The Associated Press

Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee...
WWEEK

New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes

There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
nwlaborpress.org

Wage thieves will soon face criminal prosecution in Multnomah County

Employers who intentionally withhold wages totaling more than $10,000 could be taken to criminal court under an agreement in development between state labor regulators and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office. Oregon’s Bureau of Labor & Industries (BOLI) signed a memorandum of understanding with District Attorney Mike Schmidt on...
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
The Oregonian

Take a summer picnic to Sarah Helmick, Oregon’s very first state park

Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site may not have any spectacular natural attractions to speak of, but it does have plenty of picnic tables. The 82-acre park south of Monmouth also has the distinction of being Oregon’s very first state park, dedicated in 1922 as an “auto park” to serve motorists who were exploring the state’s burgeoning highway system.
The Oregonian

OMSI District Master Plan to seek approval with Portland Design Commission

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry District is nearing a key milestone for its proposed 24-acre neighborhood in Portland’s central eastside. OMSI leaders are scheduled to meet with the Portland Design Commission on Thursday to present their master plan for roads, utilities and other systems in the district, where they envision retail and office space, hotels and restaurants, as well as residential living within its boundaries.
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County moving forward on Prescott Beach purchase

Commissioners asked PGE to donate or sell the land last year. The county and utility company are now finalizing terms.Columbia County is moving forward on purchasing Prescott Beach from Portland General Electric. The county has leased more than 60 acres of riverfront property from PGE for use as a recreational area for more than three decades. The Prescott Beach recreational area currently has bathrooms, picnic tables, and outdated playground equipment, Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett said. But after purchasing the property, the county plans to begin significant development. "It's a very popular spot already, and I really do think it...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t call Mar-A-Lago search a raid

It is profoundly disappointing that your choice of words gives some level of respectability to the lies and disinformation of the MAGA crowd. (“Trump says FBI conducted ‘raid’ at Mar-A-Lago Estate,” Aug. 9 print edition) The FBI’s search of Mar-A-Lago was not a “raid” – it was a legal search based on the probability of a crime at the scene. The warrant for that search is requested in a finely detailed affidavit by an agent of the FBI and granted by a federal judge after an infinitely careful review. People representing Vladimir Putin put on “raids.” The FBI executed a search based on their warrant to proceed.
