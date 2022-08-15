ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Jax sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy

Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested that he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 8.17.22: End times

A wild 2022 Primary campaign is coming to a close: Bold breaks down a few of Northeast Florida’s most compelling races. With a raft of open seats (and other political moves) this year, competition is not just at the top of the ballot, but down it as well (way down, in some cases).
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Raines and Ribault Alumni Party All White with a Purpose

The recent Ribault and Raines ‘All White Day’ event was a collaboration to raise awareness and funds to support the city’s two historically black high schools. Ribault and Raines continue to nurture and educate the majority of African Americans who reside in North Jacksonville. The inaugural event included a rivalry.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Duval County, FL
Duval County, FL
First Coast News

Duval Schools start the school year with nearly 400 vacant teacher positions

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school in Duval County is starting with almost 400 vacant teaching positions. As students head back to school, parents and teachers can go vote early on a referendum from the school board that's part of a strategy to address the vacancies. The referendum would increase property taxes and that money would go toward teacher salaries.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Joe Saunders
floridapolitics.com

Donna Deegan leads, Republicans lag in fresh Jacksonville mayoral poll

Deegan's 32% gives her a 20-point lead, as Gibson and GOP candidates flounder. New polling of the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race reveals that no candidate is closing in on the majority support needed in March to avoid a May runoff, but one Democrat holds a comfortable lead in what is still the very early going.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Jacksonville Sheriff’s race headed to runoff

Lakesha Burton, T.K. Waters are poised to advance to November. Fresh polling shows that while two candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff are far ahead of the competition, neither of them has majority support in Tuesday’s Special Election, ensuring a November runoff. A survey released Wednesday by the University of North...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family

Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fernandina Beach city commissioners give thumbs up to smoking ban on beaches, parks

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday night voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks in the area. The legislation passed 4 to 1 in favor. Signs will be posted at parks and along beaches, and the mayor said the ban includes cigars and vaping, although they are not explicitly mentioned in the written ordinance.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
AdWeek

First Coast News Promotes Sarah Bryant-Holcomb to News Director

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Sarah Bryant-Holcomb has been named news director for WTLV First Coast News, the NBC and ABC duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida. Bryant-Holcomb has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

