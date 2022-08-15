The Crossville City Council met today in a Special Called Meeting with intention of discussing the City Manager’s resignation. Greg Wood submitted his resignation to be effective the 31st of this month due to the Village Inn being closed down on July 27th by the City without legal authority to do so. Wood stated in his letter of resignation that his order to check with legal council before shutting the Village Inn was ignored but that he is ultimately the one in charge and takes full responsibility. Once the Special Called meeting convened Council member Rob Harrison made a motion to table the Wood resignation until the independent investigation into the “Village Inn” situation was completed by a Chattanooga law firm. Council Member Scott Shanks seconded the motion. Council member R.J. Crawford expressed that there shouldn’t have to be a later meeting on the resignation stating “if someone puts their John Hancock on a resignation that should be the end of it. They’re gone. Nevertheless, the motion was passed with Council Members Shanks, Gernt and Harrison voting yes and Crawford along with Mayor Maberry voting no. The Council will take up the matter again once the full investigation is completed by the law firm.

