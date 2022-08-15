Read full article on original website
Betsy Johnson submits signatures for general election ballot
Unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson has submitted nearly 24,000 signatures from registered Oregon voters to be on the ballot this November.
Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee...
Former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith did not defame one-time mayoral adviser Baruti Artharee, jury finds
A long-running personal standoff in Portland’s small, close-knit community of Black leaders tested a key principle: When does political free speech cross the line into defamation? With claims from one side of repeated sexual harrassment and claims from the other of falsified facts and reputations damaged, it becomes complicated.
Judge rules measure to alter Portland city government can advance to November’s ballot
A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a sweeping proposal to change the form of government and election system in Portland should advance to November’s ballot, rejecting a legal challenge from a city business organization.
WWEEK
Charter Reform Measure Will Appear as One Question on November Ballot After Judge Rules in Favor of City
A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge ruled today that a Portland charter reform ballot measure that could overhaul the city’s government and elections is valid and will appear on the November ballot. The Monday ruling by Judge Stephen Bushong means that naysayers of the reform measure—who almost all take...
Readers respond: Pro-life doesn’t equal pro-program
It is a very convenient take for Richard Tyler to have on abortion. (“Readers respond: Pro-life should be cradle to grave,” Aug. 10) “If you don’t agree with every government program I want then you’re not really pro-life,” isn’t the moral rallying cry you think it is.
WWEEK
New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
Oregon school districts to set own COVID-19 rules, officials say
Continuing the state’s approach to keeping classrooms open, Oregon is leaving decisions on how to prevent spread of COVID-19 this upcoming school year to the officials in charge of them. “Nearly all health and safety protocols will be locally determined,” Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said at...
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
nwlaborpress.org
Wage thieves will soon face criminal prosecution in Multnomah County
Employers who intentionally withhold wages totaling more than $10,000 could be taken to criminal court under an agreement in development between state labor regulators and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office. Oregon’s Bureau of Labor & Industries (BOLI) signed a memorandum of understanding with District Attorney Mike Schmidt on...
Feds forgive $40M in debt for Oregon’s former ITT Tech students
The U.S. Department of Education will forgive nearly $40 million in debt held by 2,090 Oregonians who enrolled at ITT Technical Institutes between 2005 and 2016. The private-for profit college operated a single campus in Oregon, near the Portland airport, before it closed abruptly in 2016. The federal department announced...
Oregon homeless deaths disproportionately occur in Multnomah County
Multnomah County is the site of a greatly disproportionate share of deaths of homeless people in Oregon, according to new state data released this week. Of the 207 deaths that occurred from January through June of this year, 35% were in Portland and the rest of Multnomah County, even though county residents only account for 19% of Oregon’s population.
Upcoming investigation: How an airborne blade exposed broader problems at PGE’s flagship wind farm
In the early hours of Feb. 1, one of the spinning blades on a turbine at Portland General Electric’s Biglow Canyon wind farm in Sherman County launched into the night. The 135-foot piece of fiberglass, wood and metal weighs more than seven tons. It flew the full length of...
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
State land officials consider permanent ban on camping on part of Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Oregon — State land officials are trying to make part of North Portland’s Hayden Island safer and better for the environment. They’re focusing on a 500-yard stretch of riverbank along the Columbia River just west of the I-5 bridge, between river mile 106 and 107. The...
‘Potentially armed subject’ on the loose in Washington County
A "potentially armed subject" is sought in Washington County on Tuesday evening, officials say.
Take a summer picnic to Sarah Helmick, Oregon’s very first state park
Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site may not have any spectacular natural attractions to speak of, but it does have plenty of picnic tables. The 82-acre park south of Monmouth also has the distinction of being Oregon’s very first state park, dedicated in 1922 as an “auto park” to serve motorists who were exploring the state’s burgeoning highway system.
OMSI District Master Plan to seek approval with Portland Design Commission
The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry District is nearing a key milestone for its proposed 24-acre neighborhood in Portland’s central eastside. OMSI leaders are scheduled to meet with the Portland Design Commission on Thursday to present their master plan for roads, utilities and other systems in the district, where they envision retail and office space, hotels and restaurants, as well as residential living within its boundaries.
Columbia County moving forward on Prescott Beach purchase
Commissioners asked PGE to donate or sell the land last year. The county and utility company are now finalizing terms.Columbia County is moving forward on purchasing Prescott Beach from Portland General Electric. The county has leased more than 60 acres of riverfront property from PGE for use as a recreational area for more than three decades. The Prescott Beach recreational area currently has bathrooms, picnic tables, and outdated playground equipment, Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett said. But after purchasing the property, the county plans to begin significant development. "It's a very popular spot already, and I really do think it...
Readers respond: Don’t call Mar-A-Lago search a raid
It is profoundly disappointing that your choice of words gives some level of respectability to the lies and disinformation of the MAGA crowd. (“Trump says FBI conducted ‘raid’ at Mar-A-Lago Estate,” Aug. 9 print edition) The FBI’s search of Mar-A-Lago was not a “raid” – it was a legal search based on the probability of a crime at the scene. The warrant for that search is requested in a finely detailed affidavit by an agent of the FBI and granted by a federal judge after an infinitely careful review. People representing Vladimir Putin put on “raids.” The FBI executed a search based on their warrant to proceed.
