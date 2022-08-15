ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

WYSH AM 1380

AC GOP meeting moved to Courthouse

The Anderson County Republican Party meeting set for this evening (Thursday, August 18th) at 7 pm will be held in the General Sessions Courtroom on the third floor of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. Earlier this week, local Republican leaders said that for this month only, the meeting would...
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

James Wallace Cantrell, Jr., age 84 of Clinton

James Wallace Cantrell, Jr., age 84 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born July 2, 1938, in Anderson County to the late James Wallace and Fern Cantrell. He was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and the Tennessee National Guard. James worked for Knox County Schools for many years where he was over the audio-visual department and later retired in the administration department. Throughout his life he loved playing golf and was an avid reader. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Elliott Cantrell.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

State, county honor local amateur radio operators

(Anderson County press release) Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan attended the Anderson County Commission meeting Monday night to present Senate Joint Resolution No. 1646, honoring amateur radio operators and their service across the state of Tennessee. Anderson County officials joined the legislators in recognizing the service...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Rocky Top Public Library debuts all-new website

The Rocky Top Public Library’s brand-new website is live. The Rocky Top Public Library is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 am to 6 pm, Wednesdays from 1 to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm. For more information, call 865-426-6762, send an email...
ROCKY TOP, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Anderson Commission to hold special called meeting Sept. 1

The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at 10 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The special called meeting will follow a 9:00 ceremony that same morning in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse during which new and returning County Commissioners and other winners in this month’s elections will be sworn into their respective offices.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

tnAchieves looking for volunteer Mentors

With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school has the opportunity to attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor. Currently, tnAchieves...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
