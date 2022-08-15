Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
The Game Called Out By Battle Rapper For "Desperately Begging For Eminem's Attention"
With an album that comes in at 30 songs, there is much to dissect in The Game's Drillmatic. However, his 10-minute diss track to Eminem—"The Black Slim Shady—has come under fire as people have chastised Game over targeting the Detroit hitmaker. The Game has been poking the bear for some time by commenting on Em's daughter's photo and mentioning him in interviews, and he decided to attempt to kick off some diss track beef by dropping "The Black Slim Shady."
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"
A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
Kanye West Responds To Backlash Of Selling Yeezy Gap Clothing In "Trash Bags"
Kanye West faced backlash this week following a viral photo of the in-store display of his Yeezy Gap collection. Fans immediately noted how the Balenciaga-engineered items weren't placed on hangers or display tables but rather, in massive bags that customers had to dig through. Today, Kanye responded to the criticism...
DJ Khaled Brags About Utilizing Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, & Future Collabs Against Naysayers
This week, DJ Khaled is receiving full attention from the masses now that his Drink Champs episode is being teased. The megaproducer is the latest to sit down with the REVOLT series and discuss all things related to his expansive career. With his album, God Did, on the horizon, Khaled is catching up with Noreaga and DJ EFN for what looks to be an entertaining conversation.
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna’s Date Night Outfits Continue To Make Headlines
Fans were pleasantly surprised with Rihanna’s envelope-pushing maternity style throughout her pregnancy, and now, just a few months after giving birth, the 34-year-old is proving that motherhood won’t stop her from stepping out alongside her beau in an impressive outfit for date night. We’ve already seen the pair...
Tiffany Haddish Used "Girls Trip" Check To Pay Off House Because She Feared Being Homeless Again
Unlike some of her Hollywood peers, Tiffany Haddish is a self-made woman. She endured tragedies and abuses as a child, often forced into situations that made her grow up far before her time, but she was able to use comedy as a healer. With supporters by her side, Haddish pushed forward in her career, and even when finances were tight, she had a plan for building wealth that would last for generations.
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"
It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday
At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Has Already Sold 100K Units: "So Grateful"
Now that she's back to releasing music on a more regular basis, 39-year-old Nicki Minaj is proving why she's been dubbed the Queen of Rap on more than one occasion. This Friday (August 12), she dropped off her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl," which has already racked up some seriously impressive streaming numbers thanks to her fans.
Rich Homie Quan Says NYC Still Resents Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics
Rich Homie Quan says he believes that hip hop fans based out of New York City still resent him for messing up the lyrics to “Get Money” at 2016’s VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queen. The "Lifestyle" rapper had been performing alongside Lil Kim as a tribute to Biggie at the event. Quan reflected on the incident during a recent interview on the 85 South Comedy Show.
The LOX Bodies Classic Public Enemy Production On "Terminator LOX"
The LOX reminded fans in 2021 that they aren't the ones to mess with on the mic. Their iconic performance at Verzuz with Dipset put the spotlight back on The LOX as a whole. Jadakiss and Styles P has continued to share new solo music since then but this week, they came through with a new freestyle. Sheek, Jada, and Styles delivered "Terminator LOX" over the weekend. The hard-hitting freestyle finds the three rappers tackling Public Enemy's "Terminator X To The Edge Of Panic" with ease. The record kicks off with Sheek Louch warming up the track before passing the mic to Jadakiss and Styles P, who closes out the record.
Jay-Z Shares How He Came Up With Irv Gotti's Nickname
With the premiere of the Murder Inc docuseries underway, we're learning much more about the label. Irv Gotti has been on a press tour as he revisits those highlights from Murder Inc's heyday, including some of the more infamous moments. A new generation of Hip Hop fans is getting an inside look at one of the more celebrated collectives in the history of the genre and for some, it's the first time that they see just how deep the connection between Jay-Z and Irv Gotti runs.
Migos Reveal Why Takeoff Was Absent From "Bad & Boujee"
Quavo and Takeoff have revealed why Takeoff was infamously left off of the Migos' hit song, "Bad and Boujee." Speaking with Rap Radar for an upcoming interview, the two explained that it was an issue of timing. “Was it something about ‘Bad And Boujee’ why you didn’t wanna rap on...
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Bailed On Super Bowl Show If Not For Jay-Z & Nas
Dr. Dre admits that he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, but was convinced not to cancel on the event after speaking with Jay-Z and Nas. Dre ended up performing at the game alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Anderson .Paak. Dre...
"Friday" Actress Angela Means Recalls Cruelty She Received Over "Felicia" Role
Her role in Friday has gone down in cinematic history, but Angela Means tearfully recalled the reaction she received from the public. Friday is a classic film that starred Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, and in it, Means portrayed the role of Felicia. She may not have had much screentime, but the part was well-remembered by viewers and the phrase "Bye Felicia" has even become a pop culture staple for people who haven't even seen the film.
