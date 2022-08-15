Commissioners asked PGE to donate or sell the land last year. The county and utility company are now finalizing terms.Columbia County is moving forward on purchasing Prescott Beach from Portland General Electric. The county has leased more than 60 acres of riverfront property from PGE for use as a recreational area for more than three decades. The Prescott Beach recreational area currently has bathrooms, picnic tables, and outdated playground equipment, Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett said. But after purchasing the property, the county plans to begin significant development. "It's a very popular spot already, and I really do think it...

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO