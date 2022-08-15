Read full article on original website
FJB and Piglosi
3d ago
the ones who stayed home, got an extra bonus check from the taxpayers who had to go to work...
milfordmirror.com
Gen Z young adults in CT are living with their parents longer — here's why.
With soaring rent prices and inflation rates in Connecticut, it does not seem like an ideal time for young adults to buy houses. But the trend isn’t reserved to just young adults in Connecticut, according to a recent study. Nearly a third of Americans between the ages 18 to...
milfordmirror.com
Here’s where the wealthiest Connecticut residents moved in the pandemic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During COVID's first wave in early 2020, many Connecticut residents packed up and headed down to Florida, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service. IRS tax return data for 2019-2020 shows where people moved to from Connecticut by...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Child Tax Rebate Checks to Begin Going Out Next Week: Governor
The state will start sending child tax rebate checks out next week, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. Eligible families had to apply by July 31 to receive $250 per child, up to $750 per family. As many as 300,000 families were eligible and the Connecticut Department of Revenue received 238,668...
Journal Inquirer
Are CT tax cuts and COVID relief enough? Debate goes on
After a spring of high gasoline prices and a summer that saw inflation top 9%, Connecticut Democrats are reminding voters this week of the dollars the state is putting back into family budgets. But even as Gov. Ned Lamont was reminding shoppers to take advantage of another sales tax-free week...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage
The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19
GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
Connecticut teachers have choices; unions would do well to respect them
Teachers have a variety of reasons for leaving the Connecticut Education Association and hardly find joy in doing so.
NBC Connecticut
Helpline Available for CT $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Applications
A helpline is available to help people who need some assistance applying to the state’s "Hero Pay" program, which is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While people who work in...
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic
Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
NewsTimes
Sandy Hook attorney says Alex Jones’ lawyer admitted in text he ‘may have violated’ protection order
WATERBURY — The New Haven attorney running Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation defense in Connecticut was on the hot seat Wednesday to answer whether he did anything improper by sharing with other lawyers the confidential medical records of grieving Sandy Hook families. Wednesday’s hearing before state Superior Court...
Journal Inquirer
Lawsuit settled
MANCHESTER — The Connecticut State Colleges and University system has reached a settlement agreement with Nicole Esposito that includes a financial payout totaling $775,000, some of which will go toward attorney’s fees, and her reinstatement as Manchester Community College chief executive officer. Esposito filed a lawsuit in federal...
NBC Connecticut
Loans to Be Forgiven for Hundreds of Connecticut Students
Hundreds of former students in Connecticut are getting their educational loans forgiven after the U.S. Dept. of Education announced the cancellation of nearly $3.9 billion in debt. Federal officials announced Tuesday that all remaining federal student loans for borrowers that attended the ITT Technical Institute from Jan. 2005 through its...
wshu.org
New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection
CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
darienite.com
Access Health CT Subsidized Health Insurance to Be Available Thru 2025 Thanks to New Federal Law
Access Health CT (AHCT), Connecticut’s official health insurance marketplace, recently announced that state residents who purchase health insurance on the exchange will continue to receive enhanced subsidies thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). — an announcement from Access Health CT. The enhanced subsidies, which were set to expire...
fox61.com
Connecticut's sales tax free week starts on Sunday
HARTFORD, Conn. — Starting Sunday, you’ll get a break from the state sales tax of 6.35 percent for Connecticut’s sales tax-free week. During the tax-free week, clothes and shoes that are under $100 per item will not be taxed from Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27.
NBC Connecticut
Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More
Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
Directors OK talks on Parkade with Texas-based developer
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted 6-3 Tuesday night to continue negotiations with a Texas-based developer recommended by the Redevelopment Agency to build on the Broad Street Parkade site, despite ongoing litigation with the former developer that was fired in January. Board Secretary Tim Bergin, a Democrat, and...
