WATCH: Highlights of Tennessee Football 2022 Preseason Practice 13
The Tennessee football team practiced for the 13th time this preseason on Tuesday. Watch some highlights below.
bbbtv12.com
OEB Law Game of the Week – Powell at Anderson County
Davey Gillum is starting his 14th season at Anderson County. He is 103-51 with 5 straight region titles. He could overtake Larry Kerr (110-72) as the winningest coach at Anderson County this season. Kerr coached for 16 seasons at Anderson County, but also coached 4 years at Lake City High from 1977-1980. He was 18-13 at Lake City High School. Anderson County’s first season was 1982.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols newcomer is already a ‘fan favorite’ among coaches and players
A Tennessee Vols newcomer is already a “fan favorite” among coaches and players in Knoxville. True freshman running back Dylan Sampson is having a solid fall camp and he could end up playing a key role in the Vols’ offense this season. Sampson, a former three-star recruit...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranks Following Pair Of Key Commitments
After a quiet four week stretch, Tennessee football recruiting gained a pair of crucial commitments over the last two days. Vols’ defensive backs coach Willie Martinez bolstered his group by adding a pair of cornerbacks: Rickey Gibson and Jordan Matthews. Gibson committed to Tennessee over Georgia and Penn State...
wvlt.tv
Football Vols gain even more incentive heading into the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As was the case in the preseason Coaches Poll, your Tennessee Football Vols are on the outside looking in according to the writers. The Associated Press released its Top-25 rankings, and the Vol just missed the cut, receiving enough votes to be in what would be the 26th position.
Hewitt-Trussville’s Rickey Gibson commits to Tennessee
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Rickey Gibson gave his parents a gift they’re not likely to forget. The Hewitt-Trussville senior DB committed on their wedding anniversary to play college for the Tennessee Volunteers. Gibson, a three-star recruit with potential to become a game-changer due to his size and speed, will again play corner […]
Ekeler: 'Sky is the Limit' For Freshmen Josephs and Pearce
Tennessee is looking for a pass-rushing presence this fall, and as things unfold, it appears they could get help from freshmen Joshua Josephs and James Pearce. Outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler spoke highly of the freshmen today, noting their potential, but also voicing the need for ...
elizabethton.com
Hampton invades Pigeon Forge to kick off season
After being the first team in school history to punch a ticket to Chattanooga for the 2021 Class 2-A BlueCross Bowl, the Hampton Bulldogs are ready to start the 2022 season. Hampton will open the season Friday night against the Class 3A Pigeon Forge Tigers, who they defeated in a thriller, 20-14 in the season opener last year.
Blue Chip CB Matthews chooses Tennessee over Texas and Michigan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Josh Heupel and his coaching staff are quieting doubters one commitment at a time. Four star defensive back Jordan Matthews committed to Tennessee on Monday, choosing the Vols over Texas and Michigan. “I feel like they had the best situation for me at heart, I followed my heart, I trust the […]
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Rival For Four-Star Combo Guard
Four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball Tuesday morning, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported. Dilione is one of the highest rising players in the whole 2023 recruiting class after turning in a fantastic July on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ranks as...
crossvillenews1st.com
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
wvlt.tv
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
WATE
Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
WYSH AM 1380
tnAchieves looking for volunteer Mentors
With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school has the opportunity to attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor. Currently, tnAchieves...
Knoxville revokes beer license of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill for 10 years
The beer license of Hatmaker's Bar & Grill in Fountain City will be suspended following a pre-trial hearing before the City of Knoxville Beer Board.
WBIR
Crash at Sweet P's Uptown Corner reveals original brick and sign of the building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into Sweet P's Uptown Corner in Fountain City. The damage was severe, causing the restaurant to close while they made repairs. The Knoxville Police Department also said they were investigating the crash after the driver left the scene. While the...
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road at Ancient Lore Village
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
hardknoxwire.com
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in...
knoxfocus.com
Lots happening in Townsend
Townsend promotes itself as the “Peaceful Side of the Smokies” and compared to Gatlin-burg, Pigeon Forge or Sevierville it truly is. There’s fewer attractions but, thank goodness, lighter traffic. My wife and I took a Sunday drive recently to revisit the area and found a welcoming and...
18-Year-Old Isabela Martinez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
According to the Morristown Police Department, an 18-year-old Isabela Martinez died in a fatal crash on East Morris Boulevard on Saturday night. Officials stated that Dominick Cornacchia, 23, was [..]
