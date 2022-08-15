ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche’s son pays tribute after mother's death: 'Hopefully my mom is free from pain'

Actress Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, shared an emotional farewell to his mother following her death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," Homer confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital.
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
Ellen DeGeneres Sends 'All My Love' to Ex Anne Heche's Family Amid Her Severe Brain Injury

Ellen DeGeneres is sending her love to Anne Heche's family amid news that the actress is "not expected to survive" following last week's fiery car crash. The former talk show host took to Twitter on Friday and express that "this is a sad day." She added, "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all my love." The sentiment comes a day after a rep told ET that Heche may not recover from the injuries she sustained in last week's car crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Anne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessment

Anne Heche’s heart is being kept beating despite the actress being declared legally dead so doctors can determine whether her remaining organs are viable to be donated.The actress, 53, was officially declared brain dead and will be taken off life support after suffering a brain injury as a result of crashing into a house in Los Angeles on August 5.Heche, who’s been hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital north of Los Angeles, suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” in the crash, according to a statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends.Sign up to our free newsletters here.
Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ car crash

Anne Heche is “not expected to survive” her horrific car crash. The actress’ rep told Page Six Thursday night that she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the accident and “remains in a coma” at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs,” her spokesperson shared, adding that she “is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.” Heche’s rep thanked the actress’ fans “for their kind wishes and prayers” as well as “the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses” who have cared for...
Anne Heche dies following car crash, family says

LOS ANGELES — Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 after suffering serious injuries in a fiery car accident in Los Angeles, according to her family. Heche was declared brain dead Thursday night but was kept on life support for organ donation, and her heart was still beating, her representative said Friday.
