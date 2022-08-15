ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Barron County man sentenced for 2020 homicide by vehicle

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cumberland man who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle with the use of a controlled substance is sentenced to prison. 29-year-old Cody Hase was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court for a crash on September 30, 2020 that killed one person.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Man sentenced to 10 years after hitting van, killing one

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cumberland man accused of killing another driver as he tried to pass a car in a no passing zone is sentenced. Cody Hase was ordered to serve five years in prison and 10 years extended supervision. In June he pleaded guilty to a count of...
CUMBERLAND, WI
news8000.com

Police: Man who broke into Wisconsin home wanted a bath

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI in Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper recently arrested a man in Jackson County on suspicion of his 7th OWI. In a Facebook post Sunday, the State Patrol said a trooper saw a driver speed through a construction zone, nearly striking the barrels, after being informed about a reckless driver swerving between lanes on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire County, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire County, WI
Altoona, WI
Altoona, WI
Fall Creek, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead after car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County

TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 12:42 p.m., authorities received a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 63 at County Road VV Hager City, Wis., in Trenton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
POLK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin State Patrol Arrests Man in Jackson County for 7th OWI

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man for his 7th OWI in Jackson County. According to a release from the State Patrol, they received a report of a reckless driver swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County. A trooper located the vehicle speeding in excess of the posted speed limit, nearly striking construction barrels.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Kevin Hays
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead, another hurt after multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County

Polk County, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County. According to a media release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 at 2:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road north of St. Croix Falls, Wis.
POLK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her eight children will spend four years in prison. In June, Skyler Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts of reckless driving during a plea deal.
MEDFORD, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 16, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
UNITY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Really disheartening’: Vandalism at western Wisconsin elementary school delays construction into school year

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Black River Falls’ Forrest Street Elementary School will be closed for at least a month after an act of vandalism. Last week, vandals caused significant damage, shattering glass doors, poking holes in the roof, trashing technology and spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
winonapost.com

Another fish kill vexes public

As the investigation into a fish kill on one of Winona County’s premier trout streams continues, local residents expressed their frustrations at last week’s County Board meeting. It is the third major fish kill in the county since 2015, and some residents criticized the state and county for failing to identify the causes or hold anyone accountable for past fish kills, while others said the government needs to do more to prevent the next fish kill. Also last week, state agencies announced they are contacting over 100 neighboring landowners as part of the investigation.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
cwbradio.com

Man Charged with Homicide of Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Court

The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday. According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
wiproud.com

Elementary school vandalized in Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An elementary school that was being renovated in Black River Falls was recently vandalized. Forrest Street Elementary School in Black River Falls was scheduled to finish renovations before the start of the school year on September 1st, but last week vandals damaged the building, delaying its anticipated opening date.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI

