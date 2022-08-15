Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County man sentenced for 2020 homicide by vehicle
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cumberland man who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle with the use of a controlled substance is sentenced to prison. 29-year-old Cody Hase was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court for a crash on September 30, 2020 that killed one person.
wiproud.com
Man sentenced to 10 years after hitting van, killing one
news8000.com
Police: Man who broke into Wisconsin home wanted a bath
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI in Jackson County
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper recently arrested a man in Jackson County on suspicion of his 7th OWI. In a Facebook post Sunday, the State Patrol said a trooper saw a driver speed through a construction zone, nearly striking the barrels, after being informed about a reckless driver swerving between lanes on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead after car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 12:42 p.m., authorities received a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 63 at County Road VV Hager City, Wis., in Trenton Township.
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Arrests Man in Jackson County for 7th OWI
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man for his 7th OWI in Jackson County. According to a release from the State Patrol, they received a report of a reckless driver swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County. A trooper located the vehicle speeding in excess of the posted speed limit, nearly striking construction barrels.
Medford man who crashed into Amish buggy, killing 1 and injuring 8, sentenced Monday
The 36-year-old man who was on probation and already facing felony escape charges when he crashed into an Amish buggy, killing a woman and injuring eight other people, will spend four years in prison. Skyler Opelt faced one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle and four...
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead, another hurt after multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County
WSAW
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her eight children will spend four years in prison. In June, Skyler Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts of reckless driving during a plea deal.
cwbradio.com
More Information on Motorcycle Accident that Occurred Sunday Evening Near Neillsville
We have more information regarding a motorcycle accident that occurred near Neillsville Sunday evening. According to a report from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 73, at Maple Road, when the driver swerved on the chip seal that was on the road and lost control of the vehicle.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 16, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WEAU-TV 13
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) -A Western Wis. teacher is charged in Trempealeau County Court after being accused of inappropriately touching a former student. 31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16. Bergeron used to teach at Osseo-Fairchild High School. According to the criminal...
WSAW
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
ABC7 Chicago
8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.
‘Really disheartening’: Vandalism at western Wisconsin elementary school delays construction into school year
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Black River Falls’ Forrest Street Elementary School will be closed for at least a month after an act of vandalism. Last week, vandals caused significant damage, shattering glass doors, poking holes in the roof, trashing technology and spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building.
winonapost.com
Another fish kill vexes public
As the investigation into a fish kill on one of Winona County’s premier trout streams continues, local residents expressed their frustrations at last week’s County Board meeting. It is the third major fish kill in the county since 2015, and some residents criticized the state and county for failing to identify the causes or hold anyone accountable for past fish kills, while others said the government needs to do more to prevent the next fish kill. Also last week, state agencies announced they are contacting over 100 neighboring landowners as part of the investigation.
cwbradio.com
Man Charged with Homicide of Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Court
The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
WEAU-TV 13
Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday. According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.
wiproud.com
Elementary school vandalized in Black River Falls
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An elementary school that was being renovated in Black River Falls was recently vandalized. Forrest Street Elementary School in Black River Falls was scheduled to finish renovations before the start of the school year on September 1st, but last week vandals damaged the building, delaying its anticipated opening date.
