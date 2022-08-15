Vietnam War memorial needs repairs

COVENTRY — The Town Council will meet tonight at 7:30 in the Town Hall Annex to discuss repairs needed to the state Vietnam War Memorial, which has shifted on its pedestal.

What: The Coventry Town Council will discuss needed repairs to Connecticut Vietnam War Memorial.

When: Tonight at 7:30 in the Town Hall Annex. The meeting will also be accessible via the CoventryVision YouTube channel.

Why: The monument has begun to shift on its pedestal. The estimated cost for repairs is $22,700.