The Brownfield Lady Cubs Volleyball team comes into the 2022 season with high hopes and a return back to the playoffs. Two seasons in a row, the Lady Cubs found themselves in the Region I-3A Semifinals against Holiday and lost both years. The Lady Cubs have gone to the State Volleyball playoffs five years straight and they look to continue. There have been some changes since the 2021 season, notably hometown Coach Malorie (Ellis) Brantley leaving the helm and heading over to 4A Lubbock Estacado. Coach Brantley had a stellar two seasons while at Brownfield. Another change is the volleyball team lost a lot of talent to graduation. There are only two returning players: Brianne Franco (Outside Hitter) and Jackie Castillo (Libero).

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO