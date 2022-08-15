The LOX reminded fans in 2021 that they aren't the ones to mess with on the mic. Their iconic performance at Verzuz with Dipset put the spotlight back on The LOX as a whole. Jadakiss and Styles P has continued to share new solo music since then but this week, they came through with a new freestyle. Sheek, Jada, and Styles delivered "Terminator LOX" over the weekend. The hard-hitting freestyle finds the three rappers tackling Public Enemy's "Terminator X To The Edge Of Panic" with ease. The record kicks off with Sheek Louch warming up the track before passing the mic to Jadakiss and Styles P, who closes out the record.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO