Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Is there really a haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida?Evie M.Auburndale, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
cltampa.com
Chef of Tampa Italian hotspot Cena will open new casual pizzeria in the coming month
One of Tampa's top-rated chefs has more to offer. Michael Buttacavoli, chef of upscale Italian eatery, Cena, will open a casual pizzeria concept next door, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ). The pizzeria, Butta's second restaurant, has not yet been named but is expected to open its doors to hungry eaters within coming months.
cltampa.com
Months after getting 'Bar Rescued,' Ybor restaurant The Loft will close this weekend
A Tampa restaurant featured in the most recent season of 'Bar Rescue' will permanently close this week. The closure of Ybor City’s The Loft, previously known as Cerealholic Cafe and Bar, comes just a few short months after host Jon Taffer “shut it down.”. “Our time in this...
Your Guide to Dining at International Plaza and Bay Street
International Plaza and Bay Street is a premiere shopping destination in Tampa and is known...
727area.com
Tips for Thrift Store Shopping in St. Petersburg
Whether you’re new to the area or new to the idea of thrifting, it’s good to know what spots to venture to when looking for the best deals and what you’ll be getting yourself into. Thrift City USA - This place is almost always a disappointment but I still go back each time. They seem to have caught on to the “thrifters” and in turn, the prices are a little steep for a second-hand store. They have a ladies' vintage section but don’t get too excited. Most of the items will either have a rip or a stain. The layout is a little confusing but they do have a wide selection of items. If you are up for a hunt then go for it! Maybe your search will be better than mine.
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
wild941.com
Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger
What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
restaurantclicks.com
Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
Eyes on 'fastest kid in the world': 6-year-old hopes to be Tampa's next great track and field star
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — As the sun nestles in a bevy of Tampa area clouds, a 6-year-old boy makes his walk to the track with a belief he is the best. Showing up at Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel, Seth Williamson has some of his most coveted medals on him.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park
DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
813area.com
Best Cuban Food in Tampa | Restaurants, Cafes, and More
Few American cities do Cuban food, as well as Tampa, does. With historic roots intertwined tightly with Cuban tradition and culture, Tampa is the city to be in if you've got a strong affinity for the tastes of Cuba. When it comes to the best, this handful of Cuban restaurants in Tampa will do you solid if you're looking for some of the best Cuban food in Tampa. For more Tampa restaurants, 813area has all the best places to eat in Tampa.
floridaescape.com
The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida
If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
'The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular' returns to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the event's 2022 festivities. "The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular" is set to return this holiday season and get Floridians in the holiday spirit with its grand opening on Nov. 25. This winter, Enchant...
10NEWS
Clearwater Beach waterspout becomes brief landspout, camera shows
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay weather camera in Clearwater Beach captured a waterspout that came ashore as a brief landspout Wednesday morning. With rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area today, it's not completely out of the question that another waterspout or two could develop.
Tampa Bay News Wire
New Businesses Coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow in Manatee County – Palmetto, FL
Primerica Developments, Inc. of Tampa, Florida is excited to announce that The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow is now fully leased! “With so much growth happening in the Manatee area, we are thrilled with all the new businesses coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow” says, Richard Trzcinski, President of Primerica Developments, Inc. The Shoppes are located at the “Gateway to Manatee County” immediately West of I-75 Exit 229 at the lighted intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 49th Avenue East.
cltampa.com
Tampa man shares video and details of alligator attack that crushed his skull
Juan Carlos La Verde was mid-stroke during a swim in Lake Thonotosassa when an alligator’s mouth shot out of the murky water and clamped down hard around his upper body. As soon as the gator’s jaws were around him, the 34-year-old firefighter felt teeth pierce the flesh on his head and chest, and his head made a loud “pop” sound.
fox13news.com
Tampa's real-life 'infiltrator' goes back undercover, opens up in FOX 13 exclusive studio interview
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area man who pulled off, arguably, the greatest undercover operation in US history – infiltrating the biggest drug cartel in the world – has done it again. Robert Mazur chronicled his first deep-dive into the dark and violent world of drug cartels...
marrymetampabay.com
Luxurious Outdoor Tented Sarasota Wedding | Powel Crosley Estate
Alyssa and Chris' luxurious waterfront Sarasota wedding featured romantic hues of soft peachy pinks and whites, tropical greenery, and a greenhouse-style tent adorned with climbing vines and Edison bulbs framing the night sky above. “I'd describe our wedding theme as a mix between classic and tropical. We chose it because...
ospreyobserver.com
Realtor Makes $100 Donation To Raining Cats And Dogs Shelter With Every Sale
Karyn Scech is a residential estate agent with Yellowfin Realty. She sells homes in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties. Scech has been in business for six years with Yellowfin but has lived in the area for over 30 years and has an extensive network. She belongs to the Valrico...
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
Comments / 0