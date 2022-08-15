ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 3

FJB and Piglosi
3d ago

the ones who stayed home, got an extra bonus check from the taxpayers who had to go to work...

Reply(1)
6
Journal Inquirer

Are CT tax cuts and COVID relief enough? Debate goes on

After a spring of high gasoline prices and a summer that saw inflation top 9%, Connecticut Democrats are reminding voters this week of the dollars the state is putting back into family budgets. But even as Gov. Ned Lamont was reminding shoppers to take advantage of another sales tax-free week...
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage

The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19

GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Helpline Available for CT $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Applications

A helpline is available to help people who need some assistance applying to the state’s "Hero Pay" program, which is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While people who work in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Lawsuit settled

MANCHESTER — The Connecticut State Colleges and University system has reached a settlement agreement with Nicole Esposito that includes a financial payout totaling $775,000, some of which will go toward attorney’s fees, and her reinstatement as Manchester Community College chief executive officer. Esposito filed a lawsuit in federal...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Loans to Be Forgiven for Hundreds of Connecticut Students

Hundreds of former students in Connecticut are getting their educational loans forgiven after the U.S. Dept. of Education announced the cancellation of nearly $3.9 billion in debt. Federal officials announced Tuesday that all remaining federal student loans for borrowers that attended the ITT Technical Institute from Jan. 2005 through its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection

CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox61.com

Connecticut's sales tax free week starts on Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Starting Sunday, you’ll get a break from the state sales tax of 6.35 percent for Connecticut’s sales tax-free week. During the tax-free week, clothes and shoes that are under $100 per item will not be taxed from Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More

Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Directors OK talks on Parkade with Texas-based developer

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted 6-3 Tuesday night to continue negotiations with a Texas-based developer recommended by the Redevelopment Agency to build on the Broad Street Parkade site, despite ongoing litigation with the former developer that was fired in January. Board Secretary Tim Bergin, a Democrat, and...
MANCHESTER, CT

