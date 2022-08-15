Read full article on original website
Related
Volume One
WOODN'T YA KNOW? The Carve-In Chippewa Event will be in EC
In Outlander, the historical drama time-traveling novel and television series, the main character Jamie, throughout the years, holds onto a toy snake carved for him out of wood by his older brother William, who tragically died of smallpox at age 11. Today, in the Chippewa Valley, members of the West...
WEAU-TV 13
Meet to Eat for the Free Clinic
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual Meet to Eat for the Free Clinic is Thursday, August 18. If you eat at a participating restaurant, 25% of your bill will help support the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls. Restaurants include Frog Hop in Cadott, Harm’s Way Bar & Grill...
WEAU-TV 13
Pioneer Days comes to an end
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a weekend of activities bringing community members in touch with the past, this year’s Pioneer Days wrapped up. The events of the final day included raffles, RV races and a garden tractor pull. Visitors were also able to see a Phoenix Log Hauler brought into Eau Claire for Pioneer Days.
wiproud.com
Elk Mound Area Lion’s Club hosts Stuff the Bus supply drive
ELK MOUND Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Elk Mound Area Lions Club is hosting a Stuff the Bus school supply drive. Community members are invited to donate school supplies for Elk Mound students. The drop off location is at the Elk Mound Mercantile. “The school newsletter comes out, and people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
winonapost.com
Riverway school moves into new home
Riverway Learning Community students and staff will soon start not only a new school year, but also a learning experience at a new location. The school is moving to the Tandeski Center at Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast), and classes will begin there early next month. Riverway Learning Community...
wiproud.com
Elementary school vandalized in Black River Falls
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An elementary school that was being renovated in Black River Falls was recently vandalized. Forrest Street Elementary School in Black River Falls was scheduled to finish renovations before the start of the school year on September 1st, but last week vandals damaged the building, delaying its anticipated opening date.
spectrumnews1.com
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?
Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
ABC7 Chicago
8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
spectrumnews1.com
Back to school: Wisconsin colleges' COVID-19 policies
WISCONSIN — College students across Wisconsin are starting to head back to school. Many are being met with new COVID-19 policies and protocols. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave updated guidance on COVID-19. While the CDC said it encourages people to be vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus, it streamlined its guidance in an attempt to make it easier for people to know what to do if they’re exposed or test positive for COVID-19.
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) -A Western Wis. teacher is charged in Trempealeau County Court after being accused of inappropriately touching a former student. 31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16. Bergeron used to teach at Osseo-Fairchild High School. According to the criminal...
cwbradio.com
More Information on Motorcycle Accident that Occurred Sunday Evening Near Neillsville
We have more information regarding a motorcycle accident that occurred near Neillsville Sunday evening. According to a report from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 73, at Maple Road, when the driver swerved on the chip seal that was on the road and lost control of the vehicle.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead after car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 12:42 p.m., authorities received a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 63 at County Road VV Hager City, Wis., in Trenton Township.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead, another hurt after multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County
Polk County, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County. According to a media release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 at 2:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road north of St. Croix Falls, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County man sentenced for 2020 homicide by vehicle
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cumberland man who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle with the use of a controlled substance is sentenced to prison. 29-year-old Cody Hase was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court for a crash on September 30, 2020 that killed one person.
wiproud.com
Man sentenced to 10 years after hitting van, killing one
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cumberland man accused of killing another driver as he tried to pass a car in a no passing zone is sentenced. Cody Hase was ordered to serve five years in prison and 10 years extended supervision. In June he pleaded guilty to a count of...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Motorcycle Accident
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a motorcycle accident Sunday evening. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of a motorcycle accident around 8:37am on Sunday. The accident occured one mile south of Neillsville on Highway 73, just north of Maple Road. When the Department arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle on the shoulder of the road and the motorcycle in the ditch.
WSAW
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
Comments / 0