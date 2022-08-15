Read full article on original website
Related
WYSH AM 1380
AC GOP meeting moved to Courthouse
The Anderson County Republican Party meeting set for this evening (Thursday, August 18th) at 7 pm will be held in the General Sessions Courtroom on the third floor of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. Earlier this week, local Republican leaders said that for this month only, the meeting would...
WYSH AM 1380
James Wallace Cantrell, Jr., age 84 of Clinton
James Wallace Cantrell, Jr., age 84 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born July 2, 1938, in Anderson County to the late James Wallace and Fern Cantrell. He was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and the Tennessee National Guard. James worked for Knox County Schools for many years where he was over the audio-visual department and later retired in the administration department. Throughout his life he loved playing golf and was an avid reader. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Elliott Cantrell.
WYSH AM 1380
State, county honor local amateur radio operators
(Anderson County press release) Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan attended the Anderson County Commission meeting Monday night to present Senate Joint Resolution No. 1646, honoring amateur radio operators and their service across the state of Tennessee. Anderson County officials joined the legislators in recognizing the service...
WYSH AM 1380
Rocky Top Public Library debuts all-new website
The Rocky Top Public Library’s brand-new website is live. The Rocky Top Public Library is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 am to 6 pm, Wednesdays from 1 to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm. For more information, call 865-426-6762, send an email...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bbbtv12.com
Persistence paid off with Roane State degree, new Fentress County Clerk says
For Amanda Hicks, the third time was the charm when it came to completing her degree at Roane State Community College’s Fentress County campus. Armed with that degree and her experience working in local governments, she decided to run for Fentress County Clerk in the August General Election. She won by more than 300 votes.
WYSH AM 1380
Anderson Commission to hold special called meeting Sept. 1
The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at 10 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The special called meeting will follow a 9:00 ceremony that same morning in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse during which new and returning County Commissioners and other winners in this month’s elections will be sworn into their respective offices.
WYSH AM 1380
tnAchieves looking for volunteer Mentors
With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school has the opportunity to attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor. Currently, tnAchieves...
Rep. Sam McKenzie issues statement on Austin-East investigation
Representative Sam McKenzie (TN-15) issued a statement following the Knoxville Police Department's internal investigation report in the Austin-East shooting that happened in April of 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is a hootenanny?
The East Tennessee Historical Society's History Hootenanny is raising questions of what a peculiar word means.
crossvillenews1st.com
CITY COUNCIL POSTPONES DISCUSSION OF CITY MANAGER’S RESIGNATION
The Crossville City Council met today in a Special Called Meeting with intention of discussing the City Manager’s resignation. Greg Wood submitted his resignation to be effective the 31st of this month due to the Village Inn being closed down on July 27th by the City without legal authority to do so. Wood stated in his letter of resignation that his order to check with legal council before shutting the Village Inn was ignored but that he is ultimately the one in charge and takes full responsibility. Once the Special Called meeting convened Council member Rob Harrison made a motion to table the Wood resignation until the independent investigation into the “Village Inn” situation was completed by a Chattanooga law firm. Council Member Scott Shanks seconded the motion. Council member R.J. Crawford expressed that there shouldn’t have to be a later meeting on the resignation stating “if someone puts their John Hancock on a resignation that should be the end of it. They’re gone. Nevertheless, the motion was passed with Council Members Shanks, Gernt and Harrison voting yes and Crawford along with Mayor Maberry voting no. The Council will take up the matter again once the full investigation is completed by the law firm.
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
newstalk941.com
Crossville Council To Negotiate Requests In City Manager’s Resignation
Requests in Crossville City Manager Greg Wood’s resignation letter will be a center point of discussion at a special called meeting Tuesday. Mayor James Mayberry said when an employee resigns, they are due payment for remaining sick and vacation days. Mayberry said the council will negotiate those payments with Wood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Loudon County couple getting sporadic mail delivery amid staff shortage
The United States Postal Service says it has staffing issues and that is impacting mail delivery in Loudon County. From budget cuts to stolen mail and issues with COVID, the postal service has had a rough year, to say the least.
hardknoxwire.com
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in...
Knoxville revokes beer license of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill for 10 years
The beer license of Hatmaker's Bar & Grill in Fountain City will be suspended following a pre-trial hearing before the City of Knoxville Beer Board.
wvlt.tv
Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center. “We’re just staying strong,” Sharp’s daughter Brianna Wilson said. Wilson said her mom isn’t just a member of law enforcement but also one of...
Smokies: Parking pass requirement, camping fee increase coming in 2023
The National Park Service has authorized permission for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to offer an annual tag, the Park it Forward parking tag program, plus an increase in camping fees beginning next year.
WBIR
Jackie's Dream becomes a reality in North Knoxville
Jackie's Dream in North Knoxville has been a staple in north Knoxville for 7 years. August 17, 2022-4pm.
wvlt.tv
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
wvlt.tv
How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
Comments / 0