ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Construction closing 2 more Ann Arbor streets

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two more Ann Arbor streets are closing for construction starting Thursday. Starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 18, Willard Street between East University Avenue and Church Street is closing to traffic in both directions to allow phase one construction of Ann Arbor’s street resurfacing project to begin. The project plans to end at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Safety upgrades for pedestrians and cyclists coming to 7 Ann Arbor locations

ANN ARBOR, MI — Several street locations in Ann Arbor are going to see safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists in the coming months. City Council voted 9-2 this week to approve a $698,809 contract with P.K. Contracting LLC for maintenance of existing pavement markings throughout the city and implementation of new measures as part of the city’s Vision Zero goal to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on city streets.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Traffic
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
WNEM

Proposed train route would link Ann Arbor to Traverse City

Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony. A Burton police officer wounded in the line of duty was honored as this year’s Grand Marshal at a ribbon cutting presentation. Teacher...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Urban Construction#Dhu Varren#Traver Boulevard
fox2detroit.com

Gas leak in Bloomfield Township closes intersection Wednesday

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (FOX 2) - A gas leak has closed an intersection in Bloomfield Township, Consumers Energy said late Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Road Commission shut down Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road while Consumers Energy investigated the leak. There was no known time when access would resume.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
thesalinepost.com

Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street. Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.
SALINE, MI
wemu.org

Mandatory parking minimums eliminated after Ann Arbor City Council vote

The City of Ann Arbor has removed mandatory parking minimums, joining other cities around the country. The city council voted 10-1 to eliminate them at last night’s meeting. When a business or development builds in Ann Arbor, they are required to provide a certain number of parking spaces, even if they don’t need them. After last night’s city council meeting, the market will decide how much parking is needed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Issues of the Environment: The latest on the chemical contamination of the Huron River

Tribar Technologies, a Wixom auto supplier, is responsible for a tremendous release of industrial contamination into the Huron River, according to Michigan environmental regulators. "Several thousand gallons” of liquid containing hexavalent chromium have spilled into the Huron River. Tribar has indicated that the spill event appears to have occurred as early as July 30, 2022. Since the chemical was first detected on August 1st, it has since been discovered that alarms warning of a breach at the Tribar plant were overridden nearly 500 times. (As of Friday, August 12th it appears the spill was closer to 20 pounds, according to sampling of the river.)
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy