Coventry, CT

Vietnam War memorial needs repairs

By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

COVENTRY — The Town Council will meet tonight at 7:30 in the Town Hall Annex to discuss repairs needed to the state Vietnam War Memorial, which has shifted on its pedestal.

What: The Coventry Town Council will discuss needed repairs to Connecticut Vietnam War Memorial.

When: Tonight at 7:30 in the Town Hall Annex. The meeting will also be accessible via the CoventryVision YouTube channel.

Why: The monument has begun to shift on its pedestal. The estimated cost for repairs is $22,700.

Journal Inquirer

South Windsor to end cannabis moratorium

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the end of the moratorium on retail cannabis establishments and instituted regulations on facilities at its public hearing on Tuesday. The moratorium was originally put in place on Dec. 6, 2021. A previous public hearing on ending the moratorium...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

