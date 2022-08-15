ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson County, KS

adastraradio.com

150th Celebration Taking Place Thursday on Main Street

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, the Reno County Historical Society, Dillons, and the Cosmosphere, are uniting to host a special community-wide event on Aug. 18.
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Kids Eat Free at Applebee’s Kansas for Back to School

KIDS EAT FREE! Wichita area ONLY. Monday-Sunday, Aug 15-21, 2022. Dine-in or Carside To Go. Let Applebee’s do the cooking during back to school week!. Kids eat free with adult purchase. Valid Aug 15-21, 2022 in the Greater Wichita area: Maple and Ridge, 47th & South Broadway, 29th & N. Rock, Derby, Andover and Park City >> http://bit.ly/ApplebeesKansas.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

3-year-old water skier wows in Kansas

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – What were you doing at age three? One Virginia toddler recently made waves in Maize, Kansas, while competing in the 80th Goode Water Ski National Championship. Jonathan Davis, 3, was the youngest competitor of the more than 500 athletes at the week-long event. “He is just following along in his brother […]
MAIZE, KS
WIBW

K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KANSAS STATE
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Business spotlight Prairie Rose Chuckwagon

Operating since 1999, the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon has hosted numerous events from traditional chuckwagon suppers, weddings, fundraisers and even prom dance nights. Sitting on over 44 acres, JW Johnson and her husband Greg purchased the entertainment venue in 2007 and have enjoyed operating it ever since. JW and Greg Johnson...
BENTON, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society hosting $75 puppy adoption event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $75 puppy adoption event. From Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20, puppies five months and younger will be available for $75 each. All puppies from the KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on their Bordetella vaccines, distemper parvo […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Time capsule offers look back

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the city of Hutchinson prepares to celebrate its sesquicentennial, a group of citizens and city officials gathered at city hall to open the centennial time capsule that was buried Aug. 10, 1972. The well-rusted metal box was unearthed and then opened in a special ceremony at city hall.
HUTCHINSON, KS
JC Post

Long awaited dining destination opens in Abilene

Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
ABILENE, KS
Travel Maven

7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit

You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
KANSAS STATE
greatbendpost.com

TRADING POST LISTINGS FOR WEDNESDAY (8/17/22

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED: SOUTHARD CORPORATION LOOKING FOR AFTER OURS CLEANING PERSON OR COMPANY, 5 NIGHTS A WEEK. INQUIRE AT SOUTHARD CORPORATION 1222 10TH STREET, GREAT BEND. REFERENCES REQUIRED. 1. LOOKING FOR OLD RIDING AND PUSH MOWERS IF ANYONE IS GIVING THEM AWAY/A SELECTION OF BICYCLES STARTING AT $10.00/DIFFERENT SIZE LAWN...
GREAT BEND, KS
kfdi.com

Enforcement campaign begins to prevent drunk driving in Kansas

Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will be involved in a stepped-up enforcement campaign over the next two weeks, into the Labor Day weekend. It will be the combined annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” campaigns. The effort is part of the ongoing “Drive To Zero” campaign to warn drivers of the risks of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas man injured after fall from homemade golf cart

HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by Cale M. Lasiter, 22, Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton. The driver fell off the vehicle. The golf car...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
