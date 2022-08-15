ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan is investing millions of dollars to improve state fish hatcheries

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hatcheries across Michigan are getting state money to pay for some big improvements. This building in Harrietta (in Wexford county) is just one of the hatcheries that need a face life after years of neglect so millions of dollars of funding from the State of Michigan will make help repairs to several hatcheries possible.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grayling, MI
Grayling, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
abc12.com

New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Poverty Task Force expands on policy recommendations

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan's Poverty Task Force met Wednesday at a future affordable housing complex in Grand Traverse County. There, the task force expanded on their 29 policy recommendations to help struggling Michiganders to get out of poverty. Some of those recommendations focus on improving housing, early...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

AG Nessel discusses regional issues with United Way

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Affordable housing, childcare and early education were some of the issues Attorney General Dana Nessel discussed with staff of a local non-profit on Wednesday. Nessel sat down with staff of the United Way of Northwest Michigan in Traverse City to learn more about these...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Grayling#Dnr#Communications Systems#Wpbn
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash

PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
PETOSKEY, MI
Detroit News

From forests to faucet, Michigan DNR starts new clean-water initiative

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has started a Forest to MI Faucet initiative to protect the state's drinking water by encouraging more sustainable forest land use and management. Forests cover over half of Michigan's land area and most of the state's watersheds flow through one before reaching a river...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
UpNorthLive.com

Law enforcement cycles across state to honor fallen officers

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Police Unity Team made its way through Traverse City Wednesday, cycling more than 270 miles since Monday. The 39 officers are participating in the fourth annual Thin Blue Shoreline Ride. The cyclists started their journey in Stevensville where they received dog tags...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City commissioners debate on short-term rentals

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Short-term rental have been a hot topic in many northern Michigan communities. The Boyne City city commission says short-term rentals provide value to the local economy, but can also bring negative effects to the quality of neighborhoods and the housing supply. The commission has been...
BOYNE CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 16

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,731,787 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,774. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 23,165 new cases and 103 deaths on August 16. The average daily...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Deer hunting deadline: Hunters will have 72 hours to report harvest to DNR

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Deer hunters will have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) this season. Last year, nearly 7,000 deer hunters voluntarily reported their deer harvest online to help test the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ new reporting system.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Prosecutors still can't enforce Michigan's 1931 abortion law

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- UPDATE: County prosecutors still cannot enforce our state's 1931 abortion ban. An Oakland County Circuit Court Judge has temporarily extended Governor Whitmer's restraining order against enforcement, until he decides on a request for a preliminary injunction. -------------------------------- KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer's chief communications officer Kaylie...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy