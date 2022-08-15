Whether you’re new to the area or new to the idea of thrifting, it’s good to know what spots to venture to when looking for the best deals and what you’ll be getting yourself into. Thrift City USA - This place is almost always a disappointment but I still go back each time. They seem to have caught on to the “thrifters” and in turn, the prices are a little steep for a second-hand store. They have a ladies' vintage section but don’t get too excited. Most of the items will either have a rip or a stain. The layout is a little confusing but they do have a wide selection of items. If you are up for a hunt then go for it! Maybe your search will be better than mine.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO