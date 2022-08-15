Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
CoinDesk
‘Consumer Business Is Dead’ for Crypto Lender Celsius, Bankruptcy Expert Says
Retail customers of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network are likely to recover just a portion of their funds at best and “the consumer business is dead” for Celsius, Thomas Braziel, founder of investment firm 507 Capital, said. Recoveries could be “between 50 to 60 cents on the dollar,”...
CoinDesk
Is Filecoin Network's Incentive Plan Sustainable? Crypto Analysts Want to Know
That's what crypto analysts are wondering about the Filecoin incentive program, the driver behind the bulk of the blockchain project's growth. Filecoin was launched in 2020 to decentralize the data storage business, providing an alternative to industry giants like Amazon (AMZN) at nearly a thousandth of the cost. At its...
Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond tumbles as billionaire Cohen to dump stake
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) shares dropped 15% on Thursday after billionaire investor Ryan Cohen disclosed plans to sell his entire stake in the struggling retailer, following a stunning rally in the meme stock this month.
CoinDesk
Buzz Over Potential Ethereum Hard Fork Token Fizzles as Price Tanks
Earlier this month, some cryptocurrency exchanges rushed to list ETHPOW, the token of a potential, duplicate Ethereum protocol, betting that crypto traders would want to speculate on the token's price even before its launch. After more than a week of trading, their expectations have fizzled as crypto traders’ appetite have...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
CoinDesk
Cash-Backed HUSD Stablecoin Loses Peg, Drops to 92 Cents
The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has fallen to 92 cents, an 8% drop from its planned $1 peg, according to CoinMarketCap prices. It is trading as low as 89 cents against the USDC stablecoin on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Curve Finance. The so-called depeg occurred 16 days after crypto exchange FTX removed HUSD from its basket of support USD stablecoins.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Nexo Sues Former Director Over $7.9M Trading Loss: Report
Crypto lender Nexo is taking legal action against its former director, Georgi Shulev, on claims that he failed to keep his side of a settlement agreement, according to Law360. Nexo asked the U.K. High Court to order Georgi Shulev to transfer nine crypto assets to the company, including bitcoin and ether. That was supposed to be a condition of a settlement agreement under which Shulev would receive $1 million. The lender claims that it has been locked out of trading platform BitMEX during a time when the value in cryptocurrencies declined, resulting in losses of $7.9 million.
CoinDesk
Solana’s Biggest DeFi Lender Is Leaning Into 'Permissionless' Loan Markets
Solend is giving the same “permissionless” principles underpinning decentralized exchanges’ limitless token listings a try on Solana Network’s cryptocurrency lending market. The biggest decentralized finance (DeFi) lender on Solana is letting anyone with 100 SLND (around a $70 fee) and some assets to spare spin up...
CoinDesk
Nifty Gateway NFT Marketplace: A Beginner’s Guide
There are several digital marketplaces where users can buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs). One popular option is Nifty Gateway, which was founded in 2018 by brothers Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster with the mission to make NFTs “accessible to everyone.” It was acquired by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss’ cryptocurrency exchange Gemini in late 2019.
CoinDesk
In Crypto, Base Layer Security Isn’t Enough
Earlier this week a new type of stablecoin (aUSD), built on a platform (Acala), which itself was built on a blockchain (Polkadot), fell from its $1 peg to $0.009 (which rounds to zero as far as I’m concerned), following an attack on one of the platform’s liquidity pools. If the words following “attack on” seem to be oddly specific, that’s because they are.
CoinDesk
Coinbase CEO Suggests Exchange Won't Censor Transactions on Ethereum
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) would rather quit the Ethereum staking business than censor the network to comply with sanctions, CEO Brian Armstrong suggested in a tweet on Wednesday. On Twitter, Ethereum developer Lefteris Karapetsas asked Coinbase, Kraken and other centralized exchanges what they would do should the U.S. government demand...
CoinDesk
Crypto Investment Firm CoinFund Launches $300M Web3 Fund
CoinFund, a crypto-specific investment firm, inaugurated a $300 million venture capital fund to back early-stage blockchain projects, a sign of investor confidence in an industry plagued by a bear market. The CoinFund Ventures I fund will invest in companies showing commercial traction that also belong to a crypto sector with...
CoinDesk
The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?
After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
CoinDesk
Canadian Pension Giant Caisse Writes Off $150M Bet on Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius
The Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec pension fund has elected to write off its stake in bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, Caisse confirmed Wednesday. The Canadian fund invested US$150 million in Celsius in the fall of 2021. “Blockchain technology has the potential to disrupt several sectors of the traditional economy. As digital assets grow in adoption, we intend to capture the right opportunities, while working with our partners towards a regulated industry,” Alexandre Synnett, executive vice-president and chief technology officer at Caisse said at the time.
China vows to support digitalisation of 4,000-6,000 small firms by 2025
BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will support around 300 service platforms to help with the digital transformation of 4,000-6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises till 2025, the country's industry and information technology ministry and finance ministry said on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fifth Day of Declining Bitcoin Price Has Some Traders Looking Out Below
Price Point: Bitcoin was lower for a fifth straight day, dashing hopes that the largest cryptocurrency might soar past $25,000. Some traders are starting to worry about a move below $22,000. Market Moves: A bullish trendline on bitcoin’s price chart has been breached on the downside, potentially a result of...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Loses Bullish Trendline as Fed Sees Restrictive Rates Needed for Some Time
Bitcoin (BTC) lost a key price support after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting dashed hopes that looser monetary policy is set to return to the U.S. next year. The leading cryptocurrency by market value fell by more than 2% on Wednesday, dropping below a bullish trendline drawn from July 15 and July 26 lows. The breakdown sparked concerns of a deeper sell-off on social media.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Celsius On Pace to Run Out of Cash by October
Celsius Network, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy in July, appears to be in even worse financial straits than previously signaled. A new court filing Monday from Kirkland & Ellis, a law firm the crypto lender hired to lead its restructuring efforts, included financial projections that Celsius will run out of cash by October.
CoinDesk
Tether Swaps Accounting Firms, Says It Will Publish Monthly Attestation on Stablecoin Backing
Stablecoin issuer Tether has tapped BDO Italia to take over its regular attestation reports and said it plans to publish the reports every month rather than once a quarter. The firm, a member of the Binder Dijker Otte, or BDO, global network of accounting and consulting firms, will publish the attestations and assurance reports that detail the assets that make up the $67 billion the USDT stablecoin has in reserves, Tether said Thursday.
