DCPS removes rainbows from ‘safe space’ stickers, posters during ‘rebrand’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Equality Florida slammed Duval County Public Schools for removing rainbow posters and stickers that were part of its ‘All In For Safe Schools’ campaign. Teachers took down the signage before the start of the school year. “For students already in a vulnerable population, for...
Jax sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy
Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested that he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary,...
Jacksonville Bold for 8.17.22: End times
A wild 2022 Primary campaign is coming to a close: Bold breaks down a few of Northeast Florida’s most compelling races. With a raft of open seats (and other political moves) this year, competition is not just at the top of the ballot, but down it as well (way down, in some cases).
Raines and Ribault Alumni Party All White with a Purpose
The recent Ribault and Raines ‘All White Day’ event was a collaboration to raise awareness and funds to support the city’s two historically black high schools. Ribault and Raines continue to nurture and educate the majority of African Americans who reside in North Jacksonville. The inaugural event included a rivalry.
Tightening race and more attack ads in week leading up to Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Primary
Florida Democratic Gubernatorial candidates Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist are making their final push for your vote ahead of the Primary Election next Tuesday. While Crist had held a solid lead, a UNF poll released this week showed Fried leading 47 to 43. Fried’s campaign is already capitalizing on the...
Duval Schools start the school year with nearly 400 vacant teacher positions
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school in Duval County is starting with almost 400 vacant teaching positions. As students head back to school, parents and teachers can go vote early on a referendum from the school board that's part of a strategy to address the vacancies. The referendum would increase property taxes and that money would go toward teacher salaries.
Nikki Fried says she’s frustrated by sexist ‘double standard’ on campaign trail
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is bringing her closing argument tour to Jacksonville Wednesday evening, in what some polls are saying is an increasingly tight race with former Gov. Charlie Crist, who has dominated throughout in terms of endorsements and fundraising. As her speech Tuesday night in Tallahassee showed, her...
New Jacksonville City Council bill aims to crack down on panhandling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city council is looking to crack down on panhandling. A new bill would make it illegal to stand in a median or to physically interact with a person in a car while it’s on a roadway. Panhandlers on medians are becoming a common sight...
Donna Deegan leads, Republicans lag in fresh Jacksonville mayoral poll
Deegan's 32% gives her a 20-point lead, as Gibson and GOP candidates flounder. New polling of the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race reveals that no candidate is closing in on the majority support needed in March to avoid a May runoff, but one Democrat holds a comfortable lead in what is still the very early going.
Poll: Jacksonville Sheriff’s race headed to runoff
Lakesha Burton, T.K. Waters are poised to advance to November. Fresh polling shows that while two candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff are far ahead of the competition, neither of them has majority support in Tuesday’s Special Election, ensuring a November runoff. A survey released Wednesday by the University of North...
Poll: Clear front-runners in Jacksonville Sheriff special election
Jacksonville, Fl — Two of the biggest issues facing Jacksonville voters in this primary should be settled by this time next week. A new snapshot of the race for Jacksonville Sheriff shows a tight contest at the top of a crowded field of contenders. Likely primary voters put T.K....
I-TEAM: Judge finds top executive at St. Vincent’s knew about complaints against Dr. Heekin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A judge has found a top executive at Ascension St. Vincent’s was personally involved in issues at the center of hundreds of lawsuits accusing a surgeon of malpractice— even though the executive claimed under oath that he wasn’t. The I-TEAM has been investigating...
‘It freaked me out’: Mom claims autistic son was dropped off at wrong Jacksonville school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A school bus shortage led to many students showing up late again Tuesday. It wasn’t the timing that concerned one local mother, but rather the location. Dawn Wright said her autistic son, Damien, was dropped off at the wrong school Monday and she didn’t find...
Clay County mother claims student was threatened, school leaders not showing sense of urgency
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The first week of school is not going how Starlyn Wimberly imagined for her daughter. Her second-grader missed two days of School at Charles E. Bennett Elementary. Wimberly doesn't feel like it's safe for her child to be in the classroom after she said another...
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family
Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
Fernandina Beach city commissioners give thumbs up to smoking ban on beaches, parks
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday night voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks in the area. The legislation passed 4 to 1 in favor. Signs will be posted at parks and along beaches, and the mayor said the ban includes cigars and vaping, although they are not explicitly mentioned in the written ordinance.
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
First Coast News Promotes Sarah Bryant-Holcomb to News Director
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Sarah Bryant-Holcomb has been named news director for WTLV First Coast News, the NBC and ABC duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida. Bryant-Holcomb has...
Woman fakes being stranded, then kills Florida college student who stopped, AL cops say
A roadside robber masquerading as a stranded motorist killed a University of Central Florida student when he fought back, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The 22-year-old victim was identified as Adam Simjee of Apopka, Florida, and he was traveling with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20,...
New development, same complaints from Richmond American Homes customers in Jacksonville
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Another new development and the same old problems. Since May, First Coast News has been reporting on complaints about a local home builder with neighborhoods across the First Coast from Middleburg to Yulee. Now, another neighborhood is saying they’re not getting what they paid for....
