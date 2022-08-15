ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

wcsjnews.com

Grundy Co. Board Approves Funding For New Courthouse HVAC System

The Grundy County Courthouse will be getting a new HVAC system in the future. The Grundy County Board last week approved funding for that project after hearing from Finance Director Matt Melvin. Your browser does not support the audio element. Melvin said the county will now go through the bidding...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Seneca Amends Water Service Accounts Ordinance

Sometimes residents want to add names (possibly a renter/tenant name) to their water service accounts. A problem arises when those additional names have no ownership interest. The Seneca Village Council last night unanimously amended their ordinance regarding Water Service Accounts. The ordinance now requires proof of property ownership in the form of a deed or other document from anyone setting up a water account.
SENECA, IL
County
Grundy County, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Government
Grundy County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
thefirstward.net

The Kane County justice system sinks to a new low

Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish. ― Anne Bradstreet. The only possible answer to the impending question is the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office doesn’t care. They know I’m watching them, and this specific case, but even that level of due diligence failed to deter them from sinking to a brand new low. To make matters so much worse, Lisa Aust and her incompetent probation office are involved, and you already know how I feel about most of our judiciary.
KANE COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

A Beautiful Day For a Groundbreaking in Kane County

​The Kane County Division of Transportation (KDOT), along with the County Board, celebrated the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads with a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site in Blackberry Township. The project is over a decade in the making and will align Bliss Road...
KANE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 17th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Hunter Carlson, 21, of Braidwood for driving while license...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Grant Approved For New Amphitheater In Ottawa

Drawings and dreams of a new Ottawa riverfront seem to be coming closer to a reality. The state on Monday announced a $3 million grant to construct an outdoor riverfront amphitheater on the north shore of the Illinois River. It would be on property that used to be Central School, near where Ottawa's new Y is going to be built.
OTTAWA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Marseilles: Grant could help with Broadway Park improvements

Last night the city of Marseilles approved the first step in Broadway Park improvement plans by voting to consider a proposal from Hitchcock Design Group, Naperville, to develop the project. Those possible improvements could include updating the playground equipment and basketball courts, adding a splash pad and pickle ball courts. Broadway Park was built in the 1950's.
MARSEILLES, IL
wcsjnews.com

Area Schools Return This Week

It is back to school for many districts in our area this week. Morris District 54 School Superintendent Shannon Dudek said it was nice to see students back in school on Wednesday. Dudek said the school board approved their Return to Learn plan at a meeting on Monday. Your browser...
MORRIS, IL
walls102.com

Peru approves over-budgeted construction costs for Schweickert Stadium

PERU – Peru officials approved a contractor for improvements to Schweickert Stadium, but they’ll have to figure out how to finance the over-budgeted quote. Finance Director Justin Miller says it’s all due to inflationary materials and delivery issues. City Engineer Eric Carls said the nearly $483,000 estimate is 15 to 20% over what they were anticipating but doesn’t see this any different than other projects in years past.
PERU, IL
wcsjnews.com

Five New Businesses Coming To Morris

The Morris City Council last night heard about five new businesses that are coming to the area. Alderman Jake Duvick explains. During the council meeting, Mayor Chris Brown announced that the Anybody 5K will be on Saturday, August 20th beginning at 9 a.m. and the last concert on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn will be Thursday, August 25th with music by the Dueling Tonys.
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

IDOT Says NorthPoint Does NOT Have Permission For Gravel Road To Route 53

Without IDOT approval NorthPoint has constructed a cutout onto Route 53 from the construction site for the purpose of moving trucks in and out of the site. It was in June of this year that NorthPoint began construction of the 3-million square foot logistics facility west of Route 53 north of Noel Road. This was the land annexed by Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
25newsnow.com

Brewer guilty of triple murder

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - A jury took less than three hours to find Clifford Brewer guilty of all six counts of first-degree murder in the Christmas 2019 deaths of his wife, son and their family friend. The jury received the case Tuesday after the defense and prosecution wrapped...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, August 15th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 32-year-old, Angelo Paredes, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent

(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcsjnews.com

Morris Man Arrested For Third DUI and Battering Officer

Two felony charges have been filed against Morris man arrested by the Morris Police Department. Douglas Anderson was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said the 43-year-old Anderson was pulled over for DUI in the area of Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street around midnight on August 13th.
MORRIS, IL

