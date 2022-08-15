VIDEO: 19-car train derailment in Stark County

The North Lawrence Fire Department is at the scene of a train derailment after a Mack Truck collided with it.

According to the fire department, 19 cars derailed on State Route 93 between Orrville and Youth streets around 7:45 a.m.

WATCH: Firefighters on scene of 19-car train derailment in North Lawrence

All of the containers that derailed were empty at the time.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

The Stark County HAZMAT team arrived at the scene and deemed there were no hazardous conditions or leaks.

