Suspects sought in northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven armed robbery

By Bryna Zumer
 3 days ago
Baltimore police are offering a $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two armed robbery suspects in northeast Baltimore.

It happened at about 10:03 p.m. Aug. 8, on East 25th Street near Kirk Avenue.

Police released surveillance photos of two suspects who entered the 7-Eleven convenience store. The male suspect jumped the counter and implied he was armed before taking numerous packs of cigarettes. Suspects were seen fleeing toward Kirk Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments / 10

G-MAC Johnson
2d ago

It's with the elected officials who are in Mayor of Brandon Scott has failed the people in Baltimore City crime and drug's and armed robbery no he's safe you can be beating up at any time of the day Baltimore it's worse than ever the wire showed the dark side of Baltimore

Reply
2
The Wise guy
3d ago

How about a larger picture of these suspects so we can see who they are so I don’t have to blast them with my ride shotgun when I come I’ll call Lynette our business because we know the constitution we know how to defend ourselves we are soldiers not criminals

Reply
2
 

CBS Baltimore

Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify eight homicide victims from the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of eight people killed in in the city during the past week. The list also includes the victim of a shooting from March, who died in July. 26-year-old Darius Jones 4th was killed on August 11, 2022, in the 800...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
BALTIMORE, MD
nbc25news.com

Alarming video shows brawl taking over Baltimore streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Shocking new video shows dozens of people brawling in the streets of Baltimore. It happened Friday night around 1 a.m. EDT in Federal Hill, which is known as one of the city's nicer areas. Footage of the incident was shared online. it captured stunned onlookers screaming...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore school officers suspended after being present at quadruple shooting in Hamilton

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four Baltimore City School Resources Officers have been suspended after they were present at a quadruple shooting in Hamilton last weekend. Police said officers were called to the 5500 block of Harford Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found two victims -- a man who had been shot in the torso and a woman who had been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd, Second Suspect Arrested For Murdering 20-Year-Old Man In Maryland: State Police

Investigators in Maryland have charged a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Dorchester County earlier this year, state police officials announced. Frederick resident Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, was arrested on Brighton Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) Western Maryland agency following a lengthy investigation into the murder of Cambridge resident A’Corie Young in April.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Potentially explosive device found in Harford County yard

BALTIMORE -- The discovery of a possibly explosive device in a Harford County yard Wednesday led to the closure of nearby roads.About noon, deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road after a resident said they found a suspicious device buried in a yard, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. The resident believed the device might be explosive in nature.After securing the surrounding area, deputies shut down traffic to a stretch of Route 543. The roadway was expected to remain closed until authorities made sure the device was inert and no threat to the community.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigating fatal crash in Lauraville

BALTIMORE -- Police are on the scene of a fatal crash in Northeast Baltimore in the Lauraville neighborhood.Officers responded to the 5200 block of Harford Road on Wednesday about 3:15 p.m. for a reported collision.A small SUV hit a parked Pepsi freight truck. The driver of the SUV was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, where they were pronounced dead after arriving, police said.The victim's name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.Members of the C.R.A.S.H. Team are investigating the incident.Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (410) 396-2606.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

2 people shot in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Fairmont Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). When officers arrived, they found two men shot. Investigators are on the lookout for a black Toyota Highlander...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

BPD officer Christopher Nguyen found guilty of reckless endangerment

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police officer Christopher Nguyen has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after he failed to defend an unresponsive assault victim who was kicked in the head, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said.In 2020, while responding to the incident in Northeast Baltimore, Nguyen failed to properly secure or detain the suspect, identified as Kenneth Somers, prosecutors said.Somers ignored questions from the officer, exited his truck and walked toward the victim, who was motionless and bleeding on the sidewalk.According to prosecutors he then said: "Hey, can you see that? Can you see? So you can remember me."The man then kicked the victim in the head "forcefully" in front of Nguyen, the state's attorney's office said."I applaud my Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit for holding Officer Nguyen accountable for his failure to protect the victim in this case," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. "The citizens of Baltimore deserve to feel protected in the presence of a police officer and not fearful that they will stand idly by while an unrestrained suspect attacks them." Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.Nguyen faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000, Mosby's office said.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 investigating reports of FBI at Baltimore City Schools Headquarters

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fox45 News received multiple reports that the FBI was at Baltimore City Schools headquarters on North Avenue Wednesday. A City Schools spokesperson would not confirm or deny, saying media inquiries should be directed to the FBI. The Baltimore FBI field office had no comment, but we...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
