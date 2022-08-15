Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Have you seen "the tan figure" haunting Disney World?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Related
Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?
Something I've learned about Orlando since moving here a year ago that I didn't expect is how much they care about their schooling systems. Though I had a great education, I am floored at how many opportunities are provided to the children in some of these schools in and around Orlando. For goodness sake, there's even a school for the arts in Osceola, Florida. What I wouldn't have given for such an opportunity as a kid. (Also, as a teacher in North Dakota I was horrified when the kids only had thirty minutes for music once a week and no drama program existed).
click orlando
Best thing since sliced bread: Orlando’s Milk District to host week-long sandwich celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Milk District is staking the claim that it is the “center of the Sandwich universe” and it is hosting a weeklong celebration to prove it. Starting Aug. 20 at 8 a.m., the Milk District is kicking off Sandwich Week. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
click orlando
ICE! holiday experience returning to Gaylord Palms Resort
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to bundle up -- Gaylord Palm Resort is bringing back its beloved holiday experience, ICE!, following a 2-year absence, the resort announced on Wednesday. The holiday tradition allows families to explore a nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction packed with icy unique sculptures. The resort said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orangeobserver.com
Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic
Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
theapopkavoice.com
Photo of overcrowded hallway at Apopka High School triggers response from local activist
Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident and local activist that often speaks before the City Council and the Rock Springs Homeowners Association. He is a former RSR HOA President and a moderator of mayoral and city commission debates over the last couple of election cycles. But his passion is clearly...
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee news — Saturday’s about toys and comics!
If your kids — or your inner kid — needs to get out of the house Saturday, take them to the triumphant return of the Infinity Toy and Comic Convention at Osceola Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s a celebration of comic books, anime,...
bungalower
Milk District to celebrate the fact that it is the center of Orlando’s sandwich scene
The Milk District is putting everyone on notice that it is declaring itself the center of Orlando’s sandwich scene with its inaugural Sandwich Week later this month. The Milk District Sandwich Week is scheduled to run from August 20-28 and will highlight signature sandwiches from 14 local restaurants in the district. The week will be marked with special events and a pop-up shop featuring sandwich-inspired fashion and accessories by Deli Fresh Threads (Instagram | Website), daily $50 Instagram giveaways, stand-up comedy, and a screening of the 1997 comedy, Good Burger.
RELATED PEOPLE
click orlando
Award-winning R&B artists hit the Amway Center stage in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – R&B legends are hitting the Amway Center stage in Orlando this Friday. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the only R&B station in Orlando, Daytona Beach’s Star 94.5 is inviting R&B fans to a live concert featuring superstars Maxwell, Xscape and Joe. [TRENDING: Can a...
Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?
Hamburger Mary's"Hamburger Mary's" by Tempesttea is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. I have lived in Orlando for a year now and every day I am surprised by something. I've lived and been in so many states and there is no place quite like Florida where you can walk down the street to go get a burger or go do some drag bingo and potentially get haunted by a ghost. I mean, what is that? I love it, but what is that?
disneyfoodblog.com
A Disney-Themed Dessert Restaurant Is Coming to Orlando
Disney World has gotten a LOT of new restaurants recently. We had Space 220, Steakhouse 71, and La Crêperie de Paris all open up in 2021, and in 2022 we’ve seen the addition of Connections Eatery and BoardWalk Deli. Besides those, we’re still getting pumped for the arrival of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land! But what about restaurants OUTSIDE of Disney World? Well, if you’re a dessert fanatic, there’s a new spot coming to Orlando that you’ll want to check out.
sltablet.com
Clermont Wine Stroll (Aug 20)
Sample 20+ wines at the Downtown Clermont Wine Stroll on Saturday, August 20 from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm. $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased from Optima One Realty beginning at 5:30 pm the day of the event or prepay at https://bit.ly/AugWineStroll.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aroundosceola.com
Poinciana news — Today is Aug. 18 — a busy day in Poinciana!
The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) will host a free Senior Self-Defense Class today (Aug. 18) at the Poinciana Community Center (445 Marigold Ave.) The class will be provided courtesy of Polk County Sheriff ’s Department. RSVP is required via Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3bCujvz or email Giselle Padilla, Lifestyle Director at giselle.padilla@fsresidential.com.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Orlando in 2022
You have come to the right place if you’re craving Sushi in Orlando. As unbelievable as it may sound, South Florida is home to the best Japanese restaurants and world-rated chefs. And if you want to wash it down with drinks, they have your back. This article aims to narrow your search for the best sushi in town. We’ll provide specific addresses and give a sneak peek of what to expect the next time you’re in Orlando for lunch or dinner. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Orlando in 2022.
click orlando
First-ever burger fest in Brevard County offers best of Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Burgers galore will be served up at the first-ever festival of its kind in Brevard County on Saturday. The Space Coast Burger Battle 2022 is taking over Wickham Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., partnering with nonprofit The Children’s Hunger Project. [TRENDING: Become...
Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?
Crystal Beach Pier"Crystal Pier at Sunset" by rexboggs5 is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. If Florida is known for anything, it would have to be the beautiful beaches. I live in Orlando, "the City Beautiful" (Keyword: "city") so the nearest beach is a bit of a way off (the nearest beach to Orlando, if you are interested, would be Cocoa beach an hour's drive away).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Hundreds gather to remember West Point graduate killed in training exercise
Hundreds of friends, family and community members gathered to remember a local West Point graduate who died earlier in August. Evan Fitzgibbon was killed during a training exercise in Georgia. Loved ones say he touched many lives. Lines of people made their way onto The Foundation Academy Football Field in...
Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?
The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive
Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
Comments / 0