WYSH AM 1380
AC GOP meeting moved to Courthouse
The Anderson County Republican Party meeting set for this evening (Thursday, August 18th) at 7 pm will be held in the General Sessions Courtroom on the third floor of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. Earlier this week, local Republican leaders said that for this month only, the meeting would...
WYSH AM 1380
State, county honor local amateur radio operators
(Anderson County press release) Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan attended the Anderson County Commission meeting Monday night to present Senate Joint Resolution No. 1646, honoring amateur radio operators and their service across the state of Tennessee. Anderson County officials joined the legislators in recognizing the service...
Morgan County launches new website for emergency communications center
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Morgan County has a new website where people can learn more about their emergency communications system and access important forms. The new website also connects people to the E-911 center's social media pages. They can follow these pages to stay updated on situations like severe weather. The website will also include news about the emergency communications center and officials said it will be periodically updated with new content.
WYSH AM 1380
International Overdose Awareness Day event set for August 31st in Oak Ridge
ASAP of Anderson is honoring those we’ve lost to overdose with a day of remembrance and commemoration on Wednesday, August 31st at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. The free event is presented as a partnership with United Way of Anderson County and sponsored by TNBank. This observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:00 p.m..
Rep. Sam McKenzie issues statement on Austin-East investigation
Representative Sam McKenzie (TN-15) issued a statement following the Knoxville Police Department's internal investigation report in the Austin-East shooting that happened in April of 2021.
wvlt.tv
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk signs plea agreement
Your headlines from8/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD officer accused of domestic assault, Bebo's shooting victim identified, deputy clerk takes plea. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Updated: 14 hours ago. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29....
Second phase of Blount County inclusive playground fully funded
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers announced Tuesday that the second phase of the inclusive playground in John Sevier Park was fully funded. They also released a rendering of the project, showing what the new construction could soon result in. It includes new slides, shading umbrellas and wheelchair-accessible equipment so...
WYSH AM 1380
James Wallace Cantrell, Jr., age 84 of Clinton
James Wallace Cantrell, Jr., age 84 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born July 2, 1938, in Anderson County to the late James Wallace and Fern Cantrell. He was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and the Tennessee National Guard. James worked for Knox County Schools for many years where he was over the audio-visual department and later retired in the administration department. Throughout his life he loved playing golf and was an avid reader. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Elliott Cantrell.
WATE
Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
Loudon County couple getting sporadic mail delivery amid staff shortage
The United States Postal Service says it has staffing issues and that is impacting mail delivery in Loudon County. From budget cuts to stolen mail and issues with COVID, the postal service has had a rough year, to say the least.
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk accused of taking bribes to title stolen vehicles agrees to take plea deal
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes to title stolen cars has signaled she will take a plea deal. Brandy Thornton was one of two deputy clerks accused of accepting bribes in exchange for titling stolen cars after the FBI raided the Sevier County Courthouse in October 2021.
WATE
Victim identified after fatal house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in a residential structure fire on Highway 92 in Jefferson City. Richard Douglas Lowery, 62, died after a house was on fire on Highway 92 between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road late at night on Aug. 6.
Work to rebuild Loudon County Courthouse progressing after 2019 fire
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Work continues to rebuild and restore the historic Loudon County Courthouse more than three years after a fire nearly destroyed the more than 150-year-old structure. A fire engulfed the upper floor of the courthouse on the evening of April 23, 2019, destroying the second floor...
WYSH AM 1380
Rocky Top Public Library debuts all-new website
The Rocky Top Public Library’s brand-new website is live. The Rocky Top Public Library is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 am to 6 pm, Wednesdays from 1 to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm. For more information, call 865-426-6762, send an email...
Crews work house fire in Farragut
Rural Metro Fire-Knox County is at the scene of a reported house fire in the Farragut area, the agency tweeted Thursday morning.
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
WDEF
Oak Ridge debuts the fastest computer in the world
OAK RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The fastest supercomputer in the world is humming along right now in East Tennessee. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory celebrated the debut of Frontier on Wednesday. Federal officials along with Congressman Chuck Fleischmann were at the event today. They call Frontier’s debut as the...
newstalk987.com
Knox County Animal Control Looking for the Owner of a Missing Cow
Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area. The heifer, found Saturday is currently with KSCO Animal Control. Anyone who is missing the cow is encouraged to call Animal Control. at...
wvlt.tv
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29. Permits were granted to two companies bringing more scooters and e-bikes to downtown and surrounding areas. Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to...
Smokies: Parking pass requirement, camping fee increase coming in 2023
The National Park Service has authorized permission for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to offer an annual tag, the Park it Forward parking tag program, plus an increase in camping fees beginning next year.
