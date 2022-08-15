Read full article on original website
Hot Times, Fun in the City Car Show Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Salina's Immanuel Lutheran Church will be hopping with activity Sunday during the Hot Times, Fun in the City Car Show. The event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 255 S. Seventh Street. Activities include a car show, Hot Wheel races, food by donation, and a cake walk,...
adastraradio.com
150th Celebration Taking Place Thursday on Main Street
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, the Reno County Historical Society, Dillons, and the Cosmosphere, are uniting to host a special community-wide event on Aug. 18.
Prescott, Schlessiger plan to continue Pawnee Rock improvement
Jon Prescott may have lost the recent primary election bid to retain his spot as the District 4 Barton County Commissioner, but his work is not quite done. Revitalizing Pawnee Rock is a project Prescott adopted. He said Tricia Schlessiger, who won the primary race earlier this month, is ready to carry on with that work.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Kids Eat Free at Applebee’s Kansas for Back to School
KIDS EAT FREE! Wichita area ONLY. Monday-Sunday, Aug 15-21, 2022. Dine-in or Carside To Go. Let Applebee’s do the cooking during back to school week!. Kids eat free with adult purchase. Valid Aug 15-21, 2022 in the Greater Wichita area: Maple and Ridge, 47th & South Broadway, 29th & N. Rock, Derby, Andover and Park City >> http://bit.ly/ApplebeesKansas.
3-year-old water skier wows in Kansas
MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – What were you doing at age three? One Virginia toddler recently made waves in Maize, Kansas, while competing in the 80th Goode Water Ski National Championship. Jonathan Davis, 3, was the youngest competitor of the more than 500 athletes at the week-long event. “He is just following along in his brother […]
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Business spotlight Prairie Rose Chuckwagon
Operating since 1999, the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon has hosted numerous events from traditional chuckwagon suppers, weddings, fundraisers and even prom dance nights. Sitting on over 44 acres, JW Johnson and her husband Greg purchased the entertainment venue in 2007 and have enjoyed operating it ever since. JW and Greg Johnson...
Kansas Humane Society hosting $75 puppy adoption event
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $75 puppy adoption event. From Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20, puppies five months and younger will be available for $75 each. All puppies from the KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on their Bordetella vaccines, distemper parvo […]
Time capsule offers look back
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the city of Hutchinson prepares to celebrate its sesquicentennial, a group of citizens and city officials gathered at city hall to open the centennial time capsule that was buried Aug. 10, 1972. The well-rusted metal box was unearthed and then opened in a special ceremony at city hall.
Long awaited dining destination opens in Abilene
Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit
You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
KAKE TV
Derby woman's space is 'unlivable' after water from another unit seeps into hers
A Derby woman reached out to KAKE News with concerns about her living space after an upstairs apartment's water heater began leaking, damaging not only that unit, but hers, too. Jessica Richardson says she just wants to have a safe place to live again and for her concerns to be...
greatbendpost.com
TRADING POST LISTINGS FOR WEDNESDAY (8/17/22
TRADING POST CLASSIFIED: SOUTHARD CORPORATION LOOKING FOR AFTER OURS CLEANING PERSON OR COMPANY, 5 NIGHTS A WEEK. INQUIRE AT SOUTHARD CORPORATION 1222 10TH STREET, GREAT BEND. REFERENCES REQUIRED. 1. LOOKING FOR OLD RIDING AND PUSH MOWERS IF ANYONE IS GIVING THEM AWAY/A SELECTION OF BICYCLES STARTING AT $10.00/DIFFERENT SIZE LAWN...
Projects to improve 11 Kansas highways, including East Kellogg, announced
Eleven projects to improve Kansas highways was announced Monday in Andover by Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz.
Mobile home in Butler County damaged by fire
A fire that started in the early morning hours of Wednesday has caused damage to a mobile home.
kfdi.com
Enforcement campaign begins to prevent drunk driving in Kansas
Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will be involved in a stepped-up enforcement campaign over the next two weeks, into the Labor Day weekend. It will be the combined annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” campaigns. The effort is part of the ongoing “Drive To Zero” campaign to warn drivers of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
KWCH.com
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
Kansas man injured after fall from homemade golf cart
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by Cale M. Lasiter, 22, Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton. The driver fell off the vehicle. The golf car...
JC Post
