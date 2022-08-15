Read full article on original website
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Approves Funding For New Courthouse HVAC System
The Grundy County Courthouse will be getting a new HVAC system in the future. The Grundy County Board last week approved funding for that project after hearing from Finance Director Matt Melvin. Your browser does not support the audio element. Melvin said the county will now go through the bidding...
WSPY NEWS
County board candidate claims Kendall County is out of compliance with Illinois Election Code
Yorkville resident and county board candidate Todd Milliron says the new method for distributing Kendall County Board terms, approved earlier this month, runs afoul of Illinois election law. Earlier this month, the county board approved an ordinance that would distribute two and four years terms on the county board based...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."
Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
wcsjnews.com
Seneca Amends Water Service Accounts Ordinance
Sometimes residents want to add names (possibly a renter/tenant name) to their water service accounts. A problem arises when those additional names have no ownership interest. The Seneca Village Council last night unanimously amended their ordinance regarding Water Service Accounts. The ordinance now requires proof of property ownership in the form of a deed or other document from anyone setting up a water account.
thefirstward.net
The Kane County justice system sinks to a new low
Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish. ― Anne Bradstreet. The only possible answer to the impending question is the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office doesn’t care. They know I’m watching them, and this specific case, but even that level of due diligence failed to deter them from sinking to a brand new low. To make matters so much worse, Lisa Aust and her incompetent probation office are involved, and you already know how I feel about most of our judiciary.
kanecountyconnects.com
A Beautiful Day For a Groundbreaking in Kane County
The Kane County Division of Transportation (KDOT), along with the County Board, celebrated the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads with a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site in Blackberry Township. The project is over a decade in the making and will align Bliss Road...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 17th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Hunter Carlson, 21, of Braidwood for driving while license...
Parts of Illinois Could See Northern Lights Wednesday Night. Here's How to Increase Your Chances
The Northern Lights could be visible in parts of northern Illinois and other parts of the Midwest several times this week, but the peak of the solar storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night, giving Chicago-area residents a chance to potentially see them. According to the National Weather Service, a...
starvedrock.media
Grant Approved For New Amphitheater In Ottawa
Drawings and dreams of a new Ottawa riverfront seem to be coming closer to a reality. The state on Monday announced a $3 million grant to construct an outdoor riverfront amphitheater on the north shore of the Illinois River. It would be on property that used to be Central School, near where Ottawa's new Y is going to be built.
wcsjnews.com
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
wcsjnews.com
Marseilles: Grant could help with Broadway Park improvements
Last night the city of Marseilles approved the first step in Broadway Park improvement plans by voting to consider a proposal from Hitchcock Design Group, Naperville, to develop the project. Those possible improvements could include updating the playground equipment and basketball courts, adding a splash pad and pickle ball courts. Broadway Park was built in the 1950's.
wcsjnews.com
Area Schools Return This Week
It is back to school for many districts in our area this week. Morris District 54 School Superintendent Shannon Dudek said it was nice to see students back in school on Wednesday. Dudek said the school board approved their Return to Learn plan at a meeting on Monday. Your browser...
walls102.com
Peru approves over-budgeted construction costs for Schweickert Stadium
PERU – Peru officials approved a contractor for improvements to Schweickert Stadium, but they’ll have to figure out how to finance the over-budgeted quote. Finance Director Justin Miller says it’s all due to inflationary materials and delivery issues. City Engineer Eric Carls said the nearly $483,000 estimate is 15 to 20% over what they were anticipating but doesn’t see this any different than other projects in years past.
wcsjnews.com
Five New Businesses Coming To Morris
The Morris City Council last night heard about five new businesses that are coming to the area. Alderman Jake Duvick explains. During the council meeting, Mayor Chris Brown announced that the Anybody 5K will be on Saturday, August 20th beginning at 9 a.m. and the last concert on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn will be Thursday, August 25th with music by the Dueling Tonys.
wcsjnews.com
Saratoga School Board Approves Agreement With Morris Police Department For School Resource Officer
Saratoga School will have a School Resource Officer for this upcoming school year. School board members last night approved an agreement with the Morris Police Department for a full-time School Resource Officer. Superintendent Ashley Ringler explained details of the agreement. She also had this to say. Your browser does not...
wjol.com
IDOT Says NorthPoint Does NOT Have Permission For Gravel Road To Route 53
Without IDOT approval NorthPoint has constructed a cutout onto Route 53 from the construction site for the purpose of moving trucks in and out of the site. It was in June of this year that NorthPoint began construction of the 3-million square foot logistics facility west of Route 53 north of Noel Road. This was the land annexed by Joliet.
25newsnow.com
Brewer guilty of triple murder
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - A jury took less than three hours to find Clifford Brewer guilty of all six counts of first-degree murder in the Christmas 2019 deaths of his wife, son and their family friend. The jury received the case Tuesday after the defense and prosecution wrapped...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 15th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 32-year-old, Angelo Paredes, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
wmay.com
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Arrested For Third DUI and Battering Officer
Two felony charges have been filed against Morris man arrested by the Morris Police Department. Douglas Anderson was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said the 43-year-old Anderson was pulled over for DUI in the area of Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street around midnight on August 13th.
