Construction closing 2 more Ann Arbor streets
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two more Ann Arbor streets are closing for construction starting Thursday. Starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 18, Willard Street between East University Avenue and Church Street is closing to traffic in both directions to allow phase one construction of Ann Arbor’s street resurfacing project to begin. The project plans to end at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.
Safety upgrades for pedestrians and cyclists coming to 7 Ann Arbor locations
ANN ARBOR, MI — Several street locations in Ann Arbor are going to see safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists in the coming months. City Council voted 9-2 this week to approve a $698,809 contract with P.K. Contracting LLC for maintenance of existing pavement markings throughout the city and implementation of new measures as part of the city’s Vision Zero goal to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on city streets.
Ann Arbor OKs $640K contract to eliminate Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with plans to fill another large gap in the city’s sidewalk network. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK a $639,726 contract with Doan Construction Co. for the Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap project. The work consists of installing...
Ann Arbor residents fed up with ‘deafening’ M-14 highway noise
ANN ARBOR, MI — The roar of traffic coming from the M-14 highway serves as a constant backdrop on the Wines Elementary School playground in Ann Arbor. At times, it can sound like a plane taking off. Other times, it’s a steady, droning hum.
Water main break damage worse than initially thought, Metro Detroit Boil Water Advisory now expected to last 3 weeks
A Boil Water Advisory impacting more than 130,000 people across seven Metro Detroit communities is going to last a week longer than initially expected, Great Lakes Water Authority officials announced on Tuesday.
WNEM
Proposed train route would link Ann Arbor to Traverse City
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony. A Burton police officer wounded in the line of duty was honored as this year’s Grand Marshal at a ribbon cutting presentation. Teacher...
University of Michigan students are moving in. These Ann Arbor streets will be impacted
ANN ARBOR, MI - Motorists can expect changes to traffic patterns and parking availability now that University of Michigan students are moving back to campus. Student move-in, which takes place Aug. 24-28, will result in traffic alterations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days near UM residence halls.
Passenger railway connecting Ann Arbor, Traverse City gets $2M for planning study
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A passenger rail running between Ann Arbor and Traverse City received new state and federal funding for the next phase of planning. The idea for the 240-mile-long service track running between Traverse City and Ann Abor was formed in 2015, with trains projected to begin intermittent service as early as 2025.
fox2detroit.com
Gas leak in Bloomfield Township closes intersection Wednesday
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (FOX 2) - A gas leak has closed an intersection in Bloomfield Township, Consumers Energy said late Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Road Commission shut down Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road while Consumers Energy investigated the leak. There was no known time when access would resume.
Consumers Energy rushes to address gas leak in Bloomfield Township
Officials are working to address a reported gas leak in Oakland County Wednesday morning and repairs could cause traffic headaches for drivers
Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
Busy Jackson street to be under construction for several months
A busy Jackson street that’s a major access point to downtown Jackson and Henry Ford Jackson Hospital will be under construction to replace lead service lines.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passenger rail line plan takes step forward from Metro Detroit to Northern Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Monday, a step forward was made to get Metro Detroiters up north by train. Developers were just given money to study what it would take to get a passenger rail line up and running. It would connect Detroit and Ann Arbor to Traverse City and Petosky with stops along the routes seen in the video player above.
Wayne County rest stop off I-94 reopened after overnight HAZMAT situation
A Belleville rest area off I-94 has opened back up after crews contained and cleaned up a fuel spill overnight, officials said. Wayne County rest stop off I-94 reopened after overnight HAZMAT situation
thesalinepost.com
Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital
Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street. Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.
Detroit News
What to know about GLWA water main break: What communities are impacted, how long until fix
A water main break Saturday near the regional water authority’s water treatment facility in St. Clair County prompted it to place nearly two dozen communities under boil water advisories. The water main distributes finished drinking water from the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities...
wemu.org
Mandatory parking minimums eliminated after Ann Arbor City Council vote
The City of Ann Arbor has removed mandatory parking minimums, joining other cities around the country. The city council voted 10-1 to eliminate them at last night’s meeting. When a business or development builds in Ann Arbor, they are required to provide a certain number of parking spaces, even if they don’t need them. After last night’s city council meeting, the market will decide how much parking is needed.
wemu.org
Issues of the Environment: The latest on the chemical contamination of the Huron River
Tribar Technologies, a Wixom auto supplier, is responsible for a tremendous release of industrial contamination into the Huron River, according to Michigan environmental regulators. "Several thousand gallons” of liquid containing hexavalent chromium have spilled into the Huron River. Tribar has indicated that the spill event appears to have occurred as early as July 30, 2022. Since the chemical was first detected on August 1st, it has since been discovered that alarms warning of a breach at the Tribar plant were overridden nearly 500 times. (As of Friday, August 12th it appears the spill was closer to 20 pounds, according to sampling of the river.)
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
