Corstiaan “Art” Vanderklis was born on July 4, 1937, in Gouda, Holland, and left this earth on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Art lived in the Netherlands under German occupation during WWII, until he was 9 years old, when he immigrated to the U.S. with his family. They arrived first in Piercy, CA and remained until Art was in high school, at which time they moved and settled in Humboldt County. Art attended Arcata High School, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Wilkerson, who he married and remained faithful to for over 65 years.

2 DAYS AGO