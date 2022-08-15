As the investigation into a fish kill on one of Winona County’s premier trout streams continues, local residents expressed their frustrations at last week’s County Board meeting. It is the third major fish kill in the county since 2015, and some residents criticized the state and county for failing to identify the causes or hold anyone accountable for past fish kills, while others said the government needs to do more to prevent the next fish kill. Also last week, state agencies announced they are contacting over 100 neighboring landowners as part of the investigation.

WINONA COUNTY, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO