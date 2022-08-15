ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Your Flight May Be Cheaper This Autumn, But Your Hotel Probably Will Not

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPLJV_0hHlc1Hc00

If you didn't get in on the revenge travel trend this summer, fall might be the time to go. However, while airfares are expected to come down amid falling oil and gas prices, hotel stays are not likely to follow suit, as demand for rooms remains high.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Stolen Oscar, Tom Holland Social Media Break & RIP Anne Heche

Weekend Box Office RecapBrad Pitt was once again at the top of the weekend box office with Bullet Train. The film, which follows an assassin with convenient bad luck, raked in $13.4 million in its second weekend. Despite a 50 percent dropoff in ticket sales, it managed to hang on to the number one spot and bring its global box office total to over $114 million. Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick continues to impress in theaters after it took home $7.1 million in its 12th week. The sequel film has raked in $673 million at the domestic box office alone.Tom...
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Common Problem of 'Overstimulation' Pushed Tom Holland to Social Media Hiatus

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland announced that he is stepping back from social media for his own mental health. It's the latest example of Hollywood elites taking a break, and it refocuses the spotlight on the negative effects that the internet and social can have on wellness. Holland revealed in an Instagram post that the overstimulation from mindless scrolling and the numerous comments about his personal life began to take a toll on him. He joins a long list of celebrities who have taken breaks from social media in order to protect their mental health,  like model Chrissy Teigen,...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Housing Market Continues to Slow as Recession Fears Loom

In another sign that builders are putting down their tools, housing starts — or the number of homes that began construction in a given period — declined a sharp 9.6 percent in July, with single-family homes leading the drop-off. This is the second indicator in as many days that the housing market is entering a slow period, and possibly a recession. On Monday, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) /Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures builder confidence, dropped into negative territory. "A housing recession is underway with builder sentiment falling for eight consecutive months while the pace of single-family home...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Autumn#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business
Cheddar News

7 States Could See Cannabis Reform at the Midterm Elections

Voters in seven states across the U.S. might decide on cannabis legalization during November’s midterm elections. Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Oklahoma could vote on adult-use cannabis, whereas voters in Nebraska look to consider medical cannabis legalization.Should voters approve cannabis in those states, it would represent a red wave of cannabis legalization. With the exception of Maryland, the six other states voted Republican in the 2020 election, according to 270 to Win. According to Pew Research Center, cannabis legalization is an increasingly popular and bipartisan issue. Some 91 percent of adults say cannabis should be...
MISSOURI STATE
Cheddar News

Viola Davis Tapped to Portray Villain in 'Hunger Games' Prequel

Viola Davis is set to take on perhaps her most villainous role yet in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel film to the Hunger Games trilogy expected to hit theaters in 2023. The news was confirmed in an Instagram post by the movie's official account. Davis has been tapped to take on the role of Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head game maker and the original facilitator of the deadly Hunger Games tournament. She joins an already-loaded cast that includes Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, and Rachel Zegler.Based on author Suzanne Collins' 2020 book with the same name, The...
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Over Sale of Verzuz

Mega music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are suing video sharing platform Triller, claiming they're owed $28 million from the sale of Verzuz, a live-streaming series that features music battles across a variety of genres. Verzuz first got its start at the top of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 when Swizz Beatz and Timbaland faced off during an Instagram Live session. Since then, the platform has gone through several iterations of its original self, which include being hosted solely on Instagram, to a partnership with Apple, and then the sale to Triller last year.The deal between Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Home Building Rates and Mortgage Demand Dramatically Drop While Costs Rise

The recent housing boom is showing signs of being in a slump. Kayla Bruun, an economic analyst at Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to discuss the downward trend in the market. Construction data released this week showed home sales and builds dropping as buyers feel the pressure of rising interest rates and costs. Demand for mortgages is also now the lowest it has been in 22 years, Bruun said. With these data points, Bruun predicts what will happen in the housing market over the next few months and what this will mean for buyers and sellers.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Cheddar News

EV Drivers Encounter Broken, Disparate Charging Stations but New Tech Can Help

The Biden administration is paving the way for the electric vehicle revolution, but existing EV owners are contending with a major problem: disparate and dysfunctional charging stations. New technology could help."EV charge points aren't as diffuse or distributed as gas stations. So people don't see them, so that doesn't give them reassurance even if they never used them. And that's kind of the paradox of the EV charging network," said Jonathan Carrier, the co-founder of EV technology company ZipCharge.According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are 53,678 electric vehicle charging stations with close to 140,000 individual ports across the...
CARS
Cheddar News

Big NFL Betting Numbers Expected Ahead of 2022 Season

We are less than a month away from the return of the NFL, and it will come as online gambling continues to surge across the country. Earlier this year, New York approved online sports betting, which will allow state residents to place bets on the NFL throughout an entire season for the first time ever. The change, along with online gambling recently becoming legal elsewhere, will likely lead to record levels of sports betting on pro football this year. “We will no doubt see the most sports betting wagers in the history of regulated American online sports betting in a few weeks when the NFL Week One kicks off,” says Charles Gillespie, founder and CEO of Gambling.com Group, as he joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what to expect in sports betting this football season.
GAMBLING
Cheddar News

Medical Bills Being Removed from Credit Scores

VantageScore expects to remove medical collection data from its score iterations by mid-October. The decision comes after major credit bureaus-- Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion-- chose to remove paid medical debt from 70% of consumers. Additionally, the bureaus will no longer report medical debt when the amount owed is less than $500 starting next year. Dan Gertrude, Managing Partner at Gertrude and Co., breaks down what this means for those strapped with medical bills on their credit report.
HEALTH SERVICES
Cheddar News

Fiverr Says Companies Are Turning to Freelancers as Recession Fears Grow

As recession fears loom, businesses are starting to tighten their belts and are weighing hiring freezes or layoffs. Despite this, a recent study from online freelance marketplace Fiverr found that 43 percent of business owners anticipate filling their workforce gap with freelancers. Abby Forman, the director of public relations at Fiverr joined Cheddar News to discuss the study results and what it means for the workplace. Forman also provided an outlook on the job market and the future of freelancing as the alleged demand for contract workers grows.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Cash-for-Kids Judgment & Swallowing a Bee: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, August 18, 2022:1. CDC SHAKEUPCDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is shuffling things at the top public health agency. The moves are meant to make the agency more nimble in the face of, oh say, a global pandemic, and will include reorganizing departments and taking steps to speed up data releases. The agency has faced heavy criticism for its slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walensky told the staff that this was a CDC decision, not a directive from the White House.2. PLAYING POLITICSRudy Giuliani, the...
KIDS
Cheddar News

More EVs Cause More Public Charging Headaches

As more electric vehicles hit U.S. roads, owners are less impressed with available charging options outside their homes. That’s according to J.D. Power’s second annual U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study measuring EV owners’ satisfaction with public charging. The results are based on a series of criteria including charging costs, ease of charging and finding a charger location Brent Gruber, Executive Director of Global Automotive at JD Power, talks about the challenges in EV infrastructure and how automakers can improve their charging networks.
CARS
Cheddar News

Today Explained: Gen Z TikTok Influencers Take on Amazon

A coalition of more than 70 mostly Gen Z TikTok creators with a combined following of 51 million people has launched a campaign against Amazon in an effort to compel the e-tailing giant to raise worker pay, improve working conditions and halt union-busting tactics. The group Gen Z for Change is asking followers to take its People Over Prime Pledge. “We are standing in solidarity with these workers,” says one influencer in the call to action.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Airbnb Declares the Party Over With New Tech

Airbnb has announced new technology to enforce preventing renters from using homes to host parties and gatherings. The new anti-party tech will track factors like a guest’s age, past reviews, and the length of their stay. Airbnb has begun testing this policy and tech in Australia where they have already seen a 35 percent decrease in these unwanted gatherings.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Skincare is Crucial Even After Summer Is Over

As the hot summer sun turns to a cooler autumn, many people in temperate locales forget that sunscreen is still an important part of a regular skincare routine, said Dr. Jeremy Brauer, the dermatologist who founded Spectrum Skin and Laser. "Skincare is a year-round effort," he told Cheddar News. "Sunscreen is not just a summer routine." Dr. Brauer also talked to 'Wake Up With Cheddar' anchor Shannon LaNier about non-invasive cosmetic procedures patients may be considering, like Botox and fillers.
SKIN CARE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy