 205 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunset Post 2207.
lostcoastoutpost.com

Respite Specialist

This intermittent position serves as a personal attendant to provide care and supervision of children or adults who have developmental disabilities, including but not limited to: autism, intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, and epilepsy and who also engage in challenging behaviors. Performs work in family residences or, as approved, in community settings.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Hydesville Man Arrested for False Imprisonment

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 18, 2022, at about 2:09 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HYDESVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Clinician I/II and Bilingual Clinician I/II (Spanish)

Provides mental health services to children, youth, and adults as well as related services. Services will be provided in school settings, office settings, student/client homes, and community settings. Requires current license or intern registration in good standing with the California Board of Behavioral Sciences and TB clearance. Clinician I starts...
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies use narcan to save 2 lives in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Trinity County deputies said they have administered narcan three times this month and have saved two lives. On Aug. 9, Deputy Anoop Ghusar responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Deputies said it appeared the person was overdosing.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Mental Health Case Manager and Bilingual Mental Health Case Manager (Spanish)

Provides support to children, youth and families in a variety of settings including home, school, and community; provides referral and linkage to community resources; provides parent education and support as directed. Starts at $20.30 per hour. Bilingual Mental Health Case Manager starts at $21.28. All positions require proof of COVID-19...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Fishermen and Conservation Groups Appeal Nordic Aquafarms’ Environmental Report Certification to Humboldt County Supervisors

PREVIOUSLY: Nordic Aquafarms Lays out Next Steps After Planning Commission Gives the Thumbs-Up to Their Samoa Fish Farm Plans. Two weeks after the Humboldt County Planning Commission certified the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for Nordic Aquafarms’ planned land-based fish factory on the Samoa Peninsula, the decision is being appealed to the Board of Supervisors.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

G. Mario Fernandez for City Council campaign launch party Saturday.

Join me for the launch of my campaign for Eureka City Council at Carson Park on Saturday August 20th! We’ll have speakers and free…. Like all well-meaning hoarders, LoCO sometimes finds itself scrolling through local Craigslist in search of… well, you never know what dumb thing you could clutter your life with!
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Fires Now at 2/3 Containment, with More Than 25,000 Acres Burned; Cleaner Air Expected in the Afternoon

Press release from the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. Unified Command: Six Rivers National Forest, CAL FIRE, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. CURRENT CONDITIONS. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 25,399 acres with 67% containment. 1979 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

