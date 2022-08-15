ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

bbbtv12.com

OEB Law Game of the Week – Powell at Anderson County

Davey Gillum is starting his 14th season at Anderson County. He is 103-51 with 5 straight region titles. He could overtake Larry Kerr (110-72) as the winningest coach at Anderson County this season. Kerr coached for 16 seasons at Anderson County, but also coached 4 years at Lake City High from 1977-1980. He was 18-13 at Lake City High School. Anderson County’s first season was 1982.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Football Vols gain even more incentive heading into the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As was the case in the preseason Coaches Poll, your Tennessee Football Vols are on the outside looking in according to the writers. The Associated Press released its Top-25 rankings, and the Vol just missed the cut, receiving enough votes to be in what would be the 26th position.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville’s Rickey Gibson commits to Tennessee

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Rickey Gibson gave his parents a gift they’re not likely to forget. The Hewitt-Trussville senior DB committed on their wedding anniversary to play college for the Tennessee Volunteers. Gibson, a three-star recruit with potential to become a game-changer due to his size and speed, will again play corner […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
elizabethton.com

Hampton invades Pigeon Forge to kick off season

After being the first team in school history to punch a ticket to Chattanooga for the 2021 Class 2-A BlueCross Bowl, the Hampton Bulldogs are ready to start the 2022 season. Hampton will open the season Friday night against the Class 3A Pigeon Forge Tigers, who they defeated in a thriller, 20-14 in the season opener last year.
HAMPTON, TN
WATE

Blue Chip CB Matthews chooses Tennessee over Texas and Michigan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Josh Heupel and his coaching staff are quieting doubters one commitment at a time. Four star defensive back Jordan Matthews committed to Tennessee on Monday, choosing the Vols over Texas and Michigan. “I feel like they had the best situation for me at heart, I followed my heart, I trust the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Rival For Four-Star Combo Guard

Four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball Tuesday morning, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported. Dilione is one of the highest rising players in the whole 2023 recruiting class after turning in a fantastic July on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ranks as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

tnAchieves looking for volunteer Mentors

With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school has the opportunity to attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor. Currently, tnAchieves...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road at Ancient Lore Village

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Lots happening in Townsend

Townsend promotes itself as the “Peaceful Side of the Smokies” and compared to Gatlin-burg, Pigeon Forge or Sevierville it truly is. There’s fewer attractions but, thank goodness, lighter traffic. My wife and I took a Sunday drive recently to revisit the area and found a welcoming and...
TOWNSEND, TN

