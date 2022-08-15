Read full article on original website
Frances Coy Upton
Funeral services for Frances Coy Gray Upton will be held at 10 am Friday, August 19, 2022, at Brownfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery. There will be a public viewing at Brownfield Funeral Home on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10 am to 8...
Lady Cubs Volleyball has new faces, looks to continue playoff momentum
The Brownfield Lady Cubs Volleyball team comes into the 2022 season with high hopes and a return back to the playoffs. Two seasons in a row, the Lady Cubs found themselves in the Region I-3A Semifinals against Holiday and lost both years. The Lady Cubs have gone to the State Volleyball playoffs five years straight and they look to continue. There have been some changes since the 2021 season, notably hometown Coach Malorie (Ellis) Brantley leaving the helm and heading over to 4A Lubbock Estacado. Coach Brantley had a stellar two seasons while at Brownfield. Another change is the volleyball team lost a lot of talent to graduation. There are only two returning players: Brianne Franco (Outside Hitter) and Jackie Castillo (Libero).
Two “B’s” and an “A” for Terry County Schools
All three Terry County school districts had a great Texas Education Agency (TEA) Accountability Rating for the 2021-2022 school. TEA released the state ratings for all school districts in the state on Monday, August 15, 2022. This is just time for when most Texas students will be returning for the 2022-2023 school year.
