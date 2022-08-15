ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?

Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors

Watch: Adele's BF Rich Paul Sits Next to Her Ex-Husband at Concert. Haven't you heard the rumors about Adele and Rich Paul?. The superstar singer and the sports agent have been sparking engagement speculation for months, ever since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards. At the time, Adele played coy about the rumors, deciding not to confirm or deny their engagement. But now, in a recent interview with Elle, the "Easy On Me" artist set the record straight on her relationship status.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Rich Paul
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Sports Agent#Elle Uk#British
OK! Magazine

'Brings A Tear To My Eye': Brad Pitt Gushes Over 'Very Beautiful' Daughter Shiloh-Jolie Pitt

Brad Pitt couldn't help but get emotional when talking about his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt."It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," he said of her dance moves, adding that she's "very beautiful."The teen recently went viral on TikTok, and the actor, 58, was overcome with emotion when asked about her videos. "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he joked.The Bullet Train star, who shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with ex Angelina Jolie also said he just wants his kids to be happy in their...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Called Out By Battle Rapper For "Desperately Begging For Eminem's Attention"

With an album that comes in at 30 songs, there is much to dissect in The Game's Drillmatic. However, his 10-minute diss track to Eminem—"The Black Slim Shady—has come under fire as people have chastised Game over targeting the Detroit hitmaker. The Game has been poking the bear for some time by commenting on Em's daughter's photo and mentioning him in interviews, and he decided to attempt to kick off some diss track beef by dropping "The Black Slim Shady."
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Queen Latifah & Ludacris Star In Netflix Movie "End Of The Road"

Queen Latifah and Ludacris' careers may have started as rappers, but they both managed to move into the film industry. Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, has appeared in an abundance of movie and shows like Set It Off, Living Single, Girls Trip, and more. Similarly, Luda has been featured in popular motion pictures as well like Fast & Furious, Hustle & Flow, and others.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy